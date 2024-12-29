NFL Week 17 live updates, scores, highlights: Giants squander No. 1 draft pick; Barkley hits 2,000 rush yards

Everything to know about Week 17 right here

NFL Week 17 has been unpredictable to say the least. The New York Giants made their path to the No. 1 overall pick almost impossible with an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts that featured 78 points scored between two backup quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the rival Dallas Cowboys by 34 points with a third-string quarterback, and Baker Mayfield threw five touchdowns compared to five incompletions in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Up next, the Cleveland Browns host the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins, and the Green Bay Packers look to hand the Minnesota Vikings what would be just their third loss of the season. Then Sunday night, two rookie quarterbacks face off in prime time, as the Washington Commanders take on Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons. 

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 17 schedule

Wednesday

Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)
Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)

Thursday

Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)
Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)
Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Buccaneers 48, Panthers 14 (Takeaways)
Eagles 41, Cowboys 7 (Takeaways
Bills 40, Jets 14 (Recap
Giants 45, Colts 33 (Recap
Raiders 25, Saints 10 (Recap
Jaguars 20, Titans 13 (Recap
Dolphins at Browns, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)
Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(41)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tyrel Dodson picks off DTR

Dodson got the best of Dorian Thompson-Robinson on this play. Unfortunately, the linebacker decided to take off his helmet in celebration, which cost Miami 15 yards. The Dolphins ended up doing nothing with the turnover.

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 10:18 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:18 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings score first TD of game with Jalen Nailor bomb

Nailor had caught just one touchdown in his NFL career entering 2024. He now has six on the season. Sometimes being the WR3 is fun because you can get such nice looks downfield! 

Jordan Dajani
December 29, 2024, 10:16 PM
Dec. 29, 2024, 5:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Jacobs fumbles on Packers' opening possession

This was not the start the Packers envisioned. As Green Bay crossed midfield, Josh Jacobs coughed up the rock! Vikings take over at their own 38-yard line. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Dolphins strike first vs. Browns with wacky FG

Jason Sanders needed that bottom cross bar to hit this 54-yard FG! Dolphins up three on the Browns early. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills clinch No. 2 seed in the AFC

Buffalo has clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC with its 40-14 win over the New York Jets. The Bills defense shined, as Aaron Rodgers threw for just 112 yards and two interceptions before being sat down for Tyrod Taylor. 

Josh Allen threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a score. Buffalo needed just 349 yards of total offense to drop 40 points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drew Lock scores his FIFTH TD

The Giants are avoiding Shedeur Sanders like the plague. Drew Lock leads a game-sealing drive, and runs in the TD himself. His fifth of the game. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Tampa Bay Duck saga

 
Pinned
Link copied

Aidan O'Connell with incredible TD pass to Tre Tucker

The Raiders are now up double digits on the Saints in New Orleans thanks to this wild TD catch from Tre Tucker in the very back of the end zone. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Malik Nabers goes crazy on Colts defense

After Joe Flacco hit Alec Pierce to pull the Colts within two points, Malik Nabers went scorched earth on Indy's defense for the second time today! 

A 60-yard TD where the rookie broke two tackles, then just out-ran everybody

 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon becomes the ninth NFL RB to cross 2,000 rushing yards in a season

An absolutely incredible season for Saquon Barkley the Eagle. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Keon Coleman catches 50/50 ball for TD

The Bills are dominating the lowly Jets in Week 17. Josh Allen is now just throwing 50/50 balls across his body into the end zone for TDs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brian Thomas Jr. continues incredible rookie campaign

Brian Thomas Jr. is already the best rookie WR in Jaguars franchise history, and his legend grows with another TD catch to extend Jacksonville's lead to double digits. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Duck causes us to miss blocked punt

The CBS crew was getting a little bored while the Buccaneers continued their blowout of the Panthers. The TV cameras were focused on a duck of all things while Tampa Bay blocked a Carolina punt and returned it for six.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Tanner McKee hits A.J. Brown for the TD

No Jalen Hurts? No Kenny Pickett? No problem. After Pickett left for the locker room with an injury, Tanner McKee came in and hit A.J. Brown for a 20-yard TD. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Baker Mayfield throws his fourth TD vs. Panthers

Mayfield is having a lot of fun going up against this lowly Panthers defense. He now has four passing TDs on the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Amari Cooper insane TD catch

