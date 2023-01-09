Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Green Bay's "Sunday Night Football" matchup with the Lions after shoving a Detroit trainer who was trying to treat running back D'Andre Swift.

The incident occurred with just under eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Jared Goff completed a short pass to Swift, who took the ball 2 yards to the Green Bay 9-yard line before going down awkwardly as he was tackled by Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Swift was down on the field in noticeable pain, which then led to a group of trainers coming out onto the field to tend to him.

As one tried to get through the scrum of players to Swift, he bumped into Walker, who then shoved him. Once the officials realized what Walker did, he was ejected from the game and the Packers were given a 5-yard penalty.

Before this ill-advised moment, Walker was having himself a strong game in this win-and-in matchup for Green Bay in its hopes to get into the playoffs, totaling seven tackles. That said, this is not the first time that Walker has let his emotions get the better of him to the point that he has been booted from a game. Back in Week 8, he was ejected after shoving a Bills practice squad player on the sideline after a play.

Walker was the No. 22 overall pick by the Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft last spring out of Georgia. Coming into Week 18, he tallied 114 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.