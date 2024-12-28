Bengals vs. Broncos score, takeaways: Cincinnati wins wild one in OT to keep playoff hopes alive

Bengals win in OT
Burrow hits Higgins for a short TD, as Bengals prevail, 30-24. Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive. The Broncos will have to win next week to clinch a playoff berth.
The Cincinnati Bengals are still alive in the AFC playoff race. Led by Joe Burrow's four touchdowns (one rushing), the Bengals recorded a 30-24 overtime win over the Denver Broncos, who missed a golden opportunity to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
Denver forced overtime after Marvin Mims Jr. made an incredible touchdown catch on fourth down in the final seconds of regulation. The Bengals prevailed, though, when Burrow hit Tee Higgins for the game-winning score with 1:07 left in overtime.
Burrow was magnificent, throwing for 412 yards and three touchdowns on 39 of 49 passing. He also ran for a score that gave Cincinnati a 24-17 lead late in regulation. All three of his touchdown passes went to Higgins, who caught 11 passes for 131 yards while playing through multiple injuries.
Cincinnati won despite starting the game with consecutive drives that ended with unsuccessful fourth-down conversion attempts. The Bengals also survived Cade York's 33-yard field goal attempt hitting the left upright on their second drive of overtime. The Broncos lost despite a solid game by Nix and a pass rush that sacked Burrow seven times.
The Bengals weren't perfect by any means on Saturday, but they were certainly resilient. In a season that had previously been defined by near misses, the Bengals overcame their mistakes by coming up with game-changing plays when it mattered most.
Once again, Burrow gave the Bengals an MVP-caliber performance. Facing Denver's vaunted pass rush, Burrow stood tall and completed a litany of clutch completions, none bigger than his 31-yard completion to Higgins in overtime that set up their game-winning touchdown connection.
One of Burrow's biggest plays took place late in the third quarter after a penalty wiped out his nifty 50-yard touchdown pass to Andrei Iosivas. Earlier this year, a similar penalty would have signaled a downward spiral for the Bengals, who started the year with a 4-8 record. But Burrow refused to let that happen, as he kept the drive alive with a 19-yard run on third-and-13 one play later. The drive ended with Burrow's second touchdown pass of the game to Higgins.
Burrow and Higgins were great, but they had plenty of help. Ja'Marr Chase caught nine passes for 102 yards, tight end Mike Gesicki caught 10 of 12 targets for 82 yards, and running back Chase Brown had 91 all-purpose before leaving the game with an ankle injury late in regulation.
Defensively, the Bengals stepped up when the offense came up short on its early fourth-down attempts. Cincinnati allowed just three points in the first half and forced two crucial punts in overtime. Linebacker Germaine Pratt's interception of Nix late in the fourth quarter set up Burrow's go-ahead touchdown run.
Denver's defense entered the night with a league-high 51 sacks, and added to its tally on Saturday night. Zach Allen was virtually unblockable with 3.5 sacks that included 1.5 sacks on consecutive plays on the first drive of overtime that forced a Bengals punt.
But when the pass rush didn't get home, Burrow more often than not made the Broncos defense play. After stopping the Bengals twice on fourth down early in the game, Denver allowed Cincinnati to convert on 7 of its 13 third-down attempts. They also allowed the Bengals to convert on a key fourth down (an 11-yard completion from Burrow to Brown) that led to Cincinnati's go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter after Denver had tied the score moments earlier.
Offensively, the Broncos received a gritty game from Nix, whose night included a perfectly thrown touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton, a 51-yard bomb to Mims and his game-tying touchdown pass to Mims that forced overtime.
But Nix and the rest of the Broncos offense were unable to rekindle that magic in overtime. It's safe to wonder whether or not Broncos coach Sean Payton elected to play it safe on offense in overtime, as Denver could have clinched a playoff berth with a tie.
After its defense forced a punt to start overtime, the Broncos offense had a chance to make a game-changing play. Facing a third-and-6 from its own 14-yard line, Nix dropped back and fired a deep pass to Troy Franklin, who was wide open roughly 30 yards downfield. But Nix overthrew Franklin, who dove for the ball but was unable to make the catch. The Broncos punted instead of possibly driving for the game-winning score.
While the night had more "impressive plays," the play of the game has got to be Burrow's game-winning touchdown pass to Higgins. The score was the Bengals' first overtime touchdown in franchise history.
The Bengals will travel to Pittsburgh next week for another must-win game. Cincinnati will also need Denver to lose next week against the Chiefs, who will likely rest Patrick Mahomes and other key starters with the AFC's No. 1 seed already secured. The Bengals also need the Colts and Dolphins to lose one of their final two games.
The Broncos simply need to defeat the Chiefs. If they do, they'll finally snap their playoff drought, which currently stands at nine years.
Burrow hits Higgins for 31 yards, as the Bengals are now at the Broncos' 3-yard line.
Bengals get to the Broncos' 47 at the two minute warning on a 16-yard completion from Burrow to Iosivas.
