NFL Power Rankings for Week 2
Rule No. 1 about what you saw in Week 1: Don't overreact
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|They looked much improved on defense against the Seahawks, which is a good thing going forward. But they get a real offensive test against the Falcons this week.
|1
|1-0-0
|2
|
|It wasn't a pretty opener in winning a close one at Chicago, but a road win is important. Now comes a barometer game this week against the Packers at home.
|1
|1-0-0
|3
|
|It wasn't easy against the Browns, but they found a way. They have to be cleaner going forward.
|1
|1-0-0
|4
|
|That was an impressive opener against the Pats, and the best thing was the play of Alex Smith. If he can continue that, this team could be a deep playoff team -- and more.
|9
|1-0-0
|5
|
|The defense was terrible against the Chiefs, and faces a stiff challenge this week against the Saints. It has to show improvement -- or else.
|4
|0-1-0
|6
|
|Their defense looked better than expected against the Giants, but that could also be because the Giants' offense isn't very good. Having Ezekiel Elliott available is huge for this team.
|3
|1-0-0
|7
|
|The good sign coming from the victory over the Titans was the improvement of the defense. We know the offense will be good.
|4
|1-0-0
|8
|
|Losing on the road at Green Bay isn't horrible, but the way that offensive line played doesn't bode well for the future. Is that unit any better than a year ago?
|3
|0-1-0
|9
|
|After falling behind 10-0, they dominated the Cardinals the rest of the way Sunday. Matt Stafford threw an early pick-six, but threw four touchdown passes after that.
|14
|1-0-0
|10
|
|Their scheduled opener was postponed, so now their season opener comes at home against the Bears. Playing 16 straight without a bye will be tough.
|2
|0-0-0
|11
|
|With the scheduled opener postponed, they now open at Los Angeles against the Chargers. That won't be easy.
|1
|0-0-0
|12
|
|They nearly blew the game to the Chargers in the fourth quarter, but that's a big division victory. The defense will have to carry this team.
|5
|1-0-0
|13
|
|Carson Wentz got off to a good start, but the most impressive thing from their road victory over the Redskins was how well the front seven played.
|5
|1-0-0
|14
|
|Sam Bradford was sensational against the Saints. The key: The line was better. If that continues, watch out for this team.
|7
|1-0-0
|15
|
|It's hard to gauge their blowout of the 49ers because the 49ers aren't very good. But they did dominate on defense.
|4
|1-0-0
|16
|
|That defensive effort against the Bengals was impressive. Can they keep it up? If so, they will be the same Ravens we've come to expect.
|8
|1-0-0
|17
|
|That offense was putrid against the Cowboys. They need to get Odell Beckham, Jr., healthy in the worst way.
|11
|0-1-0
|18
|
|Getting the Colts without Andrew Luck was a nice way to open the season. But they looked good blowing them out.
|8
|1-0-0
|19
|
|That was not a pretty showing at Detroit. The offense looked bad, especially Carson Palmer.
|12
|0-1-0
|20
|
|They showed some fight coming back against Denver, which you expect from a team with Philip Rivers. They get home this week to play the Dolphins, who have yet to play a game.
|10
|0-1-0
|21
|
|Their defense was a disappointment against the Raiders. They have to be better on that side of the ball to be a playoff team.
|7
|0-1-0
|22
|
|They sure didn't look like the team we saw in the preseason when they blew out the Texans on the road. The defense could be dominant.
|6
|1-0-0
|23
|
|It's time for DeShaun Watson to take over at quarterback. And what happened to the defense against Jacksonville?
|8
|0-1-0
|24
|
|The offensive line was a disaster against the Ravens and will be a season-long issue. The heat is on Marvin Lewis.
|8
|0-1-0
|25
|
|The Kirk Cousins watch has officially begun. He wasn't good against the Eagles in the first game of a money year.
|5
|0-1-0
|26
|
|So much for the idea that the defense would be improved. It wasn't against the Vikings.
|4
|0-1-0
|27
|
|They can't play the Jets every week, but that was a solid start to their season. Now comes at much tougher test at Carolina.
|--
|1-0-0
|28
|
|There were a lot of good things that showed up in the loss to the Steelers. They will be feisty all season long.
|1
|0-1-0
|29
|
|They competed against the Falcons and had a chance late to win it, which is a nice sign going forward. Mike Glennon did some good things, but was inconsistent. Even so, he will stay as the starter.
|1
|0-1-0
|30
|
|No Andrew Luck means no chance. They just don't have a lot of talent at other spots.
|5
|0-1-0
|31
|
|They did little on offense against the Panthers, which isn't a good sign for new coach Kyle Shanahan, a supposed offensive wizard.
|--
|0-1-0
|32
|
|Was that loss at Buffalo the start of the 0-16 season? They didn't do anything to change that thinking.
|--
|0-1-0
-
Titans-Jaguars on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Bengals vs. Texans odds and expert picks
'Top Dog' Tierney is 25-9 on NFL Over-Under picks since last season and has a strong play on...
-
Browns-Ravens on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Siemian once trash talked Peyton Manning
Even as a seventh-round rookie, Siemian wasn't intimidated by the future Hall of Famer
-
Pete Prisco's NFL Week 2 Picks
After an ugly Week 1 all around, here's to a better showing in Week 2
-
Cardinals sign RB Chris Johnson
CJ2K is a Cardinal once again in the wake of Johnson's injury
Add a Comment