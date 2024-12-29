NFL Week 17 live updates, scores, highlights: Giants squander No. 1 draft pick; Barkley hits 2,000 rush yards

NFL Week 17 has been unpredictable to say the least. The New York Giants made their path to the No. 1 overall pick almost impossible with an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts that featured 78 points scored between two backup quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the rival Dallas Cowboys by 34 points with a third-string quarterback, and Baker Mayfield threw five touchdowns compared to five incompletions in a win over the Carolina Panthers.

Up next, the Cleveland Browns host the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins, and the Green Bay Packers look to hand the Minnesota Vikings what would be just their third loss of the season. Then Sunday night, two rookie quarterbacks face off in prime time, as the Washington Commanders take on Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 17 schedule

Wednesday

Chiefs 29, Steelers (Takeaways)

Ravens 31, Texans 2 (Takeaways)

Thursday

Seahawks 6, Bears 3 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chargers 40, Patriots 7 (Takeaways)

Bengals 30, Broncos 24 (OT) (Takeaways)

Rams 13, Cardinals 9 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Buccaneers 48, Panthers 14 (Takeaways)

Eagles 41, Cowboys 7 (Takeaways)

Bills 40, Jets 14 (Recap)

Giants 45, Colts 33 (Recap)

Raiders 25, Saints 10 (Recap)

Jaguars 20, Titans 13 (Recap)

Dolphins at Browns, 4:05 p.m. (Gametracker)

Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (Gametracker)

Falcons at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Lions at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)