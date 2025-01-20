It's fitting that the first 12-team college football playoff will feature two of the country's most storied programs in Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Buckeyes are in search of their first national title since 2014 and their third this century. The Fighting Irish are hoping to claim their 12th national title and first since 1988.

It shouldn't be a surprise that both schools have fielded a considerable amount of players that have gone onto enjoy significant success in the NFL. Notre Dame's NFL representation includes the first-ever three-time Super Bowl MVP (Joe Montana) and the first defensive player to win league MVP (Alan Page in 1971). The Buckeyes' roster features a recent Defensive Player of the Year award winner (Nick Bosa). On offense, it's hard to top what Ohio State has produced as far as receivers are concerned.

With the two schools set to face off on Monday night, here's a look at each team's All-Time NFL rosters and which school's is the superior one.

The only criteria when making this list was each player had to play a considerable portion of their careers in the Super Bowl era.

** -- Indicates a Pro Football Hall of Fame member

All-time Ohio State NFL roster

Offense



QB -- C.J. Stroud (Texans, 2023-present)

RB -- Eddie George (Oilers/Titans 1996-23; Cowboys, 2024)

RB -- Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys, 2016-22, 2024; Patriots, 2023)

WR -- Cris Carter (Eagles, 1987-89; Vikings, 1990-01; Dolphins, 2002)**

WR -- Paul Warfield (Browns, 1964-69, 1976-77; Dolphins, 1970-74)**

WR -- Terry McLaurin (Commanders, 2019-present)

TE -- Keith Byars (Eagles, 1986-92; Dolphins, 1993-96; Patriots, 1996-97; Jets, 1998)

LT -- Orlando Pace (Rams, 1997-08; Bears, 2009)**

LG -- Jim Parker (Colts, 1957-67)**

C -- Nick Mangold (Jets, 2006-16)

RG -- LeCharles Bentley (Saints, 2002-05)

RT -- Korey Stringer (Vikings, 1995-00)

Joe Burrow also played for Ohio State, but he is "claimed" by LSU after leading the Tigers to a national title in 2019. Carter, Warfield and McLaurin beat out a competitive field at receiver that included Terry Glenn and Joey Galloway. Receiver was the biggest positional talent gap between the two rosters.

George, the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns in Ohio State's 45-26 win over Notre Dame, the first matchup between the two schools since 1936. Elliott ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns in Ohio State's Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame at the end of the 2015 season.

Bentley was included despite playing just four NFL seasons. He finished third in Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and made two Pro Bowls before an injury prematurely ended his career.

Defense



DE -- Nick Bosa (49ers, 2019-present)

DT -- Cameron Heyward (Steelers, 2011-present)

DT -- Dan Wilkinson (Bengals, 1994-97; Washington, 1998-02; Lions; 2003-05; Dolphins, 2006)

DE -- Jim Marshall (Browns, 1960; Vikings, 1961-79)

LB -- Pepper Johnson (Giants, 1986-92; Browns, 1993-95; Lions, 1996; Jets, 1997-98)

LB -- Randy Gradishar (Broncos, 1974-83)**

LB -- Chris Spielman (Lions, 1988-95; Bills, 1996-97)

CB -- Antoine Winfield (Bills, 1999-03; Vikings, 2004-12)

CB -- Dick LeBeau (Lions, 1959-72)**

FS -- Jack Tatum (Raiders, 1971-79; Oilers, 1980)

SS -- Malcolm Jenkins (Saints, 2009-13, 2020-21; Eagles, 2014-19)

It was hard leaving out Joey Bosa, a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year. But it was simply impossible to exclude Marshall, who racked up 130.5 sacks while helping anchor the Vikings' legendary "Purple People Eater" defensive line. Heyward, who recently earned his seventh Pro Bowl nod, is joined by his former defensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, LeBeau, who picked off a whopping 62 passes during his Hall of Fame career.

Winfield's longevity currently gives him the edge over Marshon Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler who was recently traded from the Saints to the Commanders. Winfield is the father of current Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was tabbed an All-Pro in 2023.

Special teams



K -- Mike Nugent (Jets, 2005-08; Buccaneers, 2009; Cardinals, 2009, 2020; Bengals, 2010-16; Cowboys, 2017; Bears, 2017; Raiders, 2019; Patriots, 2019)

P -- Tom Tupa (Cardinals, 1989; Browns, 1994-95; Patriots, 1996-98; Jets, 1999-01; Buccaneers, 2002-03, Washington, 2004)

PR/KR -- Tedd Ginn Jr. (Dolphins, 2007-09; 49ers, 2010-12; Panthers, 2013, 2015-16; Cardinals, 2014; Saints, 2017-19; Bears, 2020

A former first-round pick, Ginn enjoyed a long career as an effective punt and kickoff returner. He was also the leading receiver on the Panthers' 2015 Super Bowl team. Ginn caught and ran for scores during Ohio State's 2005 Fiesta Bowl win over the Fighting Irish.

