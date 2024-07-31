Another day, another in-house extension for the New England Patriots. This time, it's Davon Godchaux who has secured his future in Foxborough. The defensive tackle has agreed to a two-year extension with the team worth up to $21 million, according to ESPN. The deal also includes $16.5 million guaranteed.

Godchaux was entering the final year of his contract with New England and had expressed a desire to put pen to paper on some sort of extension this summer, which has now come to fruition.

This deal did seem to be on the horizon for the past few days and stems from a couple of storylines coming out of Patriots training camp. As we here noted on Monday, Drew Rosenhaus was present for New England's practice and was seen speaking with director of player personnel Matt Groh and executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to the head coach Robyn Glaser in the friends and family tent. After practice, he and Godchaux also had an extended conversation with Mayo near the entrance to the practice field. Rosenhaus was also present during Tuesday's session.

On top of having his representation on hand, the need for New England to lock down Godchaux did increase in recent days following the news that fellow defensive lineman Christian Barmore would be sidelined indefinitely with blood clots. Having Godchaux officially in the fold going forward does give the line some stability in the wake of that situation.

Godchaux is entering his fourth season with New England after initially signing with the team in the spring of 2021. Last year, he totaled 56 tackles in 17 games played. He first entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Miami Dolphins in 2017 out of LSU.

This is the latest in what has been an in-house spending spree by the Patriots this offseason. Over the last few months, the likes of Jabrill Peppers, Barmore, Rhamondre Stevenson, Kyle Dugger, Hunter Henry, Mike Onwenu, Kendrick Bourne, Jahlani Tavai, and Anfernee Jennings have all reached extensions with the team. The only player on the outside looking in on getting one of these deals done is pass rusher Matthew Judon, who is currently in a toxic contract dispute with the team. Factoring in this latest deal with Godchaux, it's hard to imagine that the relationship between the team and Judon is going to get any better.