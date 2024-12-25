Ravens vs. Texans score, takeaways: Lamar Jackson makes MVP statement in Christmas beatdown of Houston

Starters are out of this one
The Ravens are going to take over first in the AFC North. They'll clinch the division with a win or Steelers loss next week.
The Baltimore Ravens have taken over first place in the AFC North, and Lamar Jackson made his statement for his third MVP award in a Christmas Day blowout of the Houston Texans. Jackson threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 87 yards -- and passing Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history -- in the blowout victory.
Jackson passed Vick on a 6-yard run with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter to give him 6,110 rushing yards in his career, passing Vick's mark of 6,109. He had 87 of his yards on just four carries and amassed 73 yards on his first two carries -- including a 48-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put him within striking distance of Vick.
Derrick Henry rushed for 147 yards as the Ravens finished with 251 rushing yards in the win. The Ravens defense also didn't allow a point, as the Texans' points came off a safety in the second quarter. C.J. Stroud finished 17 of 31 for 185 yards and an interception.
Baltimore needs a win in Week 18 to wrap up the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Houston appears locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC with the loss, needing a lot to happen to improve its playoff standing.
Takeaways and a recap of this Christmas Day blowout can be found in the live blog below.
The Ravens were just better than the Texans in every facet of this game, but the biggest discrepancy ended up being the rushing totals. Baltimore set the tone on the first possession by rushing for 51 yards on an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to kick off the game -- and never relented.
Baltimore had 115 rushing yards to Houston's eight after the first quarter, and the Ravens finished with 228 rushing yards to the Texans' 45. Henry had 143 rushing yards and Jackson had 87 on four carries. Just the Ravens doing what they do very well.
The Texans are just not on the same level as the Ravens, and were underwhelming in a lot of areas. The defense allowed the Ravens to average 7.7 yards per play and 6.5 yards per carry when the starters were in. The Ravens also scored touchdowns on four of their nine possessions when the starters were in.
Stroud and the offense were shut out as well, with the only points coming via the defense (a safety). The Texans quarterback was inaccurate early in the game, which led to them getting into a hole. Houston was also 3 of 13 on third down and 0 of 2 on fourth down when the starters were in.
Just a poor showing by the Texans.
The Texans were facing a fourth-and-goal at the 4-yard line late in the second quarter, but failed to convert a touchdown and get back in the game. Stroud threw a pass underneath to Joe Mixon that only got three yards. The Texans turned the ball over on down, and that was the closest they got to scoring anything on offense.
The Ravens responded with a six-play drive that went 99 yards, capped with a Jackson 9-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely that was an MVP-type throw. Baltimore took a 17-2 lead, and the game felt out of reach at that point.
The Texans needed a touchdown on that fourth-and-goal.
There were plenty of plays from Jackson that could qualify for this list, but let's go with the Likely touchdown that put Baltimore up 17-2.
Jackson took a read-option and rolled to his right, pump faked twice and saw nothing open, so he bought himself more time along the sideline. Jackson had Texans pass rusher Danielle Hunter on skates as he moved backwards and faked him out several times before pointing to Likely in the end zone.
He fired to Likely in the middle of the field for the 9-yard touchdown that showcased why Jackson will likely win MVP. This was on the same day Jackson broke the rushing yardage record for quarterbacks.
Just another amazing play for Jackson in a career full of them.
The Ravens (11-5) close their regular season against the Browns, while the Texans (9-7) end their season against the Jaguars. Both teams are going to the playoffs.
Ravens 31, Texans 2
Jackson has 166 passing yards and 2 TD. He has 87 rushing yards on four carrie. The Ravens have 216 rushing yards.
Give Lamar the MVP at this rate.
Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson passed Vick on a 6-yard run with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter to give him 6,110 rushing yards in his career, passing Vick's mark of 6,109.
C.J. Stroud throws an interception to Kyle Hamilton on the Texans first drive of the second half. On the first play of Baltimore's ensuing possession, Lamar Jackson runs for 48 yards and a score.
Jackson is 13 yards away from passing Michael Vick for the most rushing yards ever by a QB. The Ravens are cruising.
Enjoy your Christmas dinner.
