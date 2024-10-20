NFL Week 7 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: Saquon Barkley carves up Giants; Nick Chubb scores TD

You either have your quarterback, or you're looking for one. And it just so happens that this week, many of the teams with franchise signal-callers are playing each other. That should make for some very intriguing matchups as we continue to learn more about who's ready to contend and who needs more work. Here are the top-5 quarterback matchups of the week: 

5. Kirk Cousins vs. Geno Smith: Two veteran signal-callers face off in a game that could have NFC playoff implications down the line.

4. Kyler Murray vs. Justin Herbert: Murray is back to playing an electric style of football, while Herbert, despite being banged-up early in the season, is one of the best throwers in the league.

3. Lamar Jackson vs. Baker Mayfield: On one hand, you have Jackson, who makes everything look so easy. On the other, you have Mayfield, who's aggressiveness, leadership and grittiness have the Buccaneers in contention for the NFC South crown.

2. C.J. Stroud vs. Jordan Love: A matchup between two potential future MVPs.

1. Patrick Mahomes vs. Brock Purdy: This Super Bowl rematch has to be No. 1, especially since Mahomes' Chiefs are 5-0 and Purdy is only getting better and better.

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 7. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 7 schedule

Thursday

Broncos 33, Saints 10 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Jaguars 32, Patriots 16 (Takeaways)
Bengals vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Texans at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Dolphins at Colts, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Titans at Bills, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Panthers at Commanders, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Raiders at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chiefs at 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (Preview)
Jets at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)
Chargers at Cardinals, 9 p.m. ET (Preview)

FINAL: Seahawks 34, Falcons 14

A surprise blowout in the NFC. Kenneth Walker III scored two total touchdowns, while Kirk Cousins threw one touchdown and two interceptions. He also fumbled once, with the Seahawks recording a scoop-and-score off the veteran signal-caller. Bijan Robinson did have a nice outing with 103 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Both Seattle and Atlanta are now 4-3. 

 
FINAL: TEN 10 BUF 34

Buffalo scored 34 unanswered points to defeat the Titans by 24. Josh Allen threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns, while Keon Coleman caught four passes for 125 yards. The new addition of Amari Cooper also chipped in with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. 

Mason Rudolph brought some consistency to the Titans offense that hasn't been there with Will Levis, but it wasn't good enough. 

 
FINAL: DET 31 MIN 29

Another game-winning FG in the NFC North. After the Vikings took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter thanks to a defensive touchdown, Jared Goff led the Lions down the field to set up a Jake Bates game-winning FG. 

Goff has recorded the best passer rating (153.1) in a three-game span since 1970

 
Dante Fowler to the house

The first drive of the game ended in disaster for the Panthers. They quickly moved into Washington territory, but then Andy Dalton;s checkdown pass intended for Miles Sanders went ... miles ... over his head and into the waiting arms of Dante Fowler. Fowler made Dalton miss on a tackle attempt and was off to the races from there.

Jared Dubin
October 20, 2024, 8:15 PM
Oct. 20, 2024, 4:15 pm EDT
 
FINAL: MIA 10 IND 16

This one was UGLY, but the Colts have now won four out of their last five. Anthony Richardson struggled in his return to the field, completing 10 of 24 passes for 129 yards. But did lead the Colts in rushing with 56 yards on 14 carries.

Dolphins QB Tyler Huntley left the game in the second half due to a shoulder injury, and was replaced by Tim Boyle. Tyreek Hill had one catch for 8 yards, and Jaylen Waddle caught one pass for 11 yards. 

 
FINAL: PHI 28 NYG 3

This one was never close, as the final score indicates. Daniel Jones threw for 99 yards before being benched for Drew Lock, while Jalen Hurts threw for just 114 yards and one touchdown. 

Saquon Barkley was the star in his revenge game, as he rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries, and caught two passes for 11 yards. He was unstoppable. By the way, the Giants had just 119 yards of total offense! 

 
FINAL: GB 24 HOU 22 -- New kicker Brandon McManus hits game-winner

Texans at Packers lived up to the hype, and it was Green Bay that walked away with a two-point victory thanks to a game-winning 45-yard field goal from new kicker Brandon McManus! He was signed by the Packers on Tuesday!

 
Texans take lead late

We got a close game in Green Bay. Houston just took a two-point lead with under two minutes remaining thanks to a 35-yard field goal. 

Here comes Jordan Love to try for a game-winning drive. 

 
Vikings scoop-and-score gives them the lead in the fourth!

Minnesota isn't done yet! Lions RB David Montgomery coughed up the rock with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. picked it up, and took it more than 35 yards back for the touchdown!

