The Carolina Panthers finally got in the win column this past week following the quarterback switch to Andy Dalton, but the new starting signal-caller will be without his reliable veteran pass catcher for at least the next four games.

Per NFL Media, the Panthers are placing wide receiver Adam Thielen on injured reserve. The 34-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while catching a touchdown in the 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and will now miss at least the next four games. Thielen is reportedly expected back sooner rather than later.

Thielen caught three passes for 40 yards vs. the Raiders, and his first touchdown of the season -- a spectacular 31-yard grab which he injured his hamstring on.

In three games played this season, Thielen has caught eight passes for 109 yards and the one touchdown. The insertion of Dalton into the starting lineup and the benching of Bryce Young immediately sparked the Panthers offense, as Dalton became the first quarterback this season to throw for 300 yards and three passing touchdowns in a game.

With Thielen out for at least the next four games, we could see more touches go to first-round pick Xavier Legette. The rookie caught two passes for 42 yards vs. the Raiders after failing to catch a single pass in Week 2.

Up next for the 1-2 Panthers is a revenge game for Dalton in Charlotte, as the Panthers play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.