Denver will punt after Nix misfires on third down. Let's see what Joe Burrow can do. Cincy has no timeouts.
Biggest play of the season for both teams. It's third-and-9 on Denver's 24 with 2:33 left in OT.
Cade York's kick hits the upright. Broncos have another chance to win the game. Broncos can also play for a tie, that would be good enough to get the final playoff spot.
Burrow hits Higgins on a slant for 20, and Cincinnati is on Denver's 21. Higgins makes up for his false start penalty on the previous play.
Burrow hits Gesicki for 12 yards and the Bengals are at the Broncos' 36-yard-line. Gesicki has 10 catches tonight.
Impressive stand by the Bengals, but this punt is on Nix, who overthrows his intended receiver on third-and-6.
Bengals start on their own 46. Any score wins the game.
Zach Allen has 3.5 sacks tonight, and his half sack on third-and-14 forces a Bengals punt, their first tonight. Any score will win the game for Denver.
Broncos penalty gives the Bengals a first down near midfield. Khalil Herbert is in for Chase Brown, who appears to be done for the day after getting hurt late in the fourth quarter. It's officially a right ankle injury for Brown.
Cincinnati will get the ball first in OT. Cincy will win the game if they score a TD on this drive. If they kick a FG, the Broncos will get a chance to extend OT with a FG or can win the game with a TD. If the Bengals don't score here, any Broncos score will win the game.
Marvin Mims makes an incredible catch in the end zone on 4th and 1. Hilton tired to jar it loose, but Mims never loses his grip on the ball.
Broncos face a 4th and 1 on the Bengals' 25 with 14 seconds left. They have enough time to complete something in play and spike the ball.
Nix hits Sutton on consecutive plays as the Broncos are now inside the 35-yard-line. Under 50 seconds left.
Burrow sneaks for a score as the Bengals take a 24-17 lead with 1:24 left. The Broncos have one timeout to work with. Burrow three total TD's today.
Chase Brown is down after getting to within a yard of the end zone. Looks like his right leg as he intentionally slid to keep the clock moving. He's walking off under his own power, which is a good sign.
Burrow hits Chase for 11 on third-and-6 and are on the Broncos' 6. Denver uses second timeout.
Burrow is now up to 315 yards tonight. Another MVP like performance.
Nix throws his sixth pick in the past three games, this one to Germaine Pratt on a third-and-15 play.
On the next play, Burrow hits Chase for 38 yards and the Bengals are in FG range at the 2-minute warning.
Tee Higgins makes a third down catch that was initially ruled incomplete, but the officials overrule the call, determining that Higgins had possession before Patrick Surtain II forced a fumble.
Broncos take over at their own 40 with 5:08 left. Score tied, 17-17.
Nix hits Marvin Mims for a 51-yard bomb, and we've got a tied score with 8:48 left. Mims split the safeties and used his 4.38 40 speed to track down Nix's pass.
Higgins makes an incredible catch to give the Bengals a 17-10 lead with 11:33 left. So Bengals eventually get a TD on this drive after one was called back. Higgins has 2 TD's tonight despite playing through multiple injuries.
Burrow's monster season continues tonight. Now has 41 TD's on the year and is making a case for league MVP.
Burrow hits Chase Brown for 11 yards on 4th and 2, as the Bengals keep the drive live and are in the red zone early in the fourth quarter.
This is the Bengals' 5th drive. They haven't punted and have been in the red zone 4 times.
Burrow and Iosivas connect for a TD, but it's coming back on an illegal shift penalty. Gesicki went in motion while Brown was also moving.
Burrow picked up the first down on a 19-yard run on the next play. Losing the TD hurts, but Bengals keep possession as the third quarter ends.
Cincinnati has just one TO left after taking one with 1:01 left in the third. Burrow was just sacked again by Jonathon Cooper, who is taking advantage of Amarius Mims' absence.
Nix hits Courtland Sutton for the game-tying TD. Sutton beat Bengals rookie Josh Newton, who has played well today and over the past few weeks. But he wasn't about to stop Sutton, who scores Denver's first offensive TD in 12 quarters.
McLaughlin had three runs of over 11 yards on that drive.
This looks like the Broncos' offense that started the game. McLaughlin rips off an 11-yard run as Denver quickly gets into Bengals territory.
Cincinnati has to settle for 3 in the red zone after getting a little too pass happy. Here's how the Bengals' 4 drives have gone: Turnover on downs in Broncos territory, turnover on downs in the red zone, TD, FG
An illegal contact penalty gives the Bengals a first and goal after Burrow was sacked on third down. A penalty on the next play gave the Bengals the ball on the Broncos' 3.
The Broncos challenged Andrei Iosivas' 26-yard grab that would give the Bengals a first down on the Broncos' 25-yard line. The ball came out after Iosivas had already secured the catch, and the officials obviously saw it that way, too.
Bengals with a chance to add to their lead at the start of the second half.