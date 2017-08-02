NFL training camp injuries: Texans' Will Fuller breaks his collarbone

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will be missing time indefinitely with a broken collarbone sustained during Monday's practice, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Fuller put up decent numbers in his rookie campaign, with 47 receptions and 635 yards. Fuller, however, felt he could have done better.

"It's like I just put myself in a shell and just put my head down and [was] just working as hard as I could and just trying to prove myself," he said in an interview with ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "I feel like this year I'm just trying to have more fun with it and I can tell already that it's a lot more fun for me." The injury isn't necessarily season-ending, but it will require serious recovery time.

