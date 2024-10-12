The Arizona Cardinals (2-3) will try to get back to the .500 mark this season when they go on the road to face the Green Bay Packers (3-2) on Sunday afternoon. Arizona lost back-to-back games at the end of September, but it bounced back with an upset win at San Francisco last week. Green Bay has won three of its last four games, including a 24-19 road win against the Rams in Week 5. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2021, when the Packers picked up a 24-21 win.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Packers vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Packers vs. Cardinals spread: Packers -5.5

Packers vs. Cardinals over/under: 47.5 points

Packers vs. Cardinals money line: Packers -242, Cardinals +197

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay could easily be one of the league's undefeated teams through the first five weeks of the season, as its two losses came by a combined seven points. One of those setbacks came against Minnesota two weeks ago, with the Vikings remaining unbeaten in a 31-29 thriller. Green Bay bounced back with a 24-19 road win against the Rams last week, as quarterback Jordan Love completed 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns.

Running back Josh Jacobs went over the 70-yard mark for the third time this season, and he scored his first touchdown of the campaign. He is facing an Arizona defense that is No. 27 in the NFL in points allowed per game (25.8). The Packers have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games, and they have covered in five of their last seven home games.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona was able to get back on track following a two-game skid, upsetting the 49ers as a 7.5-point road underdog last week. The Cardinals trailed by 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, but they outscored San Francisco 11-0 in the final frame. Quarterback Kyler Murray completed 19 of 30 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 83 yards and another score.

Running back James Conner had a strong performance as well, finishing with 86 rushing yards on 19 carries. Conner has surpassed 100 rushing yards twice this season, and he has scored three touchdowns in his first five games. The Cardinals have covered the spread in five of their last six road games.

