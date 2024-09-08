A good breakdown of the dynamic kickoff rule by Jay Feely here:
NFL Week 1 live updates, scores, results, injuries, highlights, analysis: Let the road to Super Bowl LIX begin
Everything to know about Week 1 right here
It's finally here: the first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season. And if the first two games were any indication, we're in for a wild day of football. In the season opener, the Kansas City Chiefs survived the Baltimore Ravens by literal inches. In Game 2, the Saquon Barkley-Eagles came back to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
We've got 13 more games Sunday with plenty of intriguing storylines. How will top draft picks Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders) perform in their NFL debuts? How will Kirk Cousins (Falcons) and Justin Fields/Russell Wilson (Steelers) look on their new teams? Elsewhere, the Texans are look to ride the momentum of a surprising 2023 campaign against a division rival, the Patriots begin the post-Bill Belichick era versus the Bengals and so much more.
Below you can find all of Sunday's best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Week 1 schedule
Thursday
Chiefs 27, Ravens 20 (Takeaways)
Friday
Eagles 34, Packers 29 (Takeaways)
Sunday
Steelers at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Cardinals at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Bears, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Patriots at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Jaguars at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Vikings at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Broncos at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Cowboys at Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Commanders at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Rams at Lions, 8:20 ET (Preview)
Monday
Jets at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
