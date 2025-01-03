The final week of the NFL season always has some compelling storylines. Whether its for playoff spots, the race for draft positioning or contract incentives, there's always something to play for in Week 18.
There's also individual records and milestones that certain players are attempting to break, as they are on the verge of etching their names into the NFL history books. Here are the notable achievements that can be reached in Week 18:
Brock Bowers
LV • TE • #89
TAR144
REC108
REC YDs1144
REC TD4
FL0
- Bowers has 108 receptions this season, the most by any rookie player in NFL history. Bowers is just eight receptions away from tying Zach Ertz for the most receptions by a tight end in a season (116).
Joe Burrow
CIN • QB • #9
CMP%69.8
YDs4641
TD42
INT8
YD/Att7.66
- Burrow has 4,641 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes in 2024. He can become the fifth quarterback in NFL history with 5,000 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes in a season, joining Peyton Manning (5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdown passes in 2013 with Denver), Dan Marino (5,084 and 48 in 1984 with Miami), Drew Brees (5,476 and 46 in 2011 with New Orleans), and Patrick Mahomes (5,097 and 50 in 2018 with Kansas City).
Lamar Jackson
BAL • QB • #8
CMP%67.9
YDs3955
TD39
INT4
YD/Att8.95
- Jackson has 39 touchdown passes and four interceptions and can join Aaron Rodgers (2020) as the only players with at least 40 touchdown passes and five-or-fewer interceptions in a season in NFL history.
- Jackson has a 121.6 passer rating this season and can pass Aaron Rodgers (2011) for the highest single-season passer rating in NFL history (122.5).
- Jackson has 13 games with a passer rating of 100-or-higher this season and can join Aaron Rodgers (2020) as the only players with 14 such games in a season in NFL history.
Aaron Rodgers
NYJ • QB • #8
CMP%63.0
YDs3623
TD24
INT10
YD/Att6.61
- Rodgers has 499 regular season touchdown passes. He can become the fifth player in NFL history with 500 regular season touchdown passes, joining Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571) and Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508).
Sam Darnold
MIN • QB • #14
CMP%68.1
YDs4153
TD35
INT12
YD/Att8.24
- Darnold has 13 games with a passer rating of 100-or-higher this season and can join Aaron Rodgers (2020) as the only players with 14 such games in a season in NFL history. (As we previously mentioned, Lamar Jackson is also trying to join Rodgers.)
Jared Goff
DET • QB • #16
CMP%71.7
YDs4398
TD36
INT10
YD/Att8.69
- Goff has eight games with a completion percentage of 75% or higher this season and can surpass Tom Brady (eight games in 2007 with New England) and Kirk Cousins (eight in 2019 with Minnesota) for the most such games in a season in NFL history.
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN • WR • #1
TAR161
REC117
REC YDs1612
REC TD16
FL0
- Chase has 117 catches, 1,612 receiving yards an 16 touchdowns this season -- all of which lead the NFL. He can join Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith (2005) and Cooper Kupp (2021) as the only players to win the receiving triple crown (lead league in catches, yards, and receiving touchdowns) in NFL history.
Mike Evans
TB • WR • #13
TAR96
REC65
REC YDs915
REC TD11
FL0
- Evans has 915 receiving yards on the season. He is 85 yards away from tying Jerry Rice (11 consecutive seasons from 1986-96) for the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history.
Derrick Henry
BAL • RB • #22
Att305
Yds1783
TD14
FL1
- Henry has 1,783 rushing yards on the season, 217 away from becoming the first running back in NFL history to have multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons.
- Henry has 1,953 scrimmage yards and 14 rushing touchdowns this season. He can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in multiple career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis and Emmitt Smith as well as Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson.
Justin Jefferson
MIN • WR • #18
TAR145
REC100
REC YDs1479
REC TD10
FL0
- Jefferson has 100 receptions for 1,479 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions and 1,500 receiving yards in three career seasons, joining Andre Johnson, Marvin Harrison, Antonio Brown and Julio Jones.
Jayden Daniels
WAS • QB • #5
CMP%69.4
YDs3530
TD25
INT9
YD/Att7.54
- Daniels has 4,394 combined passing and rushing yards this season. He's 364 yards away from passing Cam Newton (2011) for the most pass + rush yards by a rookie quarterback.
- Daniels can become the third rookie starting quarterback in NFL history to win 12 games, joining Dak Prescott (13 wins in 2016 with Dallas) and Ben Roethlisberger (13 in 2004 with Pittsburgh).
Trey McBride
ARI • TE • #85
TAR136
REC104
REC YDs1081
REC TD1
FL0
- McBride has 104 receptions this season. He is just 12 receptions away from tying Zach Ertz for the most receptions by a tight end in a season (116).
C.J. Stroud
HOU • QB • #7
CMP%62.7
YDs3677
TD19
INT12
YD/Att6.99
- Stroud has 3,677 passing yards on the season, needing 323 yards to hit 4,000. He can become the third player in NFL history to reach 4,000 passing yards in each of his first two seasons, joining Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston.
Sam LaPorta
DET • TE • #87
TAR76
REC53
REC YDs663
REC TD7
FL0
- LaPorta needs six receptions to surpass Keith Jackson (144) for the most receptions ever by a tight end in his first two seasons.
One record that won't be broken
Saquon Barkley
PHI • RB • #26
Att345
Yds2005
TD13
FL1
- Barkley has 2,005 rushing yards on the season -- 101 yards shy of passing Eric Dickerson's single-season record of 2,105. However, the Eagles running back will not have the chance to break Dickerson's record. With the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs locked up, the Eagles are resting some of their starters, including Barkley, in Week 18 against the New York Giants.