This is why the Bills traded for Amari Cooper! What an insane 30-yard TD grab from the veteran.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Christian Benford picks off Aaron Rodgers, who gets flagged for unnecessary roughness

Aaron Rodgers throws his second INT of the day, and then is flagged for hitting Christian Benford too late out of bounds! 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jonathan Taylor answers kick return TD with TD of his own

Not so fast, Giants. The Colts aren't rolling over and playing dead just yet. Jonathan Taylor just went 30-plus yards to the house for his second TD of the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans pull within three points of Jaguars thanks to Nick Vannett TD

The Titans have now scored 10 unanswered points against the Jaguars. After Matthew Wright hit a 39-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter, Mason Rudolph led a 13-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a Nick Vannett TD to open the second half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants return second-half kickoff for TD!

Who needs a No. 1 overall pick?! The Giants are having a field day against the Colts, and it continued with the first play of the second half. Ihmir Smith-Marsette goes 100 yards to the house for the TD. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Long DeVonta Smith completion sets up Kenny Pickett tush push TD

The Eagles were listed as double-digit favorites over the Cowboys despite not having Jalen Hurts for this matchup, and Kenny Pickett has done a nice job in his place. Check out this 49-yard completion to DeVonta Smith -- who initially was ruled in for the TD.

Turns out, Smith was just short, so Pickett had the honor of getting his tush pushed for the score. The Eagles are up 17 at halftime.

 
Pinned
Link copied

CJGJ picks off Cooper Rush again

Have a day, C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He picks off Cooper Rush for the second time right before halftime. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bryce Young and Adam Thielen hook up for another TD

The scoreboard looks ugly, but Bryce Young has made some incredible throws today. Check out his second TD pass to Adam Thielen. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Brock Bowers becomes the best rookie TE in NFL history

Brock Bowers has now officially broken Mike Ditka's record for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills get the safety on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' backup left tackle completely whiffs on his block in a crucial spot, and the Jets give up two points and possession to the Bills. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Giants ROLLING vs. Colts

Drew Lock has THREE first-half TD passes! Who saw this coming? 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kenny Pickett hits DeVonta Smith for 6!

Kenny Pickett is rebounding from his slow start. He finds DeVonta Smith for Philly's second TD of the game. The Eagles WRs have the clear advantage over the Cowboys DBs. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Calcaterra one-handed grab

Grant Calcaterra is someone who has been coming on for the Eagles as of late. Check out this one-handed catch he made downfield 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans grabs his second TD over Caleb Farley

After Bucky Irving did all of the heavy lifting to get the Bucs down to the 1-yard line, Mike Evans caught his second TD of the game against Farley. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills pick off Aaron Rodgers in the red zone

The Jets were looking to tie the Bills with a second-quarter TD, but instead, Aaron Rodgers had a tipped pass picked off!

See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    Week 17 Highlights: Cowboys at Eagles (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    Week 17 Highlights: Jets at Bills (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:08

    Week 17 Highlights: Panthers at Buccaneers (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 17 Highlights: Colts at Giants (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:06

    Week 17 Highlights: Titans at Jaguars (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    5:50

    Drew Lock Propels Giants Over Colts, No. 1 Overall Pick In Jeopardy

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    On-Site Recap: Jets at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    7:28

    Saquon Barkley Eclipses 2,000 Rushing Yards As Eagles Roll Over Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    5:39

    Baker Throws 5 TDs As Buccaneers Crush Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    On-Field Reaction: Brian Thomas Jr. Sounds Off On Big Day

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    NFL Week 17 Booth Recap: Titans at Jaguars (12/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    3:48

    Week 17 Highlights: Broncos at Bengals (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Week 17 Highlights: Cardinals at Rams (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Cardinals and Rams Sound Off (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Week 17 Saturday Sound Off: Best Bites From Bengals-Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Sounds Off Following Clinching A Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    2:49

    Week 17 Highlights: Chargers at Patriots (12/28)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:09

    NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals Playoff Outlook Following Week 17 Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    NFL Playoff Picture: Broncos Face Win-And-In Against Chiefs Next Week

  • Image thumbnail
    2:27

    NFL Playoff Picture: Examining Ceiling For Chargers Ahead Of Playoffs

See All NFL Videos