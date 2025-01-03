The final week of the NFL season always has some compelling storylines. Whether its for playoff spots, the race for draft positioning or contract incentives, there's always something to play for in Week 18.

There's also individual records and milestones that certain players are attempting to break, as they are on the verge of etching their names into the NFL history books. Here are the notable achievements that can be reached in Week 18:

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 144 REC 108 REC YDs 1144 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Bowers has 108 receptions this season, the most by any rookie player in NFL history. Bowers is just eight receptions away from tying Zach Ertz for the most receptions by a tight end in a season (116).

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4641 TD 42 INT 8 YD/Att 7.66 View Profile

Burrow has 4,641 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes in 2024. He can become the fifth quarterback in NFL history with 5,000 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes in a season, joining Peyton Manning (5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdown passes in 2013 with Denver), Dan Marino (5,084 and 48 in 1984 with Miami), Drew Brees (5,476 and 46 in 2011 with New Orleans), and Patrick Mahomes (5,097 and 50 in 2018 with Kansas City).

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • #8 CMP% 67.9 YDs 3955 TD 39 INT 4 YD/Att 8.95 View Profile

Jackson has 39 touchdown passes and four interceptions and can join Aaron Rodgers (2020) as the only players with at least 40 touchdown passes and five-or-fewer interceptions in a season in NFL history.

Jackson has a 121.6 passer rating this season and can pass Aaron Rodgers (2011) for the highest single-season passer rating in NFL history (122.5).

Jackson has 13 games with a passer rating of 100-or-higher this season and can join Aaron Rodgers (2020) as the only players with 14 such games in a season in NFL history.

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 63.0 YDs 3623 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 6.61 View Profile

Rodgers has 499 regular season touchdown passes. He can become the fifth player in NFL history with 500 regular season touchdown passes, joining Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571) and Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508).

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 68.1 YDs 4153 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 8.24 View Profile

Darnold has 13 games with a passer rating of 100-or-higher this season and can join Aaron Rodgers (2020) as the only players with 14 such games in a season in NFL history. (As we previously mentioned, Lamar Jackson is also trying to join Rodgers.)

Jared Goff DET • QB • #16 CMP% 71.7 YDs 4398 TD 36 INT 10 YD/Att 8.69 View Profile

Goff has eight games with a completion percentage of 75% or higher this season and can surpass Tom Brady (eight games in 2007 with New England) and Kirk Cousins (eight in 2019 with Minnesota) for the most such games in a season in NFL history.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 161 REC 117 REC YDs 1612 REC TD 16 FL 0 View Profile

Chase has 117 catches, 1,612 receiving yards an 16 touchdowns this season -- all of which lead the NFL. He can join Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), Steve Smith (2005) and Cooper Kupp (2021) as the only players to win the receiving triple crown (lead league in catches, yards, and receiving touchdowns) in NFL history.

Mike Evans TB • WR • #13 TAR 96 REC 65 REC YDs 915 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

Evans has 915 receiving yards on the season. He is 85 yards away from tying Jerry Rice (11 consecutive seasons from 1986-96) for the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history.

Derrick Henry BAL • RB • #22 Att 305 Yds 1783 TD 14 FL 1 View Profile

Henry has 1,783 rushing yards on the season, 217 away from becoming the first running back in NFL history to have multiple 2,000-yard rushing seasons.

Henry has 1,953 scrimmage yards and 14 rushing touchdowns this season. He can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in multiple career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis and Emmitt Smith as well as Priest Holmes and Larry Johnson.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 145 REC 100 REC YDs 1479 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Jefferson has 100 receptions for 1,479 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 100 receptions and 1,500 receiving yards in three career seasons, joining Andre Johnson, Marvin Harrison, Antonio Brown and Julio Jones.

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 69.4 YDs 3530 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 7.54 View Profile

Daniels has 4,394 combined passing and rushing yards this season. He's 364 yards away from passing Cam Newton (2011) for the most pass + rush yards by a rookie quarterback.

Daniels can become the third rookie starting quarterback in NFL history to win 12 games, joining Dak Prescott (13 wins in 2016 with Dallas) and Ben Roethlisberger (13 in 2004 with Pittsburgh).

Trey McBride ARI • TE • #85 TAR 136 REC 104 REC YDs 1081 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

McBride has 104 receptions this season. He is just 12 receptions away from tying Zach Ertz for the most receptions by a tight end in a season (116).

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 62.7 YDs 3677 TD 19 INT 12 YD/Att 6.99 View Profile

Stroud has 3,677 passing yards on the season, needing 323 yards to hit 4,000. He can become the third player in NFL history to reach 4,000 passing yards in each of his first two seasons, joining Justin Herbert and Jameis Winston.

Sam LaPorta DET • TE • #87 TAR 76 REC 53 REC YDs 663 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

LaPorta needs six receptions to surpass Keith Jackson (144) for the most receptions ever by a tight end in his first two seasons.

One record that won't be broken

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 345 Yds 2005 TD 13 FL 1 View Profile