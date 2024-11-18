The NFL is coming off arguably its most exciting week of the season thus far. Essentially, all of the heavyweight battles that were on deck for Week 11 delivered in a big way, including the Buffalo Bills taking down the Kansas City Chiefs and handing them their first loss of the season. Elsewhere, we saw the Green Bay Packers narrowly escape Chicago with a win as the Bears had a game-winning field goal blocked, and the Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

All that action is going to be a tough act to follow for Week 12, but there are plenty of notable matchups that we'll start sinking our teeth into. As we turn our attention to the upcoming week, we will take our first look at the odds and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the betting markets believe will come out on top.

Note: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, New Orleans, New York (Jets), and Jacksonville are on bye in Week 11.

Week 12 early odds

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Steelers at Browns (Thursday) Steelers -4 39 Steelers -198, Browns +164 Cowboys at Commanders Commanders -10 45 Cowboys +390, Commanders -521 Vikings at Bears Vikings -3.5 40 Vikings -180, Bears +150 Lions at Colts Lions -8 50.5 Lions -410, Colts +320 Chiefs at Panthers Chiefs -11 41 Chiefs -625, Panthers +455 Patriots at Dolphins Dolphins -7.5 45.5 Patriots +300, Dolphins -380 Titans at Texans Texans -7.5 41.5 Titans +295, Texans -375 Buccaneers at Giants Buccaneers -4.5 42 Buccaneers -238, Giants +195 Broncos at Raiders Broncos -5.5 41 Broncos -245, Raiders +200 Cardinals at Seahawks Seahawks -1 48 Cardinals -108, Seahawks -112 49ers at Packers Packers -1.5 47.5 49ers +102, Packers -122 Eagles at Rams Eagles -3 48 Eagles -162, Rams +136 Ravens at Chargers Ravens -2 47.5 Ravens -130, Chargers +110

Notable movement, trends

Steelers at Browns (Thursday)

The Steelers are sitting atop the AFC North and are getting first-place treatment as they are a 4-point road favorite over the Browns. This is a notable swing after Cleveland opened as a field goal favorite, so not only has the line been turned on its head, but it's crossed key numbers for Pittsburgh. The Steelers are tied for an NFL-best 8-2 ATS this season, which includes a 4-1 ATS record on the road. Mike Tomlin's team is also 2-1 ATS as a road favorite. As for the Browns, they are 1-4 ATS at home in 2024 and are 1-2 ATS as a home dog.

Cowboys at Commanders

It may come as a bit of a surprise, but Dallas initially opened as a 2.5-point favorite in this matchup. However, after Dak Prescott has gone down for the year and Washington has ascended under Jayden Daniels, the Commanders have jumped out as a 10-point favorite. This is quite the discrepancy in rest, as the Commanders played on Thursday and are coming off a mini-bye, while the Cowboys will be on a short week after taking on the Texans on Monday. The Commanders are 7-3-1 ATS this season and 4-1 ATS at home. The Cowboys are 2-3 ATS on the road.

Vikings at Bears

The Vikings are laying 3.5 points on the road as they take on the Bears at Solider Field. This essentially flips what was a Bears -3 line at the open. Minnesota is 3-2 ATS on the road this season, which includes a 2-2 ATS mark as a road favorite. Chicago is 4-1 ATS at home this season and covered their lone game as a home underdog.

Lions at Colts

The Colts saw a resurgence from Anthony Richardson in their Week 11 win over the Jets, but that isn't stopping the Detroit Lions from being monster favorites on the road. Initially, the Lions were a 2.5-point favorite but have since jumped out as an 8-point favorite as they head into Lucas Oil Stadium. Detroit has the co-lead for the best ATS record in the NFL this season at 8-2 and is 4-1 ATS on the road. Indy has fared well at home this season, owning a 4-1 ATS record, and is 2-1 ATS as a home underdog.

Chiefs at Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer undefeated after dropping their Week 11 matchup against the Bills, but they are still huge favorites on the road this weekend in Carolina. After opening as a touchdown favorite, Patrick Mahomes and Co. are laying 11 points to Carolina, who is coming off their bye week. The Panthers are 1-3 ATS as a home underdog this season, while the Chiefs are 3-2 ATS away from Arrowhead Stadium and 2-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Patriots at Dolphins

The Dolphins opened as a 6.5-point favorite against the Patriots, but this line has since crossed the key touchdown threshold and sits at Miami -7.5. New England is 3-2 ATS on the road this season, while the Dolphins have struggled to cover at home as they are 1-4 ATS at Hard Rock Stadium.

Titans at Texans

Houston still has its Week 11 game to pay, so the lines for this matchup could still shift. That said, we've already seen some notable movement after the Texans opened as a 5.5-point favorite. Now, they are laying 7.5 points against a Tennessee team that has been a key target for bettors this season. Heading into Week 12, the Titans are a league-worst 1-9 ATS. While the Texans are a mediocre 2-2-1 ATS at home, Tennessee hasn't given folks much hope that they can keep this game within the number.

Buccaneers at Giants

Both of these teams are emerging from their Week 11 bye, and the Giants will be looking a bit different. The team has benched Daniel Jones, and it will be Tommy DeVito who starts moving forward. That shakeup at quarterback hasn't made many waves on the betting markets, however, as New York is still a home dog to the Bucs. This line opened at Buccaneers -1, and it is now at Buccaneers -4.5. The Giants are 1-4 ATS at home this season, while Tampa Bay is 3-1 ATS on the road. They also covered their lone game as a road favorite.

Broncos at Raiders

The Denver Broncos continue to be one of the surprise teams of the 2024 season and are currently slotted inside the playoff picture. In Week 12, they are 5.5-point road favorites over the Las Vegas Raiders. This comes after the line initially opened at Raiders -3. The Broncos are 1-0 ATS as a road favorite this season and 5-1 ATS overall away from Mile High. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 2-2 ATS at home.

Cardinals at Seahawks

This line has flipped as the Seahawks are now a slim 1-point favorite at home after this number originally opened at Cardinals -1. This game could have major divisional implications as the NFC West is currently separated by a single game. Arizona is atop the division at 6-4, while the rest of the team -- including Seattle -- are 5-5. This is the first of two matchups between these rivals, so the head-to-head tiebreakers also loom large. Arizona, who was on the bye in Week 11, are 3-1 ATS on the road this season, while the Seahawks are 1-5 ATS at Lumen Field.

49ers at Packers

The Packers have since moved out as a 1.5-point favorite after this line opened at 49ers -2.5. Green Bay barely got out of Chicago with a win on Sunday after blocking what would've been a game-winning field goal, while the 49ers continue to tumble and dropped to .500 with a loss to Seattle. This game has major stakes for both teams as they are either trying to hold onto playoff position or claw back into the picture. San Francisco is 1-3 ATS on the road this year, while the Packers are 2-3 ATS at home.

Eagles at Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of their mini-bye and are laying a field goal on the road to the Los Angeles Rams. L.A. is coming back to the West Coast after defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday. Sean McVay's team is 2-3 ATS at home this year but is 2-1 ATS as a home dog. As for the Eagles, they've been a strong team to back on the road this year at 4-1 ATS and are 2-1 ATS as a road favorite.

Ravens at Chargers (Monday)

In this Harbaugh vs. Harbaugh showdown, John's Baltimore Ravens are a 2-point favorite on the road. The Ravens are 3-2 ATS as a road favorite this season and desperately need a win in this matchup to keep pace in the AFC North race after falling to the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Chargers are coming off a thrilling win over the Bengals on Sunday night and are 4-1 ATS at home.