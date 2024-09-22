NFL Week 3 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Andy Dalton torches Raiders; Rams shock 49ers

Everything to know about Week 3 right here

It's Week 3 in the NFL, and there's a lot on the line for teams across the league. 0-2 is bad, but 0-3 makes pushing for a playoff spot very difficult, so teams like the Ravens, Bengals and Rams, among others, will be looking for their first victory. As for the 2-0 clubs, such as the Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers and Saints, they'll look to keep the good times rolling. We're also guaranteed to have at least two 3-0 franchises, as the Steelers-Chargers game and Texans-Vikings matchup are both battles between unbeatens.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 3. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 3 schedule

Thursday

Jets 24, Patriots 3 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7 (Recap)
Steelers 20, Chargers 10 (Recap)
Packers 30, Titans 13 (Recap)
Eagles 15, Saints 12 (Recap)
Giants 21, Browns 15 (Recap)
Vikings 34, Texans 7 (Recap)
Colts 21, Bears 16 (Recap)
Seahawks 24, Dolphins 3 (Recap)
Panthers 36, Raiders 22 (Recap)
Rams 27, 49ers 24 (Recap)
Lions 20, Cardinals 13 (Recap)
Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET (Preview)
Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

FINAL: Ravens 28, Cowboys 25

The Ravens have their first win of the 2024 season, but it wasn't easy. Through three quarters, Baltimore piled up a 28-6 lead, but Dallas showed resiliency late and went on a 19-0 run in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys brought it within a field goal thanks to a Dak Prescott 16-yard touchdown to KaVontae Turpin, but that's as far as their comeback attempt would go. Lamar Jackson would make clutch throws around the two-minute warning and rushed for a 10-yard gain to maintain possession and run out the clock. Derrick Henry rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the win. 

 
Lamar Jackson converts key third down

With Baltimore on its heels with Dallas mounting a comeback, the defending NFL MVP came up with a clutch conversion on third-and-6. Not only do the Ravens maintain possession, but the clock keeps ticking. 

 
FINAL: Rams 27, 49ers 24

Los Angeles pulled off one of the biggest comebacks on the young season. After trailing by double digits, the Rams went on a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning field goal by Joshua Karty. The game-winning drive was helped sparked by a 38-yard punt return that gave L.A. the ball at the 50. Kyren Williams finished his day with three total touchdowns. 

 
FINAL: Lions 20, Cardinals 13

Detroit has bounced back after a loss in Week 2 with a 20-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on the road. It was a sturdy day for David Montgomery, who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown to help ensure the victory. While the Lions did come out of this game with the win, it's worth noting that second-year standout tight end Sam LaPorta did suffer an injury in this game which will be worth monitoring. 

 
Rams knot up with 49ers late in fourth

Kyren Williams has his third touchdown of the day and that has helped knot the Rams up with the 49ers at 24 apiece with less than two minutes to play in regulation. 

 
FINAL: Panthers 36, Raiders 22

Carolina is in the win column for the first time this season and during the first start for Andy Dalton this season. The veteran quarterback was sensational as he finished with 319 yards passing and three passing touchdowns. The Raiders defense had no answer for the Panthers passing attack. Dionatae Johnson finished with 122 yards receiving and a touchdown while Chuba Hubbard rushed for 114 yards and caught all five of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. 

 
FINAL: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 3

Seattle moves to 3-0 on the season after handling the Dolphins, 24-3. Starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, Skylar Thompson also exited this matchup due to a chest injury. That helped limit what the Dolphins could do offensively throughout the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Seahawks moved the ball well. DK Metcalf scored on a 71-yard touchdown from Geno Smith. Running back Zach Charbonnet totaled 91 yards and found the end zone twice in the winning effort. 

 
Cowboys recover onside kick

The Cowboys are not done yet. After Prescott's goal-line touchdown rush, Mike McCarthy called for an onside kick that Dallas recovered. They now have the ball at midfield. 

 
Prescott scores rushing TD to cut into Ravens lead

After a couple of chunk plays through the air that brought the ball to the Ravens 1-yard line, Dak Prescott called his own number from the goal-line and rushed for the touchdown. That cuts into the Baltimore lead as they now hold a 28-12 advantage over Dallas with just under nine minute to play. 

 
Charbonnet extends Seattle's lead

The Seahawks have jumped out to a 24-3 lead over the Dolphins as they've leaned on running back Zach Charbonnet late in the fourth quarter. The back ran for a 10-yard touchdown, marking the second time he's found the end zone on Sunday. Charbonnet has 91 rushing yards on 18 carries and three catches for 16 yards. 

 
Meyers converts the 2-point conversion

After the touchdown, the Raiders decided to go for a two-point conversion and Minshew again looked Meyers' way. The veteran receiver made an impressive toe-dragging catch to add two more points to the board for Las Vegas. 