After the failed two-point conversion, it's 29-28 Vikings with 5:50 remaining in the game. 

 
Seahawks strip-sack fumble TD

Seattle is rolling in Atlanta, and the most-recent TD came via the defense. Boye Mafe completely swallowed up Kirk Cousins, who fumbled the ball, and Derick Hall returned the loose pig skin 35+ yards for the score

 
Jared Goff throws second TD to give Lions double-digit lead over Vikings

Goff is rolling once again. He's missed on just one of 19 passing attempts, and now has two touchdowns thanks to this 21-yard score from Kalif Raymond.

Lions now up by 11 points with time winding down in the third quarter.  

 
Big man interception

It's coming up all Bengals right now. Following the Ja'Marr Chase TD, defensive lineman Sam Hubbard came down with a tipped ball to get Cincy possession back. 

 
Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase: Dynamic duo

The Bengals are locked in a tight one with the rival Browns, but Cincy found some extra breathing room thanks to this Joe Burrow dime to Ja'Marr Chase for six.

Peep the Allen Iverson step-over celebration 👀

 
Josh Jacobs scores FIRST-EVER receiving TD

History! We all know Josh Jacobs is an electric weapon, but he had never scored a receiving touchdown as a pro. Until today. 

Jacobs needed 211 receptions to finally find the end zone, which is the longest streak of catches without a TD to start a career. 

 
Justin Jefferson, still best WR in the world

The Vikings had an 11-point hold to dig themselves out of in the second half, but they have cut into it thanks to this incredible Justin Jefferson TD catch. 

 
Saquon continuing his big day

Barkley is a man on a mission today. He now has 145 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against his former team.

 
Amari Cooper scores in his first game as a Bill

Buffalo traded for Cooper on Wednesday, and on Sunday, he finds the end zone. The Bills take the lead for the first time today after the Titans went for it on fourth-and-short in their own territory. Momentum clearly shifting. 

 
Nick Chubb scores TD in first game back from injury

Just a year removed from the gruesome knee injury he suffered in Pittsburgh, Browns running back Nick Chubb scored a TD on his first game back in action. A feel-good story. 

 
Geno Smith threads the needle to DK Metcalf

Seattle extended its lead right before halftime thanks to this epic 31-yard TD pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf. Absolutely incredible ball placement from Smith. 

 
Brian Branch full-extension INT

Lions second-year defensive back Brian Branch had one of the interceptions of the year Sunday, as he had to extend to reel in this Sam Darnold pass. 

 
Deshaun Watson carted off with what appears to be serious injury

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in at QB for the Browns after Deshaun Watson suffered a non-contact injury. You don't want to speculate on the injury, but it doesn't look good.

Jameis Winston is the third-stringer, if you were curious. 

 
Goff finds Amon-Ra for six

The Lions and Vikings are exchanging blows in Minnesota, but it's Detroit who now has the lead -- thanks to a 35-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown TD. 

 
Jalen Hurts hits A.J. Brown for 41-yard TD on fourth down

On fourth-and-3, the Eagles weren't looking to move the chains. They were searching for 6. So, Jalen Hurts hit his WR1, A.J. Brown, for a nice 41-yard TD. Don't play him in single coverage with no safety help! 

 
Jordan Love throws DIME to Dontayvion Wicks for the score

After the Texans took the lead on a Joe Mixon TD, Love came right back and threw a dime to Wicks in the end zone -- a 30-yard TD. 

This game looks like it's going to be a thriller. 

 
Jahmyr Gibbs is a blur!

With David Montgomery nursing a knee injury, more touches are going to Jahmyr Gibbs. He made the best of this carry, as he EXPLODED for a 45-yard touchdown. The move he put on the DB here was nasty.

 
Saquon Barkley's 55-yard run sets up 3-yard TD vs. his former team

Saquon is having a nice revenge game against his former squad. In the second quarter, he bounced a 55-yard run to set up what would be a 3-yard score from him. Back in the end zone in New York. 

 
Kenneth Walker III scores on his birthday

Happy 24th birthday to Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III! He scores a 20-yard TD to put Seattle up 10-0. One of the most underrated RBs in the game. 

 
Jordan Love hits Tucker Kraft for the lead

In the first quarter, Love threw an INT. In the second, he threw a TD.

Check out this throw and skilled catch by TE Tucker Kraft on third-and-4. That's exciting stuff. 

 
Dolphins strike first vs. Indy

Could the Dolphins make it two straight wins? Tyler Huntley found TE Jonnu Smith on a screen for a third-and-goal TD. He had to fight through all kinds of traffic for this TD. 

Anthony Richardson, on the other hand, has missed on all four of his pass attempts thus far. 

