NFL Week 4 scores, highlights: Khalil Mack threatens sack record; Puka Nacua's legend grows after walk-off TD

Everything to know about Week 4 is right here

It's Week 4 in the NFL, and there were plenty of noteworthy results in the early window of games. The Bills blew out the Dolphins to show who still rules the AFC East. The Eagles survived against the Commanders in overtime, while the Rams secured a walk-off win against the Colts. Elsewhere, Bengals offense was nonexistent, the Cowboys defense dominated, and several rookies continued their historic NFL starts.

Below, you can find all of the best plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL on Sunday. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 4 schedule

Thursday

Lions 34, Packers 20 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Jaguars 23, Falcons 7 in London (Takeaways)
Eagles 34, Commanders 31 (OT) (Takeaways)
Texans 30, Steelers 6 (Takeaways)
Bills 48, Dolphins 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 38, Patriots 3 (Takeaways)
Vikings 21, Panthers 13 (Recap)
Broncos 31, Bears 28 (Recap)
Titans 27, Bengals 3 (Recap)
Ravens 28, Browns 3 (Recap)
Rams 29, Colts 23 (OT) (Recap)
Buccaneers 26, Saints 9 (Recap)
Chargers 24, Raiders 17 (Recap)
49ers 35, Cardinals 16 (Recap)
Chiefs 23, Jets 20 (Takeaways)

Monday

Seahawks at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET  (Preview)

Chargers survive after INT, huge pass

The Raiders' Aidan O'Connell delivered a strike on fourth down to keep the potential game-tying drive alive, but on the next play, Asante Samuel Jr. got the best of him. The rookie quarterback was looking for Jakobi Meyers on a quick out, but did not see Samuel flying up. That interception, plus a 51-yard bomb from Justin Herbert to Josh Palmer on the ensuing possession, solidified the Chargers' nail-biting victory.

 
CMC! CMC! CMC! CMC!

One chant for each touchdown scored for Christian McCaffrey. If you have the 49ers running back on your fantasy team, congratulations on winning your matchup. If you ended up losing in fantasy this week, you might want to quit because the rest of your team is obviously very bad.

 
6 sacks!

Aidan O'Connell is going to be seeing Khalil Mack in his nightmares tonight, as the Chargers pass-rusher has racked up SIX SACKS against the Raiders rookie quarterback. According to StatMuse, this is the fifth time in NFL history that a player has had six sacks in a game. Mack joins the following players in accomplishing this feat: Fred Dean (1983), Derrick Thomas (1998), Osi Umenyiora (2007) and Adrian Clayborn (2017). With one more takedown, Mack will tie the NFL record for single-game sacks with ex-Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas, who did so Nov. 11, 1990 against the Seahawks.

 
Cardinals showing life

Everyone talks about Puka Nacua, and for good reason, but there's been another NFC West rookie showing out this season: the Cardinals' Michael Wilson. The third-round pick out of Stanford has racked up at least 56 yards receiving in each of the past three games -- with Sunday's performance being his best. In fewer than three quarters, Wilson has hauled in four balls for 61 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career. All of the sudden, Arizona is within a score of San Francisco.

 
Pick-six

The Patriots are cooked, and Mac Jones deserves a lot of the blame. In the second quarter alone, Jones lost a fumble returned for a touchdown and threw an interception returned for a touchdown. 28-3 Cowboys heading into the second half.

 
Fake extra point!

This happened after the scoop and score, but I had to make sure I included it. Punter Bryan Anger, playing the role of holder, pretended to put down the ball before hopping up to his feet and rolling out right. All the while, defensive end Chauncey Golston leaked out, reeled in the short pass and rumbled all the way into the end zone for the two-point conversion. 

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is the first time a team executed a fake extra point for a two-point conversion from the 15-yard line (the extra point was moved back in 2015). And it happened by a 6-foot-5, 268-pound defensive lineman! The NFL never fails to surprise us.

 
CMC x3

It's all Christian McCaffrey, all the time. Three touchdowns in the first half for McCaffrey, and the 49ers are taking it to the Cardinals.

