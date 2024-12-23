The Green Bay Packers have won eight of their last 10 games heading into their Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints, with the only two losses coming against the Detroit Lions. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown seven touchdown passes without an interception in his last four games after throwing 11 picks in his first eight starts of the season. Running back Josh Jacobs ranks third in the league in rushing yards (1,147) and has scored 12 touchdowns. He has scored in five straight games, and is -260 (risk $260 to win $100) to score in the Packers vs. Saints anytime touchdown odds.

The Saints will be without their star running back, as Alvin Kamara is out with a groin injury.

Top anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Packers vs. Saints

One Saints vs. Packers anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Saints running back Kendre Miller (+185) to score in its Monday Night Football anytime touchdown picks. With Kamara likely sidelined, the Saints will be without their top touchdown-scorer. This opens the door for Miller, who has seen 19 of his 28 carries this season come in the last two weeks.

Miller has also been targeted five times in the passing game in his four appearances this season, giving him some added value to score a touchdown. He reached the end zone for the first time this year when he scored against the Giants two weeks ago, and he is part of an offense that ranks just outside the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards per game. Miller's implied odds to score are 35.1% but the model predicts that he scores in well over 50% of simulations. See more Monday Night Football TD props here.

How to make Packers vs. Saints anytime TD scorer prop picks

