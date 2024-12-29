Packers vs. Vikings live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the best NFL divisions in recent memory will pit two fierce rivals against each other as the 2024 playoffs approach, with the Minnesota Vikings set to play host to the Green Bay Packers in arguably the most anticipated matchup of Sunday's Week 17 slate.

The last time these clubs met back in September, Packers quarterback Jordan Love played through a knee injury to threaten a late comeback, though the Vikings' opportunistic defense prevailed in a 31-29 nail-biter. Since then, both contenders have established themselves as potential NFC heavyweights; Minnesota (13-2) enters Sunday's rematch on an eight-game winning streak, while the Packers are fresh off a shutout blowout to improve to 11-4, their own postseason ticket already punched.

The longtime divisional foes have split their season series in each of the last four years dating back to 2020, and Sunday's clash figures to come down to the wire, reaffirming the closeness of their rivalry. Will Love get the best of this one, finally healthy with a bruising ground game by his side? Or will Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and Co. continue rolling on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf? Either way, this is must-see material.

Vikings vs. Packers where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 3:25 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -1, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)