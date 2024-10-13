NFL Week 6 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Caleb Williams has four TDs; Lamar Jackson picked off

Everything to know about Week 6 right here

Week 6 in the NFL is underway! Just like last week, Sunday's action got started a bit earlier than usual with the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars squaring off from London. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was able to lead his team to an international victory after throwing four touchdown passes to move Chicago to 4-2 on the year. And that's just the start of the action that is primed to unfold throughout the day. 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 6. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All times ET

Week 6 schedule

Thursday

49ers 36, Seahawks 24 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Bears 35, Jaguars 16 (Takeaways)
Cardinals at Packers, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Browns at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Texans at Patriots, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Colts at Titans, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Saints, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Commanders at Ravens, 1 p.m. (Gametracker)
Chargers at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Steelers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Preview)
Falcons at Panthers, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Lions at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Preview)
Bengals at Giants, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Bills at Jets, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

Updating Live
(19)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye picked off during first start

The New England Patriots turned the keys of the offense to No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye on Sunday. In his first start, the young quarterback was picked off in the closing minutes of the first quarter. Maye seemed to have a clean pocket, but the ball sailed over his intended target. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Titans draw even with Colts

The Tennessee Titans have knotted things up with the Indianapolis Colts. After picking off Joe Flacco, Will Levis connected with wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 9-yard touchdown. Levis has begun the game, completing all four of his throws for 16 yards and that score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Joe Mixon adds to Texans lead

The Houston Texans have taken a quick 14-0 lead over the Patriots. The latest score came on a throw by C.J. Stroud to the flat for Joe Mixon, who took it roughly nine yards to the end zone for the score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Injury updates

  • Browns RB Jerome Ford heading to the locker room
  • Saints WR Chris Olave heading to the locker room
  • Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring) is questionable to return 
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jordan Love to Jayden Reed for TD

The Green Bay Packers are up 7-0 over the Arizona Cardinals thanks to a Jordan Love touchdown throw to Jayden Reed inside the red zone. Josh Jacobs did most of the damage on that drive, rushing for 25 yards before the score.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Antoine Winfield Jr. brings fumble back 58 yards

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up 14-0 over the Saints. While the offense got the scoring started, it was the defense that found the end zone for their latest score. Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered a Chris Olave fumble and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Josh Downs hauls in 22-yard TD

Joe Flacco got the start for the Colts and has Indy up 7-0 over the Titans. The veteran quarterback completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to wideout Josh Downs, capping off a 10-play opening drive. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

C.J. Stroud connects with Tank Dell for TD

A defensive pass interference penalty called against the Patriots kept the opening drive alive for the Houston Texans, and they made New England pay for the infraction. C.J. Stroud dropped back on a second-and-goal play and found Tank Dell in the back of the end zone, where the wideout made a sliding reception. Houston leads 7-0. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Baker Mayfield put Bucs up early

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken an early 7-0 lead over the New Orleans Saints. Chris Godwin capped off an eight-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception from Baker Mayfield. The Bucs QB completed all six of his passes on that opening drive for 62 yards and that score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders pick off Lamar Jackson

After Zay Flowers hauled in a 46-yard gain, the Commanders defense stepped up with an interception off Lamar Jackson to put Washington at midfield. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Bears 35, Jaguars 16

The Chicago Bears moved to 4-2 on the season thanks to a 35-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. It was a sensational day for Caleb Williams, who tossed four touchdowns in the winning effort. Specifically, Williams zeroed in on Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen, as those two pass catchers caught all 10 of their combined targets for 111 yards and four touchdowns. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Gabe Davis scores second touchdown

Gabe Davis has hit pay dirt twice thus far in London as the Jaguars try to pull off what would be an improbable comeback over the Bears. Trailing by 25 points, Jacksonville kept its offense on the field on a fourth-and-goal situation. There, Trevor Lawrence found Davis for a touchdown for the second time on the day. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

D'Andre Swift adds to Bears lead

The Bears are well on their way to another win as D'Andre Swift added to Chicago's lead in the fourth quarter. Following an interception off of Trevor Lawrence, the Bears back punched in the rushing score to give his club a 35-10 lead. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams throws fourth TD vs. Jaguars

The Chicago Bears have themselves a quarterback! Caleb Williams seems right at home in London as the No. 1 overall pick has thrown four touchdowns thus far against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The latest came on a pretty fade to Keenan Allen on the left side of the end zone. Allen was able to haul in the ball and tap both feet in bounds to give Chicago a commanding advantage over the Jaguars. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Trevor Lawrence throws 21-yard TD to Gabe Davis

The Jaguars have put a dent into the Bears lead midway through the third quarter. After a penalty that pushed the offense out of the red zone, Trevor Lawrence climbed he pocket and completed a 21-yard touchdown throw to wideout Gabe Davis. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Caleb Williams up to three passing touchdowns

The Chicago offense is starting to pull away from the Jaguars. Caleb Williams threw his third touchdown of the afternoon from London to extend the Bears lead to 21-3 early in the third quarter. Unlike the first two that went to tight end Cole Kmet, this goal line toss went to veteran Keenan Allen. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Kmet scores second touchdown vs. Jags

Hopefully, you are not facing Cole Kmet in fantasy this week. The Bears tight end hauled in his second touchdown of the first half. The latest score came off of a goal line throw from Caleb Williams to put the Bears up by two scores at the break. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cole Kmet serves as long snapper after his TD

With starting long snapper Scott Daly ruled out with a knee injury, Bears tight end Cole Kmet served -- and will continue to serve -- as the team's backup long snapper. That included lining up at that position right after scoring a 31-yard touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Cole Kmet 31-yard TD gives Bears lead

The Chicago Bears offense was a bit sluggish out of the gate in London, but came alive in the second quarter. After getting into Jacksonville territory, Caleb Williams found tight end Cole Kmet over the middle of the field and was able to muscle his way over the goal line for a 31-yard touchdown.

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    On-Site Preview: Chargers at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    On-Site Preview: Steelers at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    On-Site Preview: Colts at Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    On-Site Preview: Commanders at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    3:09

    Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson Set For Superstar Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Patriots Turn To Drake Maye For Spark

  • Image thumbnail
    3:18

    Anthony Richardson (Oblique) Expected To Start vs. Titans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    NFL Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    NFL News & Notes: Justin Herbert Off Injury Report For 1st Time Since Ankle Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NFL News & Notes: Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out, Anthony Richardson Trending Towards Playing

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    NFL News & Notes: Bill Callahan Names Will Levis Starter For Week 6

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    NFL News & Notes: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown Taken Off Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NFL News & Notes: Davante Adams Ruled Out For 3rd Straight Week

  • Image thumbnail
    0:31

    This Just In: Ricky Pearsall To Make Return To NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Chargers at Broncos Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    Commanders at Ravens Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    Cardinals at Packers Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    2:56

    Titans at Colts Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Browns at Eagles Fantasy Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Lions at Cowboys Fantasy Football Preview

See All NFL Videos