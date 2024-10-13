NFL Week 6 live updates, scores, highlights: Steelers run over Raiders; Bears' Caleb Williams breaks out

FINAL: Chargers 23, Broncos 16
A tight AFC West affair that saw Jim Harbaugh exit due to a health issue, this was another big outing for J.K. Dobbins, who approached 100 yards on the ground. Bo Nix was Denver's leading rusher on the other side.
Week 6 in the NFL is nearly complete, and boy did Sunday's slate include plenty of drama. From Caleb Williams routing the Jacksonville Jaguars in London and Jordan Love slinging the ball all over the Arizona Cardinals to the Detroit Lions embarrassing the Dallas Cowboys on the road, blowouts were in style throughout the day, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also dropping 50 points on their division rivals.
Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 6. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.
Not the merriest of birthdays for Jerry Jones, who watched as Mike Zimmer's defense had zero answers for the Jared Goff-led Lions. Brian Branch was all over the field in this one, picking off Dak Prescott twice and forcing a fumble on another series. It's pretty clear which of these NFC contenders is for real.
Brian Branch owns the Dallas Cowboys today. Here he nabs an overthrown Dak Prescott ball, sent up under pressure, and nearly runs it all the way back for six, setting up another Lions touchdown:
Bijan Robinson has two scores today, but his fellow Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is finishing Sunday strong, gaining extra yards with extra effort in the fourth quarter of a divisional showdown with Carolina:
Down goes Dallas. There's still a full quarter to play, but it might not be long before Dak Prescott and Co. are sitting on the bench. Brian Branch has Detroit positioned to extend its 37-9 lead after punching the ball loose. Rookie Terrion Arnold gets the recovery as the Lions' domination continues.
The Los Angeles Chargers are on track to get the "W" in this AFC West clash, but Courtland Sutton can put this acrobatic back-of-the-end-zone grab on his resume, with an assist from rookie Bo Nix:
Fresh off a payday, David Montgomery keeps weaving in and out of Dallas' defense as Detroit pours it on:
It's a blowout in Las Vegas, with Donte Jackson intercepting a deep Aidan O'Connell throw and Justin Fields running for his second score of the day, putting Pittsburgh up 29-7 on the road:
T.J. Watt, professional fumble-forcer, knocks the ball out of Ameer Abdullah's hands as the Raiders try to punch it in down multiple scores in the second half, ruining a Las Vegas drive headlined by a deep connection between Aidan O'Connell and Tre Turner:
Anyone who anticipated a shootout in Dallas is getting their fair share of scores ... by the Lions. Now it's Jared Goff up top to speedster Jameson Williams, who coasts past Trevon Diggs and puts Detroit up 34-6 against the Cowboys in a statement performance:
Here's some tackle-shedding effort from the Steelers' No. 1 ball-carrier, capped by a leap from the 5-yard line that puts Pittsburgh up multiple scores on the Las Vegas Raiders:
It's kick-block day in the NFL! Hours after the Cleveland Browns returned a blocked field goal for a score, and minutes after the Atlanta Falcons deflected a punt against the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh gets in on the action, knocking down Cole's kick while up 12-7 in the third:
Up 15-10 after Bijan Robinson's second touchdown of the day, Atlanta is in position to extend its lead over the rival Panthers, partially blocking Johnny Hekker's punt before halftime:
Two quarters, two touchdowns for Atlanta's star running back, with Bijan Robinson hitting paydirt to put the Falcons ahead of their NFC South rival Panthers halfway through the second quarter:
Justin Fields takes it in himself on fourth down to put Pittsburgh ahead just before halftime:
Ladies and gentlemen, the Dan Campbell show. Jared Goff gets the pitch from Amon-Ra St. Brown, who first gets the ball from David Montgomery, then tosses a perfect score to a wide-open Sam LaPorta. The Lions now lead the Cowboys 17-3.
The Falcons and Panthers are all knotted up at seven after Bijan Robinson rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to cap off a 12-play, 70-yard drive. Robinson has 16 yards on three carries so far today.
The Lions erased a scoring opportunity for the Cowboys thanks to Brian Branch. The safety picked off Dak Prescott in the end zone on a throw intended for CeeDee Lamb.
Carolina is up 7-0 over the Falcons after Andy Dalton zipped a touchdown to Diontae Johnson. The ball came in a little behind Johnson, but the wideout was able to turn back towards his right and come down with the reception. Already, Johnson has three catches for 46 yards and that score.
Fresh off of inking his extension with the Lions, David Montgomery gave his team a 7-3 lead over the Cowboys after a 16-yard rushing score. Montgomery has 28 yards on the ground on three carries so far today.
L.A. is up double digits over Denver after Justin Herbert connected with rookie running back Kimani Vidal for a 38-yard touchdown reception. That was Vidal's first career touch in the NFL. Not too shabby.
The Bucs had themselves a chaotic win over the Saints. After jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, they found themselves trailing by the second as New Orleans totaled 27 points in the quarter. Despite that leakage in that quarter, the Tampa Bay defense locked down with a shutout effort in the second half. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield threw for 325 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions. Chris Godwin was his top target for 11 catches and 125 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns. As a team, the Bucs rushed for 277 yards and two touchdowns.
The Chargers head coach has returned to the sideline. He was initially listed as questionable to return due to an illness.
Las Vegas is up 7-3 over the Steelers after Alexander Mattison punched in a goal-line touchdown. That wrapped up a 70-yard drive. Mattison rushed for 25 yards and caught his lone target for 19 yards.
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was seen walking into the medical tent and later into the locker room and was not on the sideline during the team's opening drive. The team has since said he is questionable to return to this game due to an illness. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is serving as interim head coach.
Tampa Bay is up 44-27 over the Saints thanks to a 71-yard scoring drive that ended with a goal-line rush by Bucky Irving. He has 81 yards on the ground today while adding two catches for 24 yards.
It was a dominating day for the Texans as they rolled into Foxborough to move to 5-1 on the season. C.J. Stroud threw for three touchdowns through the air, while the ground game also hit pay dirt twice. Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce both scored on the ground and, as a team, the Texans averaged 192 yards rushing. As for Drake Maye, the Patriots rookie threw for 243 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first start.
Indianapolis went into Nashville and came out with a 20-17 win over the Titans. Joe Flacco got the start yet again and threw two touchdowns in the winning effort. Josh Downs was his go-to target, connecting seven times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Michael Pittman Jr. also had a clutch touchdown catch from Flacco midway through the fourth quarter to give Indy the lead.
Green Bay is now 4-2 on the season after taking down the Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love tossed four total touchdowns in the win. Two of those went to Romeo Doubs, who is coming off a team suspension in Week 5. In all, Love finished with 258 yards passing, four touchdowns, and an interception.
The Ravens are 4-2 on the year after taking down the Commanders in Baltimore. It was a tremendous day for the skill position players of the Ravens. Derrick Henry rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while Zay Flowers caught nine passes for 132 yards in the win. Jayden Daniels finished with 269 yards passing and two touchdowns.