Packers vs. Eagles: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch playoff game

The Packers visit the Eagles on Wild Card Weekend

Sunday's wild-card round showdown between the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers (11-6) and the second-seeded, NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) could be the most thrilling matchup of the NFL playoffs' opening round. 

These two teams played in a back-and-forth laser show in Brazil back in Week 1, a game the Eagles escaped with a 34-29 victory. Both squads seemed to be evenly matched at the start of the season, and they still may be entering their postseason showdown. Both squads' starting quarterbacks -- Packers starting QB Jordan Love (elbow) and Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts (head) -- suffered late-season injuries, but they will both be suiting up on Sunday afternoon. Both have two of the best running backs in football after signing them in free agency -- Eagles NFL rushing champion Saquon Barkley and Packers Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs. Both have top-10 scoring defenses -- the Packers are the NFL's sixth-ranked scoring defense (19.9 points per game allowed) and the Eagles are the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense (17.8 points per game allowed). 

With a game this even, anything could happen. Barkley could steam roll Green Bay, or the Packers could pull a rabbit out of their hat and win on the road in an incredibly hostile Lincoln Financial Field. Seventh seeds are only 1-7 in the opening round of the playoffs since the field expanded to include them in 2020, but the one win was this Packers team's 48-32 victory over the second-seed Dallas Cowboys last postseason. That was a game Green Bay, the NFL's youngest team in 2023, jumped out to a 27-0 lead. The Packers remain the NFL's youngest team in 2024.

Stay tuned to the live blog below to keep up with this high-powered opening round matchup. 

Eagles vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Channel: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)  
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Sports betting odds: Eagles -5.5, O/U 46

