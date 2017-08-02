NFL training camp injuries: Texans' Will Fuller breaks his collarbone
The Giants' Sterling Shepard was also carted off the field Wednesday
Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will be missing time indefinitely with a broken collarbone sustained during Monday's practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Fuller put up decent numbers in his rookie campaign, with 47 receptions and 635 yards. Fuller, however, felt he could have done better.
"It's like I just put myself in a shell and just put my head down and [was] just working as hard as I could and just trying to prove myself," he said in an interview with ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "I feel like this year I'm just trying to have more fun with it and I can tell already that it's a lot more fun for me." The injury isn't necessarily season-ending, but it will require serious recovery time.
Other injuries
- Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was also carted off the practice field Wednesday. The second-year player suffered the injury early in practice before eventually being carted off the field. Sources have said that the injury was to his ankle, per ESPN. Shepard quickly emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Eli Manning in 2016. He had 65 catches for 683 yards, in addition to eight touchdowns. He also showed tremendous durability for the Giants throughout the year, and seemed to be a number two target for Eli as the season progressed.
- Chargers' rookie Forrest Lamp continued the tradition of Chargers rookies getting injured, as the offensive lineman was carted off with what the LA Daily News's Jack Wang called an apparent right leg injury. Lamp was expected to compete for the starting job at right guard alongside Kenny Wiggins. Chargers' first round pick Mike Williams is already out of training camp as he deals with a back injury that Los Angeles has kept largely under wraps since reports last week of him potentially missing the season.
- The 49ers' DeForest Buckner also received medical attention for an apparent injury in his left leg, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Buckner was able to "gingerly" walk on the leg. A second-year pass rusher out of Oregon, Buckner notched 73 tackles and six sacks in his rookie campaign. He was one of the most sought after prospects in the 2016 draft due to his athleticism and length.
- The Dolphins' Jay Ajayi is expected to miss at least a week of training camp practices with a concussion
- The Ravens are losing a veritable cornucopia of players to injuries, including Crockett Gilmore, Joe Flacco, Kenneth Dixon, Tavon Young and Dennis Pitta.