All-time Notre Dame NFL roster

Offense



QB -- Joe Montana (49ers, 1979-92; Chiefs, 1994-94)**

RB -- Jerome Bettis (Rams, 1993-94; Steelers, 1996-05)**

RB -- Ricky Watters (49ers, 1992-94; Eagles, 1995-97; Seahawks, 1998-01)

WR -- Tim Brown (Raiders, 1988-03, Buccaneers, 2004)**

WR -- Golden Tate (Seahawks, 2010-13; Lions, 2014-18; Eagles, 2018; Giants, 2019-20)

WR -- Rocket Ismail (Raiders, 1993-95; Panthers, 1996-98; Cowboys, 1999-01)

TE -- Dave Casper (Raiders, 1974-80, 1984; Oilers, 1980-83; Vikings, 1983)**

LT -- Bob Kuechenberg (Dolphins, 1970-83)

LG -- Quenton Nelson (Colts, 2018-present)

C -- Tim Grunhard (Chiefs, 1990-00)

RG -- Zack Martin (Cowboys, 2014-present)

RT -- George Kuntz (Falcons, 1969-74; Colts, 1975-78, 1980)

Watters got picked over Fighting Irish legend Paul Hornung for two reasons: Hornung played all but one year of his career in the pre Super Bowl era, and the fact that Watters was one of the NFL's premier duel threat backs during the 1990s and into the 2000s. In Super Bowl XXIX, Watters became the second player to score three touchdowns in a Super Bowl. Waters is flanked in the backfield by Bettis, who is currently eighth on the NFL's career rushing list.

Notre Dame's offense is led by Montana, the best player on either roster. Along with being the first three-time Super Bowl MVP, Montana was also the second quarterback to win four Super Bowls. Montana was 4-0 in Super Bowls and did not throw an interception in 122 Super Bowl pass attempts. At the time of his retirement, Montana held several Super Bowl records, including the most passing yards and touchdown passes in a single Super Bowl.

Defense



DE -- Justin Tuck (Giants, 2005-13; Raiders, 2014-15)

DT -- Alan Page (Vikings, 1967-78; Bears, 1978-81)**

NT -- Bob Golic (Patriots, 1979-81; Browns, 1982-88; Raiders, 1989-92)

DT -- Bryant Young (49ers, 1994-2007)**

LB -- Jim Lynch (Chiefs, 1967-77)

LB -- Nick Buoniconti (Patriots, 1962-68; Dolphins, 1969-74, 1976)**

LB -- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Browns, 2021-present)

CB -- Dave Waymer (Saints, 1980-89; 49ers, 1990-01; Raiders, 1992)

CB -- Todd Lyght (Rams, 1991-00; Lions, 2001-02)

FS -- Harrison Smith (Vikings, 2012-present)

SS -- Dave Duerson (Bears, 1983-89; Giants, 1990; Cardinals, 1991-93)

Marshall's former teammate, Page headlines a Notre Dame defense that also features a likely future Hall of Famer in Harrison Smith, a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the top defensive backs of this era. The Fighting Irish defense also includes Buoniconti, the only member of Miami's "No Dame" defense that is currently enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

A tough omission was defensive end Ross Browner, one of the best defensive players in Notre Dame history. In 1981, Browner had a career-high 10 sacks while helping the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl. He recorded 62.5 sacks over his 10-year career.

Special teams



K -- Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys, 2023-present)

P -- Craig Hentrich (Packers, 1994-97; Titans, 1998-09)

KR/PR -- Tim Brown

In just his second season, Aubrey has already been named to two Pro Bowls. His 65-yard field goal this year was just one yard short of the NFL record. Aubrey beat out John Carney, who enjoyed a 23-year career that included a Super Bowl win with the Saints in 2009.

Which school has the better roster?

Here a position-by-position breakdown:

QB: Notre Dame

RB: Notre Dame

WR: Ohio State

TE: Notre Dame

OL: Ohio State

DL: Notre Dame

LB: Ohio State

DB: Ohio State

ST: Notre Dame

Winner: Notre Dame