 
Micah Parsons hobbles off field, comes back in next drive

The Cowboys already lost Trevon Diggs for the season with a torn ACL, and Cowboys fans were holding their breath after star Micah Parson hobbled off the field. According to the Fox broadcast, he went into the medical tent to get his left leg looked at. Here's the play the apparent injury happened on: 

Fortunately, Parsons was back in the game on the next drive, so he seems to be OK. You can breathe, Cowboys nation.

 
Scoop & score

The Patriots are in big trouble early in the second quarter. Since tying the game with a field goal on its first possession, New England has turned the ball over on downs and then fumbled. But it wasn't just any fumble. It was Dante Fowler, Jr. stripping Mac Jones near his own end zone and Leighton Vander Esch scooping it up for the 11-yard score. The Dallas defense has come to play after a hugely disappointing effort last week vs. the Cardinals.

 
CMC hurdles his way into the end zone

A healthy Christian McCaffrey just seems impossible to stop. He's got his second score of the day thanks to a nifty hurdle on his way across the goal line from 18 yards out.

 
CD TD

One way to curb red-zone struggles? Get the ball to CeeDee Lamb. That's exactly what Dak Prescott did for a 20-yard score that put the Cowboys ahead, 10-3.

 
13 straight games with a TD

Move over Jerry Rice, because we've got a new 49ers record-holder for consecutive games with a touchdown. Christian McCaffrey has now scored in 13 straight after his one-yard run gave the 49ers the early lead over the Cardinals.

 
EAGLES SURVIVE!

Jake Elliott is beyond clutch! His fifth career game-winning field goal, this one from 54 yards out, allowed the Eagles to survive in overtime and remain undefeated. It marked Elliott's fourth field goal of the game, and Philadelphia, albeit not playing its best football yet, is the first team in the NFL to four wins.

 
The legend of Puka Nacua grows!

Remember the name, because he's not going anywhere. Puka Nacua has produced at an unprecedented rate this season, and he delivered his most magnificent outing yet against the Colts. In Week 4, he notched nine more receptions for 163 more yards and the walk-off touchdown that allowed the Rams to survive after giving up a massive lead. He now has 39 receptions through his first four games, which is NINE more than any other player in NFL history. Puka-sanity continues!

 
TIE GAME

Sam Howell, have yourself an afternoon! Every time the Eagles punched, Howell and the Commanders answered. And on the last play of regulation, Howell delivered a strike to Jahan Dotson to keep Washington's hopes alive. The ensuing extra point tied the game at 31, so we're going to overtime!

 
Hurts to Brown for the lead!

The Eagles went for it all and got it. Jalen Hurts went deep for A.J. Brown again, and Brown hauled it in again, this time for the go-ahead touchdown with fewer than two minutes to play.

 
Broncos come ALL the way back to shock Bears

The Broncos looked dead, plain and simple. After all, they trailed by 21 points with four minutes left in the third quarter. But this is the NFL, where anything can happen. This is also the Bears defense, which hasn't been able to stop anyone so far this season. So, of course, Denver came back. 

  • 0:14 in 3rd: Russell Wilson hits Brandon Johnson for the short score (Bears 28, Broncos 14)
  • 9:36 in 4th: Wilson connects with Courtland Sutton for the 13-yard touchdown (Bears 28, Broncos 21)
  • 6:55 in 4th: Nik Bonitto hits Justin Fields while he's attempting to throw, jarring the ball loose. Jonathon Cooper returns it 35 yards for the score. (Bears 28, Broncos 28)
  • 1:46 in 4th: Will Lutz drills 51-yard field goal (Broncos 31, Bears 28)
  • 0:32 in 4th: Kareem Jackson intercepts a deep pass over the middle from Justin Fields to seal the win.

Chicago has now lost 14 games dating back to last season, and it has allowed at least 25 points in all of them. At this point, I don't see how head coach Matt Eberflus makes it through the season.

 
23-point comeback!

Anthony Richardson and the Colts have come back from 23 down to tie things up in the final moments. The dual-threat rookie quarterback never wavered after going down big, leading three touchdown drives (and two two-point conversions) in the final 21 minutes to knot up the score. 

