Apparently nobody ever told the Packers the famous sales mantra and acronym 'ABC' from the 1992 film Glengarry Glen Ross. 'ABC' stands for 'Always be closing."

Green Bay hasn't been able to do anything of the sort since Micah Parsons' tore his ACL in Week 15 in Denver last season. The Packers have lost six straight games since their superstar edge rusher went down, their longest losing streak since the pre-Brett Favre era in the early 1990s.

The collapses without Parsons have reached historic levels of futility, including the 17-point loss in Week 1 in Minnesota after leading by 12 points in the second half. Here's a summary of those four collapses:

Week 15, 2025: Packers lose in Denver after leading by nine points in second half (Parsons was injured in third quarter)

Packers lose in Denver after leading by nine points in second half (Parsons was injured in third quarter) Week 16, 2025: Packers lose in Chicago after leading by ten points in the final two minutes of regulation (Bears won on an incredible 46-yard connection from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore in OT)

Packers lose in Chicago after leading by ten points in the final two minutes of regulation (Bears won on an incredible 46-yard connection from Caleb Williams to DJ Moore in OT) Wild Card, 2025: Packers largest blown lead in franchise playoff history (led by 18 points in second half including by 11 in final five minutes of regulation)

Packers largest blown lead in franchise playoff history (led by 18 points in second half including by 11 in final five minutes of regulation) Week 1, 2026: Packers outscored 22-0 in fourth quarter to blow 12-point second-half lead

Their four straight losses in games when leading by at least two scores in the second half is tied with the 2000 Chargers for the longest such losing streak in NFL history. By the way, those Chargers went 1-15 and Ryan Leaf was their quarterback for three of those four blown leads. It was his last season with San Diego.

The Packers have their sights set on Super Bowls, yet they find themselves in the company of one of the worst teams (and draft busts) in NFL history.

Green Bay had been 63-4 in their previous 67 games when up multiple scores in the second half under Matt LaFleur. Now, they've dropped four in a row, including two straight (both to Chicago) with a double-digit lead in the last five minutes!

Oh, but it gets worse. The Packers have been outscored 90-15 in the fourth quarter and OT during this six-game losing streak since Parsons' injury. That is one of the five worst score differentials (-75) in a six-game span in the fourth quarter and overtime in NFL history.

Packers in fourth quarter/OT during six-game losing streak

Game Score Diff Week 15, 2025 at Broncos -4 Week 16, 2025 at Bears -16 Week 17, 2025 vs Ravens -14 Week 18, 2025 at Vikings 0 2025 Wild Card at Bears -19 Week 1, 2026 at Vikings -22

They haven't outscored a single team in the fourth quarter since Parsons went down and they were outscored 22-0 in the fourth quarter this past Sunday, their worst final period in 45 years.

The Packers haven't been able to stop anyone without their closer. They've allowed 11 touchdowns and four field goals on 18 drives in the fourth quarter and OT during this streak. That's five points per drive! Look away Packers fans!

This is downright embarrassing and an argument could be made right now, today, the Packers have the worst team in the NFC. I'm not talking about projections, but right now. It's not the Cardinals, who just upset the Chargers. The Giants don't look like a punching bag anymore. It could be an NFC South team, but there's also a case it's the Packers. Thanks to those embarrassing defeats, they have the longest active losing streak in the conference right now.

So what does it all really mean?

Matt LaFleur should be on the hot seat

LaFleur was extended last offseason following the shocking collapse in the playoffs in Chicago. Well, Green Bay might want to reconsider. It would be foolish to chalk up all the blown leads to Parsons' absence. After all, they also blew a big lead to the Browns of all teams last year. It was their first loss since 1967 when up 10+ points in the final four minutes of regulation. That wasn't just a blip in the radar, it was the start of a startling trend that ultimately the head coach is responsible for.

LaFleur gets lauded as an offensive genius, so explain how the Packers are 0-for-8 converting potential game-tying and go-ahead drive chances in the fourth quarter and overtime during their losing streak. That has nothing to do with Micah Parsons. They've had eight chances to drive the ball down the field to tie or take the lead and they've failed every time.

If Green Bay somehow falls apart on Sunday vs. the Jets, LaFleur's seat will be as hot as it's ever been.

Who is going to emerge as Jordan Love's go-to receiver?

Love can't escape responsibility here, either. The Packers have one touchdown in the fourth quarter and overtime of this losing streak. Love has been off target on nearly one quarter of his passes in those situations, a figure that would easily be dead last in the NFL over an entire year.

Sometimes the best way to close games is to have someone you can go to in the crunch. The Packers haven't had a No. 1 WR since Davante Adams was traded in 2022 and clearly the lack of a top option hurts in these spots. Christian Watson looks like a breakout candidate after his Week 1 performance but he was nowhere to be found in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Jayden Reed and first-round pick Matthew Golden are also candidates.

Love gets a little bit of a pass because the Vikings rained blitz after blitz down on him in Week 1 (and let's not forget he had over 300 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in the playoff loss in Chicago), but if he wants to keep the title of a top 10 quarterback he needs to be the closer. Or perhaps, the stopper, like an ace in baseball who can be counted on to win crucial games and stop losing streaks.

Micah Parsons' stock has never been higher

We already knew Micah Parsons was one of the best defensive players in the game, but this shows he might be the most valuable. The Packers have seven sacks during their six-game losing streak. Their sack rate (4.2%) with Parsons off the field since the start of last year amounts to the second-worst in the league. Only the 49ers (whose pass rush was historically bad last year) are worse.

The Cowboys have had the worst defense in the NFL since trading Parsons and now the Packers have had one of the worst defensive units since he got injured. They have the second-worst defensive rating (as measured by EPA) since his injury. Only the Cowboys, of course, are worse in that time. In other words, Micah Parsons' stock has never been higher.

They will have to navigate at least another few weeks without Parsons as he's on the PUP list, meaning he's out for the first four games. Who knows what chaos will ensue before he comes back.

Another blown lead and some heads are going to start rolling in Green Bay.