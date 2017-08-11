Panthers predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Carolina Panthers made a run at 16-0 in 2015, blazed through the NFC in the playoffs and ultimately fell in Super Bowl 50. That loss to the Denver Broncos in the big game was just the beginning of dark days for the team, as things couldn't have went more poorly as the Panthers limped to a 6-10 finish and last place in the NFC South.

Now it's 2017, and the range of possibilities seems as wide as their finishes in the last two seasons. Will Cam Newton be able to lean on his new offensive weapons and return to MVP-caliber production? Let's see what the projections say.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.8 44.5% 26.4% 6.5% 2.3%

SportsLine projects a nice rebound season from the Panthers, with the most likely scenario giving them a 9-7 season and close to a 50/50 shot at a playoff spot. Usurping the Atlanta Falcons for the division crown could come down to the final week of the season, when Carolina has to travel to Atlanta on New Year's Eve.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 9 (O -120) -110 +240 12/1 25/1

All odds via Westgate.

It seems as if no one is expecting the Panthers to limp to another 6-10 season, as the team's aggressive win total of nine is already seeing a lean on the Over. The Panthers' odds to make the playoffs and win the division are a stayaway according to the projections above.

Experts

Will Brinson defends his 11-5 prediction: