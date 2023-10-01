NFL Week 4 scores, highlights: Khalil Mack threatens sack record; Puka Nacua's legend grows after walk-off TD

It's Week 4 in the NFL, and there were plenty of noteworthy results in the early window of games. The Bills blew out the Dolphins to show who still rules the AFC East. The Eagles survived against the Commanders in overtime, while the Rams secured a walk-off win against the Colts. Elsewhere, Bengals offense was nonexistent, the Cowboys defense dominated, and several rookies continued their historic NFL starts.

Below, you can find all of the best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL on Sunday. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Lions 34, Packers 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Jaguars 23, Falcons 7 in London (Takeaways)

Eagles 34, Commanders 31 (OT) (Takeaways)

Texans 30, Steelers 6 (Takeaways)

Bills 48, Dolphins 20 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 38, Patriots 3 (Takeaways)

Vikings 21, Panthers 13 (Recap)

Broncos 31, Bears 28 (Recap)

Titans 27, Bengals 3 (Recap)

Ravens 28, Browns 3 (Recap)

Rams 29, Colts 23 (OT) (Recap)

Buccaneers 26, Saints 9 (Recap)

Chargers 24, Raiders 17 (Recap)

49ers 35, Cardinals 16 (Recap)

Chiefs 23, Jets 20 (Takeaways)

Monday

Seahawks at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)