Jaguars vs. Patriots score, takeaways: Tank Bigsby scores twice as Jacksonville routs New England in London

Jacksonville is now 2-5 on the season while New England falls to 1-6

The Jacksonville Jaguars wrap up their two-week stay in London on a positive note. Trevor Lawrence and Co. earned their second win of the season, moving to 2-5 on the year after taking down the New England Patriots, 32-16. 

Overall, this was a game of two major swings in the first half. From the jump, New England landed the first punch, taking a 10-0 lead at the start of the second quarter. However, the Jags not only absorbed that hit, but delivered a knockout blow of their own with a 25-0 run through the start of the second half to run away with the game.

Brian Thomas Jr. was the sparkplug of the first half comeback, scoring the team's first touchdown and then hauling in a 58-yard reception that led to their second touchdown of the day. Jacksonville not only saw the offense put up points over that stretch, but special teams also got in on the action with Parker Washington returning a punt 96 yards to the house to put them up by two scores. 

While Thomas and Washington owned the second quarter, it was the Jaguars rushing attack that carried the club to rest of the way. Jacksonville leaned on the ground attack in the second half and chewed off a ton of clock in the process to help negate a true comeback attempt by New England. Tank Bigsby finished his day with two scores on the ground and 118 yards rushing on 26 carries.

On the other side, it was another encouraging showing by No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, albeit in a losing effort. He completed 26 of his 37 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence completed 15 of his 20 throws for 193 yards and a touchdown. 

For more on how this game unfolded, check out our takeaways below.

Why the Jaguars won

After a sluggish start, the Jaguars finally were able to push the ball down the field in the second quarter. Trevor Lawrence helped spark scoring drives with a couple of key chunk plays. On the club's first scoring drive of the day, Lawrence completed a 24-yard pass to Christian Kirk to help flip the field and travel deep into New England territory. On the ensuing possession, he completed a 58-yard bomb to Brain Thomas Jr. that led to another touchdown and established their lead. 

Once Jacksonville jumped out in front, they simply let Tank Bigsby and the rest of the backfield cook. As a team, the Jaguars rushed 39 times for 172 yards (4.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Of those 172 yards, 121 of them came in the second half, which helped them chew a chunk of time off of the clock. 

Why the Patriots lost

New England looked solid out of the gate as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but didn't have the stamina or execution to hold it for all four quarters. Specifically, the defense had no answer for the Jaguars rushing attack as they were bullied on runs up the middle throughout the day. On top of their issues slowing down the ground game of the Jaguars, it was another outing by Jerod Mayo's team that was littered with penalties. In all, the team was called for seven infractions for 35 yards. Coming into this game, New England's defense was among the most penalized teams in the league when it comes to pass interference. That reared its head again on the opening drive of the second half where safety Kyle Dugger was called for a DPI call that would've set up a third-and-long situation instead of chewing over five more minutes off the clock before the Jaguars kicked a field goal. 

Meanwhile, the offense had no semblance of a running game. Excluding Drake Maye's three rushing for 18 yards, Patriots backs logged 20 yards rushing on 12 carries. 

Turning point

The second quarter was where things shifted in favor of the Jaguars as they scored 22 answered points to take the lead before the break. Brian Thomas Jr. was the key catalyst during this run as the rookie wideout caught the team's initial touchdown of the day and then had a 58-yard reception that put the offense on the doorstep of the red zone and helped them take the lead. 

For that second quarter, the Jaguars posted 156 total net yards while the Patriots had just 18. Jacksonville was also able to convert both of their red zone trips into touchdowns in the quarter. 

Play of the game

The longest punt return in Jaguars history now belongs to Parker Washington. The Jacksonville return man fielded a second quarter punt by New England inside his 5-yard line and took it 96 yards to the house for a touchdown, extending the Jaguars lead. To cap off that scoring play, Trevor Lawrence completed a pass to Brian Thomas Jr. to convert the 2-point attempt, extending the lead. 

What's next

After a two-week stint in London, the Jaguars will return to Jacksonville and gear up for a Week 8 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers. As for New England, they'll return to Foxborough and await the New York Jets. 

FINAL: Jaguars 32, Patriots 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-5 on the season after getting an international win over the New England Patriots in London. Drake Maye and company initially jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but Jaguars responded well with a 25-0 run between the second and third quarter that blew them past the Pats. Tank Bigsby was the key cog in the winning effort, rushing for two scores in the win. Parker Washington also had a remarkable 96-yard punt return for a touchdown to help spark the initial comeback. 