 
Jakobi Meyers gives Raiders a TD

At this point, this is likely window dressing for the Raiders but Gardner Minshew was able to to find Jakobi Meyers for a red zone touchdown to decrease the Carolina lead. That was Meyers' third catch of the day. 

 
Miles Sanders continues Panthers blowout vs. Raiders

They better start warming up the busses in Las Vegas. The Carolina Panthers have put it to the Raiders in Week 3 en route to arguably the biggest upset on the slate. The latest in this game comes via a Miles Sanders goal-line touchdown run to make it a 33-7 Carolina lead. 

 
Jennings has Moss-like catch to stellar day

On top of having three receiving touchdowns on the day, Jauan Jennings did his Randy Moss impressive in the third quarter of San Francisco's matchup with the Rams. Jennings leaped over his defender to make a sensational catch to move the sticks. 

 
Skylar Thompson injury update

The Miami Dolphins say Skylar Thompson has been ruled OUT with a chest injury. 

 
Kyren Williams cuts into Niners lead

Don't count the Rams out just yet. With just under four minutes to play in the third quarter, running back Kyren Williams found the end zone to make it a one-score game between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Williams has 66 yards rushing and a touchdown on the day to go along with a 15-yard touchdown reception. 

 
Cardinals secure key INT off Goff

Trailing by double digits, the Cardinals defense came up with a key interception off of Jared Goff to put the offense deep in Detroit territory. Dennis Gardeck secured the INT. 

 
Derrick Henry scores second TD

Derrick Henry is helping the Ravens pull away from the Cowboys as the veteran back has scored his second touchdown of the day. Henry muscled his way into the end zone, breaking a number of tackles while traveling 26 yards before hitting the end zone. He is up to 110 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. 

 
Jauan Jennings scores third TD

Have a day Jauan Jennings! The 49ers receiver has hauled in his third receiving touchdown of the afternoon. The latest comes around the seven minute mark of the third quarter. On the day, he's up to 102 yards receiving on six catches. 

 
Skylar Thompson down on the field

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson is down on the field midway through the third quarter. Thompson had been named the starter following Tua Tagovailoa suffering his latest concussion. Tim Boyle is warming up. 

 
Kyler Murray picked off in end zone

After getting the ball deep in Detroit territory, Kyler Murray tried to complete a deep ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. in the end zone. That throw was picked off by the Lions and downed for a touchback. Key blow already trailing by double digits. 

 
Jackson's TD pass extends lead over Dallas

The Baltimore Ravens have poured it on against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half, going up 21-6 before halftime. The latest score was a Lamar Jackson completion to Rashod Bateman for a 13-yard score. Jackson has 161 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 10 of his 11 attempts in the first half. He's also rushed for 39 yards and a score. 

 
Sam LaPorta injury update 

Detroit Lions star tight end Sam LaPorta was seen being carted to the locker room. 

 
Lions score on hook-and-ladder

The Lions were in their bag of tricks late in the first half of their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals. On a first-and-10 play just outside the red zone, the Lions pulled off a hook-and-ladder play from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown to Jahmyr Gibbs for a 20-yard touchdown. 

 
Stafford connects with Kyren Williams for TD

The Los Angles Rams have found the end zone to cut into San Francisco's lead. Inside of two minutes to play in the first half, Matthew Stafford connected with running back Kyren Williams for a 14-yard touchdown. That brings the Niners lead down to 14-7. 

 
Adam Thielen extends Carolina's lead

After Diontae Johnson brought down a 35-yard reception to put the Panthers deep in Raiders territory, Andy Dalton found veteran receiver Adam Thielen for a 31-yard touchdown. That score extends Carolina's lead to 21-7 over Las Vegas. Thielen was banged up after the play but was able to walk off under his own power. 

 
Rams deploy fake punt

Looking for something to spark their offense, Sean McVay called for a fake punt, which Ronnie Rivers was able to convert to keep the Los Angeles drive alive. 

 
Cowboys fumble in red zone

After getting the ball as far as inside the 10-yard line, Dak Prescott completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb, but the receiver fumbled the football. Baltimore recovered and erased the scoring opportunity. Nate Wiggins punched it out. 

 
Amon-Ra St. Brown gives Lions lead over Cardinals

The Detroit Lions are now up 13-7 over the Cardinals thanks to a 5-yard touchdown reception from Jared Goff to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, the extra point attempt was no good, so it only is a six-point lead. St. Brown has three catches for 36 yards and that touchdown. 

 
Jauan Jennings scores second TD

The 49ers are seeing Jauan Jennings put the team on his back in the opening quarter of their matchup with the Rams. Already, the receiver has two touchdown receptions to go with three catches on 51 yards. 

