Packers vs. Cardinals score, takeaways: Jordan Love's four touchdowns propel Green Bay to win

Jordan Love is making an early case for league MVP. On Sunday, the Packers' quarterback tossed four touchdown passes in leading Green Bay to a 34-13 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Love, who appears to be completely recovered from his knee injury, threw three of his touchdown passes in the first half as Green Bay raced out to a 24-0 lead. His final touchdown pass late in the third quarter essentially wrapped things up for the Packers, who improved to 4-2. Two of Love's touchdown passes went to Romeo Doubs, who was back in the lineup following his one-game suspension.

Arizona battled back and actually made it a 24-13 game early in the third quarter. But three consecutive drives that ended in fumbles ultimately sealed the Cardinals' fourth loss in six games. The Cardinals' offense struggled without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game in the first half after suffering a concussion.

Love finished the day with 258 yards with four touchdowns and a pick. He is the first Packers quarterback since Brett Favre in 1995 to throw four touchdowns in consecutive home starts. His counterpart on Sunday, Kyler Murray, went 22 of 32 for 214 yards with a touchdown pass. But he also committed a costly fumble deep in Packers territory that ended any hopes of a comeback.