 
A dominating day for Tank Bigsby on the ground and capped it off with his second rushing score to help put Jacksonville over the top as they look for the win over New England. 

 
Patriots injury update: WR Ja'Lynn Polk (head) is questionable to return. 

 
The Jaguars have really leaned on the running game in this second half and are dominating time of possession because of it. While their last two drives didn't result in points, it chewed over 15 minutes off of the game clock.  

 
Drake Maye finds Osborn for TD

After a couple of chunk plays to get the offense in the red zone, Drake Maye found K.J. Osborn for a 22-yard touchdown to claw New England within nine points of the Jaguars. The offense stayed on the field for a 2-point conversion attempt, but it failed. 

 
Hunter Henry has been Drake Maye's go-to target today and just connected on a massive 32-yard reception. Today, Henry is up to eight catches for 92 yards. 

 
Tank Bigsby is heating up and barreling his way through this Patriots defense. The Jaguars back is up to 84 yards rushing and a touchdown. 

 
Patriots injury update: WR DeMario Douglas (illness) is questionable to return.

 
Jaguars extend lead to begin second half

It is now a 25-10 lead for the Jaguars over the Patriots after Cam Little connected on a 21-yard field goal to open up the second half. So far, it's been 25 unanswered points by Jacksonville. Let's see how the Patriots answer. 

 
Coming into Week 7, the Patriots were among the most flagged teams for DPI infractions. That latest one by Dugger was killer as it erased what would've been a third-and-10 situation. 

 
Patriots injury update: OL Layden Robinson (ankle) has been downgraded to out.

 
Parker Washington rips off 96-yard punt return

And just like that, it's a 21-10 Jaguars lead. After the Patriots offense was forced to punt following the two-minute warning, Parker Washington ripped off a 96-yard punt return for a touchdown. After a neutral zone infraction, the Jaguars elected to go for the 2-point conversion, which was a successful pass to Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville has now scored on three-straight drives.

 
Tank Bigsby puts Jaguars up over Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars have stormed back to put together back-to-back touchdown drives that now have them leading the Patriots, 14-10. The latest score came following a great 58-yard catch by Brian Thomas Jr., who then saw Tank Bigsby barrel in a goal-line touchdown. 

 
Sensational reception by Brian Thomas Jr. as he hauls in a 58-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence. Wow! 

 
Jaguars injury update: OL Cam Robinson (concussion) has been downgraded to out. 

 
Brian Thomas Jr. cuts into Patriots lead

The Jaguars are back within a field goal of the Patriots thanks to a red zone touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to rookie Brian Thomas Jr. to make it a 10-7 game. The 8-play scoring drive was sparked thanks to a 24-yard pass from Lawrence to Christian Kirk to get the Jaguars deep into New England territory. 

 
Patriots injury update: OL Layden Robinson (ankle) is questionable to return.

 
Patriots go up 10-0 over Jags

New England has scored on back-to-back drives to open the game and now lead by double-digits. The latest scoring drive was a Joey Slye 41-yard field goal after Drake Maye and Kendrick Bourne couldn't connect on a third-down pass. Penalties were a key storyline of the drive as it relates to Jacksonville. The Jags were called for three penalties, including back-to-back infractions that put the Patriots offense further into field goal range. 

 
Back-to-back penalties on Jacksonville lead to the Patriots gaining a first down deep into Jaguars territory. Those self-inflicted wounds are what has plagued Doug Pederson's team all year. 

 
Patriots score touchdown on opening drive

It was an impressive start for the Patriots offense as Drake Maye orchestrated an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. Running back JaMycal Hasty hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Maye to cap off the drive. Maye completed six of his seven passes for 62 yards and that score. 

 
Something needed to give between the Patriots offense and the Jaguars defense as they both ranked dead last in red zone efficiency. This time, it's New England's offense that success as Drake Maye completes a 16-yard touchdown to JaMycal Hasty. 

 
Pinned
Patriots RB Antonio Gibson is being looked at after catching that screen pass on second down. 

 
DeMario Douglas has been unlocked with Drake Maye ascending as QB1. He's been that traditional slot receiver that prior Patriots offenses have successfully deployed in years past. 

 
The Patriots call heads and it comes up tails. The Jaguars defer, so it'll be Drake Maye and the Pats offense early. 

 
Patriots inactives

 
Jaguars inactives

Travis Etienne Jr. is OUT for the game in London.

