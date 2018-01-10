Packers will reportedly re-hire longtime assistant Joe Philbin as offensive coordinator
Philbin previously served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2011
It didn't take long for the Green Bay Packers to fill both of their coordinator openings. After it was reported on Tuesday that they plan to hire former Browns coach Mike Pettine as their defensive coordinator, news broke Wednesday afternoon that the Packers will hire former Dolphins coach Joe Philbin, who spent nine years working for the Packers before going to Miami, as their offensive coordinator.
Philbin started in Green Bay in 2003 as an assistant offensive line coach, and eventually worked his way up to being the team's offensive coordinator. He served in that role from 2007 through 2011 before going to Miami. He lasted four years with the Dolphins before being replaced by Adam Gase, and has spent the last two seasons working as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach with the Colts.
During his time as Green Bay's OC, the Packers routinely had offenses that ranked near the top of the league in yards, points, and Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA.
|YEAR
|YARDS
|POINTS
|DVOA
|2007
|2
|4
|5
|2008
|8
|5
|11
|2009
|6
|3
|5
|2010
|9
|10
|7
|2011
|3
|1
|1
|AVG
|5.6
|4.6
|5.8
Mike McCarthy is likely to retain the play-calling duties he's had since reclaiming them from former offensive coordinator Tom Clements back in 2015, so Philbin's role will be more in crafting the game-plan, just as it was when he last served in this capacity with the Packers. Green Bay has long valued familiar faces in coordinator roles, so Philbin's hire is one that fits with its past hiring practices.
