Packers vs. Rams live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch huge NFC matchup
Jordan Love and the Packers take on the banged-up Rams
The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams both made surprise playoff appearances to close 2023, and they're off to relatively comparable starts in 2024: Injuries have taken a toll, with Green Bay missing Jordan Love for multiple weeks, and Los Angeles still down its top two wide receivers. And yet, when operating at full speed, they've proven capable of taking anyone to the wire, with two of the best arms in the NFL.
The Packers, of course, have fared much better with the ball in their hands, even with Love sidelined for two of their four games, entering Week 5 as a top-10 offense in both yards and points. Matthew Stafford is only a few weeks removed from engineering an upset of the superior San Francisco 49es, however, and once again has a productive Kyren Williams by his side. So which club will prevail when they meet Sunday?
Either way, it's a must-see matchup. Here's how to tune in:
Where to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)
- Odds: Packers -3 | O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)
