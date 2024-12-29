Packers vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch
A pivotal NFC North rematch goes down in the Midwest
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the best NFL divisions in recent memory will pit two fierce rivals against each other as the 2024 playoffs approach, with the Minnesota Vikings set to play host to the Green Bay Packers in arguably the most anticipated matchup of Sunday's Week 17 slate.
The last time these clubs met back in September, Packers quarterback Jordan Love played through a knee injury to threaten a late comeback, though the Vikings' opportunistic defense prevailed in a 31-29 nail-biter. Since then, both contenders have established themselves as potential NFC heavyweights; Minnesota (13-2) enters Sunday's rematch on an eight-game winning streak, while the Packers are fresh off a shutout blowout to improve to 11-4, their own postseason ticket already punched.
The longtime divisional foes have split their season series in each of the last four years dating back to 2020, and Sunday's clash figures to come down to the wire, reaffirming the closeness of their rivalry. Will Love get the best of this one, finally healthy with a bruising ground game by his side? Or will Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and Co. continue rolling on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf? Either way, this is must-see material.
Vikings vs. Packers where to watch
Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 3:25 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Packers -1, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)
-
3:48
Week 17 Highlights: Broncos at Bengals (12/28)
-
2:44
Week 17 Highlights: Cardinals at Rams (12/28)
-
1:56
Cardinals and Rams Sound Off (12/28)
-
1:56
Week 17 Saturday Sound Off: Best Bites From Bengals-Broncos
-
1:56
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Sounds Off Following Clinching A Playoff Berth
-
2:49
Week 17 Highlights: Chargers at Patriots (12/28)
-
4:09
NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals Playoff Outlook Following Week 17 Win
-
1:51
NFL Playoff Picture: Broncos Face Win-And-In Against Chiefs Next Week
-
2:27
NFL Playoff Picture: Examining Ceiling For Chargers Ahead Of Playoffs
-
2:45
NFL Playoff Picture: Rams Currently Slated To Be 3-Seed in NFC Playoffs
-
2:19
Rams Offense Looks Stale Despite Win Over Arizona
-
4:10
Rams Sneak Past Cards, Take Step Closer To NFC West Title
-
1:30
How Rams Stack Up Against Seattle
-
1:20
Home Depot Doer's Playbook
-
2:10
NFL Week 17 Preview: Dolphins at Browns
-
1:57
MUST SEE: OT Pandemonium In Cincy!
-
3:30
Bengals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Thrilling OT Win Over Broncos
-
3:14
Broncos Now Face Must-Win Situation In Week 18
-
2:48
Broncos Decision Not To Go For Two Costs Them In The End
-
1:36
Belfor Player Of The Game