 
Commanders have life

The Eagles only mustered a field goal to go up seven on their last drive, and the Commanders made them pay via an 11-play, 75-yard drive. The possession ended with a 15-yard burst from Brian Robinson Jr. to tie the NFC East showdown at 24.

 
Another RB throws a TD

The Texans put the finishing touches on what will be their second straight big win with Devin Singletary throwing a touchdown to Dalton Schultz. It's 23-6 over the Steelers.

 
Kenny Pickett ruled out with knee injury

A bad day just got even worse, as Kenny Pickett needed to be helped off the field after a fourth-quarter sack. He immediately grabbed his left knee after being taken down. Once he got up, he limped off with trainers, putting hardly any weight on his left leg.

Shortly after Pickett went out, the team ruled him out for the rest of the game.

 
Stefon Diggs x3

Statement game for the Bills, who are absolutely handing it to the Dolphins. Make that three touchdowns for Stefon Diggs as Buffalo, which is an inexcusable collapse away from being undefeated this season, is showing why it's still one of the Super Bowl favorites.

 
JJ is just too good

It's not a debate: Justin Jefferson is the NFL's best wide receiver. The league's leading receiver entering Week 4 has padded his ridiculous statistics Sunday by way of six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns through three quarters. On the second score, Kirk Cousins just threw it up for Jefferson and let him Moss the defender to put the Vikings ahead 21-13.

 
Eagles finally hit it big

The Eagles passing offense has been off through three games, and it was more of the same in the first half against the Commanders. But Philadelphia finally made a splash play through the air midway through the third quarter. In a beautifully designed play, Jalen Hurts faked the screen pass and then threw it deep to A.J. Brown, who sold the screen initially by pretending to block. From there, Brown showed why he's one of the most dangerous wideouts after the catch, making a defender miss and then weaving his way for the 59-yard score. Eagles take the lead.

 
Vikings 'D' returns the favor

The Panthers opened the scoring with a 99-yard pick-six, and now the Vikings have returned the favor with a defensive touchdown of their own. It was Harrison Smith who stripped Bryce Young at the Vikings 40-yard line and D. J. Wonnum who scooped up the ball and rumbled down the field. No one would catch him as Minnesota took its first lead of the game.

 
Star WRs Mike Evans, Tee Higgins ruled out

Mike Evans has had a great start to the 2023 season, but the Buccaneers star wideout is now dealing with a hamstring injury, which is severe enough that he was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Saints. Big blow to the Buccaneers offense.

Meanwhile, the Bengals will attempt to make a big comeback without Tee Higgins, who was ruled out with a rib injury.

 
Lamar destroying Browns TD

The Browns defense allowed one offensive touchdown during the first three games. It gave up just 335 yards. Then it faced Lamar Jackson, who absolutely carved up Cleveland in the first half. Looking like an MVP, Jackson rushed for two scores and threw for another while amassing 168 yards of total offense and 21 points for Baltimore. Yes, the Browns are without Deshaun Watson, but Watson doesn't line up on defense. It's been a poor half for what's been a historically great unit so far.

 
King Henry pass TD!

It's been ALL Titans in the first half, thanks in large part to Derrick Henry. His 29-yard rushing score gave Tennessee a 17-3 lead, and then his pass to Josh Whyle extended the advantage. It marked the fourth passing touchdown on King Henry's career.

 
Diggs refuses to give up

The Dolphins defense thought they had Stefon Diggs wrapped up after a decent gain. But then Diggs spun around once. Then he spun around again. All of the sudden, he was stepping out of a tackle and running away from two Dolphins defenders who couldn't believe it. The 55-yard catch-and-run marked Diggs' second of the game and doubled the Bills' advantage.

 
Spears + Henry = 🔥

If the Titans are going to compete in the wide-open AFC South, they're going to have to lean on their running game. That's what gave them a 17-3 lead over the Bengals on Sunday. Despite fumbling the pitch, rookie Tyjae Spears picked it up, reversed field and still picked up 26 yards. A Ryan Tannehill pass got Tennessee even closer, and then Derrick Henry closed out the drive with a 29-yard rumble.

