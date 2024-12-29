NFL Week 17 live updates, scores, highlights: Giants squander No. 1 draft pick; Barkley hits 2,000 rush yards

Tyrel Dodson picks off DTR
Dodson got the best of Dorian Thompson-Robinson on this play. Unfortunately, the linebacker decided to take off his helmet in celebration, which cost Miami 15 yards. The Dolphins ended up doing nothing with the turnover.
NFL Week 17 has been unpredictable to say the least. The New York Giants made their path to the No. 1 overall pick almost impossible with an upset victory over the Indianapolis Colts that featured 78 points scored between two backup quarterbacks. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the rival Dallas Cowboys by 34 points with a third-string quarterback, and Baker Mayfield threw five touchdowns compared to five incompletions in a win over the Carolina Panthers.
Up next, the Cleveland Browns host the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins, and the Green Bay Packers look to hand the Minnesota Vikings what would be just their third loss of the season. Then Sunday night, two rookie quarterbacks face off in prime time, as the Washington Commanders take on Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons.
Nailor had caught just one touchdown in his NFL career entering 2024. He now has six on the season. Sometimes being the WR3 is fun because you can get such nice looks downfield!
This was not the start the Packers envisioned. As Green Bay crossed midfield, Josh Jacobs coughed up the rock! Vikings take over at their own 38-yard line.
Jason Sanders needed that bottom cross bar to hit this 54-yard FG! Dolphins up three on the Browns early.
Buffalo has clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC with its 40-14 win over the New York Jets. The Bills defense shined, as Aaron Rodgers threw for just 112 yards and two interceptions before being sat down for Tyrod Taylor.
Josh Allen threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for a score. Buffalo needed just 349 yards of total offense to drop 40 points.
The Giants are avoiding Shedeur Sanders like the plague. Drew Lock leads a game-sealing drive, and runs in the TD himself. His fifth of the game.
The Raiders are now up double digits on the Saints in New Orleans thanks to this wild TD catch from Tre Tucker in the very back of the end zone.
After Joe Flacco hit Alec Pierce to pull the Colts within two points, Malik Nabers went scorched earth on Indy's defense for the second time today!
A 60-yard TD where the rookie broke two tackles, then just out-ran everybody
An absolutely incredible season for Saquon Barkley the Eagle.
The Bills are dominating the lowly Jets in Week 17. Josh Allen is now just throwing 50/50 balls across his body into the end zone for TDs.
Brian Thomas Jr. is already the best rookie WR in Jaguars franchise history, and his legend grows with another TD catch to extend Jacksonville's lead to double digits.
The CBS crew was getting a little bored while the Buccaneers continued their blowout of the Panthers. The TV cameras were focused on a duck of all things while Tampa Bay blocked a Carolina punt and returned it for six.
No Jalen Hurts? No Kenny Pickett? No problem. After Pickett left for the locker room with an injury, Tanner McKee came in and hit A.J. Brown for a 20-yard TD.
Mayfield is having a lot of fun going up against this lowly Panthers defense. He now has four passing TDs on the day.
This is why the Bills traded for Amari Cooper! What an insane 30-yard TD grab from the veteran.
Aaron Rodgers throws his second INT of the day, and then is flagged for hitting Christian Benford too late out of bounds!
Not so fast, Giants. The Colts aren't rolling over and playing dead just yet. Jonathan Taylor just went 30-plus yards to the house for his second TD of the day.
The Titans have now scored 10 unanswered points against the Jaguars. After Matthew Wright hit a 39-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter, Mason Rudolph led a 13-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a Nick Vannett TD to open the second half.
Who needs a No. 1 overall pick?! The Giants are having a field day against the Colts, and it continued with the first play of the second half. Ihmir Smith-Marsette goes 100 yards to the house for the TD.
The Eagles were listed as double-digit favorites over the Cowboys despite not having Jalen Hurts for this matchup, and Kenny Pickett has done a nice job in his place. Check out this 49-yard completion to DeVonta Smith -- who initially was ruled in for the TD.
Turns out, Smith was just short, so Pickett had the honor of getting his tush pushed for the score. The Eagles are up 17 at halftime.
Have a day, C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He picks off Cooper Rush for the second time right before halftime.
The scoreboard looks ugly, but Bryce Young has made some incredible throws today. Check out his second TD pass to Adam Thielen.
Brock Bowers has now officially broken Mike Ditka's record for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history
Aaron Rodgers' backup left tackle completely whiffs on his block in a crucial spot, and the Jets give up two points and possession to the Bills.
Drew Lock has THREE first-half TD passes! Who saw this coming?
Kenny Pickett is rebounding from his slow start. He finds DeVonta Smith for Philly's second TD of the game. The Eagles WRs have the clear advantage over the Cowboys DBs.
Grant Calcaterra is someone who has been coming on for the Eagles as of late. Check out this one-handed catch he made downfield
After Bucky Irving did all of the heavy lifting to get the Bucs down to the 1-yard line, Mike Evans caught his second TD of the game against Farley.
The Jets were looking to tie the Bills with a second-quarter TD, but instead, Aaron Rodgers had a tipped pass picked off!