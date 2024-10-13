NFL Week 6 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Ranking the 5 rookie QBs set to start across the league

The 2024 NFL Draft was a historical one, as quarterbacks were taken with the top-three picks and six of the first 12. Three of those players (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix) began the season as their team's starter. On Sunday, five rookie signal-callers will be on the field across the league, including Drake Maye (Patriots) and Spencer Rattler (Saints) making their first-career starts. Let's rank them by whom we're most excited to see:

5. Broncos' Bo Nix (vs. Chargers): We've already seen five games of Nix, and the offense hasn't been great. An AFC West showdown with the Chargers is important for the wild-card race but not necessarily bursting with potential entertainment.

4. Bears' Caleb Williams (vs. Jaguars in London): The No. 1 overall pick will be on a national stage, which is cool, but it's been the defense that has gotten Chicago off to a 3-2 start (although Williams has shown steady improvement).

3. Saints' Spencer Rattler (vs. Buccaneers): Once a potential No. 1 pick candidate, Rattler did not hear his name called until the fifth round (150th overall) in April's draft. He'll have a chance to prove he's just as deserving of playing time as the first-round quarterbacks, filling in for the injured Derek Carr in a crucial NFC South battle.

2. Patriots' Drake Maye (vs. Texans): This could be ugly against a vaunted Texans defense, but it'll still be exciting to see how Maye handles adversity and if the wide receivers can actually muster some kind of production now that Jacoby Brissett is on the bench.

1. Commanders' Jayden Daniels (vs. Ravens): Daniels has been one of the best quarterbacks in the entire league through five weeks, and now we get to see him go head-to-head against the reigning NFL MVP? Yeah, this is an easy No. 1.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 6. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

