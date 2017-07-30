Chargers' rookie first-rounder Mike Williams to miss training camp with back injury

Last week there were reports that Chargers wide receiver and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams might miss his rookie season with back surgery. Williams disputed the idea, calling it "some false information" about his status.

But on Sunday, the Chargers announced that Williams is now expected to miss all of training camp while dealing with that back injury.

"Mike saw our doctors yesterday and he will continue to progress on Dr. Robert Watkins' plan. He will rehab and strengthen his back and is not expected to practice during training camp," the team said in a statement.

Williams, who is an imposing downfield target, was taken seventh overall to bolster a Chargers pass-catching group that already includes Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Travis Benjamin. But the Clemson standout was hampered by the back injury for most of the offseason and now training camp.

"Like I said before, he's getting behind," first-year coach Anthony Lynn said of Williams during offseason workouts back in June, via the Los Angeles Times. "But the most important thing right now is to get him healthy, and get him back on the football field. But I know he can help us win football games down the road."

The question, of course, is when; on Saturday, the Chargers announced that Williams, along with Pro Bowlers Darrell Stuckey and Jason Verrett had been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, which means that they remain on the 90-man roster and can be activated at any time before the final roster reduction in early September.

For now, however, the Chargers, who went 5-11 a season ago, will be without their rookie first-rounder and two of their best defensive players.