Packers vs. Eagles: Live updates, inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch playoff game
The Packers visit the Eagles on Wild Card Weekend
Sunday's wild-card round showdown between the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers (11-6) and the second-seeded, NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) could be the most thrilling matchup of the NFL playoffs' opening round.
These two teams played in a back-and-forth laser show in Brazil back in Week 1, a game the Eagles escaped with a 34-29 victory. Both squads seemed to be evenly matched at the start of the season, and they still may be entering their postseason showdown. Both squads' starting quarterbacks -- Packers starting QB Jordan Love (elbow) and Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts (head) -- suffered late-season injuries, but they will both be suiting up on Sunday afternoon. Both have two of the best running backs in football after signing them in free agency -- Eagles NFL rushing champion Saquon Barkley and Packers Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs. Both have top-10 scoring defenses -- the Packers are the NFL's sixth-ranked scoring defense (19.9 points per game allowed) and the Eagles are the NFL's second-ranked scoring defense (17.8 points per game allowed).
With a game this even, anything could happen. Barkley could steam roll Green Bay, or the Packers could pull a rabbit out of their hat and win on the road in an incredibly hostile Lincoln Financial Field. Seventh seeds are only 1-7 in the opening round of the playoffs since the field expanded to include them in 2020, but the one win was this Packers team's 48-32 victory over the second-seed Dallas Cowboys last postseason. That was a game Green Bay, the NFL's youngest team in 2023, jumped out to a 27-0 lead. The Packers remain the NFL's youngest team in 2024.
Stay tuned to the live blog below to keep up with this high-powered opening round matchup.
Eagles vs. Packers where to watch
Date: Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Channel: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Sports betting odds: Eagles -5.5, O/U 46
-
2:47
NFL Wild Card Highlights: Steelers at Ravens (1/11)
-
3:58
Derrick Henry Sounds Off After Dominant Performance
-
3:09
Derrick Henry & Lamar Jackson Sound Off After Advancing to Divisional Round
-
3:04
NFL Wild Card Highlights: Chargers at Texans (1/11)
-
4:44
Texans and Chargers Sound Off After Texans Advance to the Divisional Round
-
0:24
MUST SEE: King Henry Still Reigns Sovereignly
-
3:44
Lamar, Ravens Handle Steelers With Ease In Wild Card Round
-
6:18
Former Steeler Bryant McFadden Talks Wild Card Loss
-
3:02
What's Next for Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin?
-
2:51
Steelers Drop 6th Straight Playoff Game
-
3:28
What Wild Card Win Says About Ravens' Ceiling
-
2:18
Derek Stingley Jr. And C.J. Stroud Sound Off After Advancing To Divisional Round
-
5:50
On-Site Reaction: Chargers at Texans
-
0:50
Herbert's Struggles Cost Chargers In Loss To Texans
-
0:25
C.J. Stroud Records Second Career Playoff Win
-
1:26
Joe Mixon Delivers In Big Way For Texans
-
2:53
How Much Blame Justin Herbert Deserves For Loss
-
1:01
How Chargers Can Improve Roster Going Forward
-
0:52
MUST SEE: Eric Murray Takes Justin Herbert's Pass To The House!
-
1:39
Joe Mixon Speaks with Nickelodeon After Winning NVP