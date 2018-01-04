Packers' Mike McCarthy says changes will be made to offensive coaching staff

The Packers will have a new QB coach and offensive coordinator next season

The Green Bay Packers took a step backward offensively in 2017, largely due to the long-term injury to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers averaged 26.8 points per game during the six games Rodgers finished and just 15.9 points per game during the 10 games either started or finished by backup Brett Hundley

Despite the clear injury-related reasons for the poorer performance, the Packers are making a bunch of changes to their offense this offseason. Coach Mike McCarthy detailed some of those changes during his season-ending press conference on Thursday. 

First of all, quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt is moving on. Second, offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett is transitioning into a new role. The change at quarterbacks coach was apparently in the works for a while. 

In an unsurprising statement, McCarthy said that Rodgers will have at least some input on the new hires, and that his input will be "very important." Rodgers will turn 35 years old toward the end of next season, but he has not shown any signs of slowing down over the last couple years. He's got two seasons remaining on his contract and it's not hard to see him playing beyond those two seasons, so his getting along with the new coordinator and QB coach is obviously of paramount importance. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories