Packers vs. Cardinals score, takeaways: Jordan Love's four touchdowns propel Green Bay to win

Another TO ends Cardinals comeback bid
The game's not over, but it basically is now after Murray fumbled the ball inside the Packers' 20-yard-line with under six minutes left. Each of Arizona's last three drives have ended with fumbles.
Jordan Love is making an early case for league MVP. On Sunday, the Packers' quarterback tossed four touchdown passes in leading Green Bay to a 34-13 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals.
Love, who appears to be completely recovered from his knee injury, threw three of his touchdown passes in the first half as Green Bay raced out to a 24-0 lead. His final touchdown pass late in the third quarter essentially wrapped things up for the Packers, who improved to 4-2. Two of Love's touchdown passes went to Romeo Doubs, who was back in the lineup following his one-game suspension.
Arizona battled back and actually made it a 24-13 game early in the third quarter. But three consecutive drives that ended in fumbles ultimately sealed the Cardinals' fourth loss in six games. The Cardinals' offense struggled without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game in the first half after suffering a concussion.
Love finished the day with 258 yards with four touchdowns and a pick. He is the first Packers quarterback since Brett Favre in 1995 to throw four touchdowns in consecutive home starts. His counterpart on Sunday, Kyler Murray, went 22 of 32 for 214 yards with a touchdown pass. But he also committed a costly fumble deep in Packers territory that ended any hopes of a comeback.
We'll have a full breakdown of Sunday's game shortly, but in the meantime, check out our live blog below to re-live the outcome in real time.
The game's not over, but it basically is now after Murray fumbled the ball inside the Packers' 20-yard-line with under six minutes left. Each of Arizona's last three drives have ended with fumbles.
Barring something crazy, the Packers are on their way to their fourth win after increasing their lead to 34-13 with under 10 minutes left. Green Bay parlayed the Cardinals' second fumble of the half into a 12-play, 56-yard drive that took nearly 6 minutes off the clock. The drive's big play was a 10-yard strike from Love to Watson on a second-and-8 play.
Love is up to 258 yards and is the first QB since Brett Favre in 1995 with four TD passes in consecutive home games.
It's been a sloppy few possessions for both teams. Arizona turned the ball over on a Conner fumble, but the Packers are unable to capitalize after missing a FG. The Cardinals then turn the ball over again after WR Greg Dortch put the ball on the ground after making a 16-yard catch.
Green Bay now has possession, and a 31-13 lead, to start the fourth quarter.
Arizona's comeback bid has been halted by Love, who threw his fourth touchdown and second one today to Romeo Doubs.
Doubs somehow found separation before catching the ball deep downfield. Love has now tied his career-high in TD passes.
Arizona nearly made it a one possession game, but Murray overthrew rookie WR Xavier Weaver for what would have been a TD. Arizona gets a FG, though, and is now down 24-13 with 9:03 left in the third.
TE Trey McBride was big on that drive with receptions of 12 and 13 yards. The Cardinals are going to need each of their pass-catchers to step up as Harrison Jr. is out for the rest of the game with a concussion.
Score: Packers 24-10
First downs: Packers 14-7
Total yards: Packers 266-134
Third downs: Packers 3-6, Cardinals 1-6
TOP: Packers 19:06
Penalties: Cardinals 7 for 55, Packers 3 for 30
Murray: 9-17, 103 yards, 1 TD, 0 sacks
Love: 16-22, 194 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
Conner: 7 carries, 24 yards
Jacobs: 11 carries, 46 yards
McBride: 3 catches, 48 yards
Watson: 2 catches, 58 yards, 1 TD
A pick by Sean Murphy-Bunting set up a short field goal just before halftime. Down 24-0 late in the half, Arizona scored 10 unanswered points to make it a two-possession game at halftime.
Arizona responds with its best drive of the game, by far. It ended with Murray hitting Michael Wilson for an 18-yard TD strike, cutting the Cardinals' deficit to 24-7.
The Cardinals scored without having Marvin Harrison Jr., who is currently in the concussion protocol.
Love is putting on a clinic. On five first half drives, Love has three TD passes and has led the Packers on four scoring drives. His third TD was a 44-yard gem to Christian Watson. It's 24-0 Packers late in the first half.
The score was set up by Neisean Nixon's 44-yard punt return. The Cardinals had actually recovered a fumbled punt, but offsetting penalties forced them to re-kick.
While they stalled in the red zone, Green Bay was still able to extend their lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter. Love is doing a great job spreading the ball around; that drive's big play was a 15-yard completion to Christian Watson on a fourth-and-2 play. Watson hadn't caught a pass until that drive.
Nine different Packers have now caught passes.
Green Bay's third drive ended like its second, with a TD pass from Jordan Love. This one went to Romeo Doubs on a third-down play. Love held the ball for a while before hitting Doubs on the outside. Credit to Doubs for breaking the tackle before hitting pay dirt.
Love 8 of 12 so far in addition to his two touchdown passes. GB has out-gained Arizona 135-22.
Cardinals LB Mack Wilson has exited the game after tackling RB Josh Jacobs late in the first quarter. Wilson has been solid with 33 tackles with an interception and fumble recovery.
While Conner found his footing on the Cardinals' second drive, the passing game was a little off which resulted in another punt. Conner slipped on an attempted screen pass before Michael Wilson was unable to corral Murray's pass on third down.
Arizona's passing attack isn't in sync yet, but the weather is definitely playing a factor, too.
Green Bay parlayed its short field into the game's first TD on Jordan Love's pass to Jayden Reed. Green Bay got their running game going on that drive that included a 16-yard yard run by Bo Melton on a reverse.
Two James Conner runs went nowhere, and on third down, there appeared to be a miscommunication between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. A penalty on Arizona on its ensuing punt gives the Packers the ball on the Cardinals' 44.
Defense dominating early, especially the front seven. Conner and Josh Jacobs gain minimal yards on their team's initial drives.
After getting the game's initial first down, the Packers are forced to punt after Love throws incomplete on his last two attempts on the drive. Cardinals were able to apply decent pressure.
Steady rainfall early in Green Bay, could impact the passing games for both teams.