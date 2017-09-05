NFL Week 1 picks, odds, predictions: Advanced computer model loves Falcons

The NFL's opening weekend will attract bets from the average Joe to professional bettors for some of the biggest games.



The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearly favored by double digits on the road against the division rival Cleveland Browns . And the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are getting eight points at home in the annual Thursday night kickoff special.



With so many eye-popping games and so many lines on the move, you'll want to know to what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.



Every single one.



SportsLine computer picks would have also won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager pools that made straight up picks last season.

With Week 1 fast approaching, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team the model loves in Week 1: the Atlanta Falcons , who are touchdown favorites over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.



The Bears' defense held the Tennessee Titans ' first-string offense scoreless in the first half of the Week 3 preseason game, but SportsLine's model is calling for a 29-18 blowout, with the Falcons winning 72 percent of simulations.



Another team SportsLine's model loves: the Buffalo Bills . They're 6.5-point favorites at home against the New York Jets , but SportsLine's advanced computer model has the Bills winning 71 percent of simulations, with a projected final score of 28-18. Take the Bills with confidence, even with Jordan Matthews ' health in question.



The model is also calling for a home favorite to get absolutely stunned in Week 1, meaning a big payday for anyone who bets on the big-time road underdog.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of Cowboys-Giants is a virtual lock, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season as well as picks from 16 experts.



Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-8, 48)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 41)

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears (+7, 51)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+1.5, 47.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (PK, 48)

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans (-2, 51.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins (+2.5, 45.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-5, 40)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (+9, 47)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5, 43)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams (+3, 47)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (-3, 50)

Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49es (+6, 48)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 47.5)

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 48)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (-3.5, 43.5)