Ravens 24, Texans 2
Looks like Stroud has a leg injury. He'll get it looked at on the sidelines, but missed just one play. Great sign for the Texans.
Ravens halted at midfield and Texans will punt. Houston gets ball to start the second half. Hard to see them try to score with 21 seconds left in the half.
Texans go 3-and-out. Baltimore has just over a minute to get more points. All three timeouts left. Let's see what Lamar can do.
At a loss of words for this Lamar Jackson TD pass to Isaiah Likely. Just an incredible QB. Watch and enjoy.
Ravens 17, Texans 2
The reigning MVP doing MVP things. Lamar went to his left, eluded a sack, and threw past the right hashmark to Andrews for 67-yard reception. Andrews almost broke it and scored, but Ravens are inside the 10 at the 2:00 warning.
Jackson is 4-of-6 for 110 yards.
The Texans decide to go for it on 4th-and-goal at the 3, but Stroud's pass to Joe Mixon only gets one yard. Turnover on downs. Ar'Darius Washington with the stop as the Texans get nothing.
Ravens still up 10-2 late in the 2nd
Stroud's pass is high to Robert Woods on 4th-and-3 at the BAL 30, but certainly didn't think that warranted a PI call. That may have been a missed call by the officials. That looked like Humphrey was playing the football. Texans get a break.
Derrick Henry was tackled in the end zone by Kamari Lassiter for a four-yard loss and a safety. Henry has lost 8 yards in his last 2 carries, but the Texans are on the board. The Texans get the ball back. The 70-yard punt by Tommy Townsend set that up.
Ravens 10, Texans 2
Odofe Oweh sacks Stroud for a 13-yard loss. The sack was really bad since it was 3rd-and-2 from the Texans 45. This was easily 4-down territory prior to the sack. Just not a good start for Stroud.
Houston held Derrick Henry to -4 yards, then Keaton Mitchell to -6 yards. Lamar Jackson had nothing on 3rd-and-20. The Ravens punt for the first time, but are still up 10-0. Down to 105 rushing yards now.
Henry has 10 carries for 86 yards after the first quarter. The Ravens are ahead in rushing yards 115-8. They are up 10-0.
Three straight misses for Stroud to end the drive. Stroud missed Dalton Schultz for an easy first down on 3rd-and-10, which would have been a huge gain. Texans put again down 10-0 to Ravens.
Stroud is 3-of-6 for 30 yards to start.
The Ravens had another impressive drive, but the biggest development was 52-yard Justin Tucker FG. Very encouraging sign for the Ravens, although we need to see Tucker hit that outdoors. Now 6-for-11 on kicks from 50+ this year.
Ravens 10, Texans 0 -- Baltimore with 83 rushing yards
Baltimore gets a sack on 3rd down. C.J. Stroud taken down by Kyle Van Noy on 3rd down and Houston will punt. The Ravens defense has come alive over the past month, allowing just 187.3 yards per game -- 1st in NFL.
Derrick Henry scored on a 2-yard touchdown run on an easy 8-play, 75-yard TD drive for the Ravens. 51 rushing yards for the Ravens on the drive as Lamar Jackson had a 27-yard pass to Zay Flowers and a 25-yard run. Texans had 10-men on the field on the Henry TD.
Ravens 7, Texans 0
The Texans are the 1st team ever to win back-to-back division titles with a QB-HC duo each in their 1st 2 NFL seasons -- C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans.
Ravens -- First place in AFC North (right now in first with Steelers loss)
Texans -- No. 3 seed (would have conference-record tiebreaker over Steelers)
A look at the Christmas Day jerseys:
Santa Claus is coming to Houston.
The Ravens enter the field in front of the Texans crowd.
WR Nelson Agholor is among those out on Christmas Day
The Texans are without C Juice Scruggs (foot) and G Nick Broeker against the Ravens defense.
Good afternoon everyone and Merry Christmas! We got you covered for Ravens and Texans in Houston today. Perhaps maybe there will be some Beyonce halftime updates as well. Excited to watch Lamar Jackson again, and see how C.J. Stroud faces in his first matchup with the Ravens since the AFC Divisional Playoff loss last year.
Should be a fun one!