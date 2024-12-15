Week 15 started on Thursday night with damp conditions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, and weather is again expected to be a factor in some of Sunday's action. In particular, a winter weather advisory issued in Cleveland on Sunday morning is in effect until 12 p.m. ET. That's just before the Cleveland Browns host the Kansas City Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field at 1 p.m. ET.

At kickoff, AccuWeather forecasts cloudy conditions with roughly a 50% chance of precipitation and the temperature set at 41 degrees but a real-feel of 29 degrees. Winds are expected to be up to 18 mph. Those conditions will hold until 3 p.m. ET when the possibility for precipitation increases. So, the weather could worsen late in this contest.

Given this iffy weather, it's not surprising to see the odds for this game -- particularly the total -- move. According to SportsLine's consensus odds, the total for this game opened at 43 and has dipped down to 41.5. SportsLine's metrics note that 77% of the public has bet the Over for this game, while 64% of the money is on the Over.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs opened as a 6-point favorite, and the line now sits at Kansas City -4.

The Browns come into this Week 15 matchup already eliminated from playoff contention, but are looking to play spoiler down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West and enter Week 15 at 12-1 on the season. They'll look to get a win in this matchup to inch themselves closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the conference.