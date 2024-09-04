Happy midweek, everyone! It's the last Wednesday until the start of the 2024 season! Today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Prisco's Week 1 picks: Chiefs, Packers prevail

Can you believe it? Actual NFL picks are back! Pete Prisco has projected every single matchup of Week 1, and he's got a few contenders starting the 2024 campaign with a bang. Here's a sampling:

Chiefs 24, Ravens 18: This rematch of the AFC Championship game will feature two of the best in the NFL. Lamar Jackson is playing behind a rebuilt offensive line, which could be a problem early in the season against a team that loves to blitz. The Chiefs will be better this year on offense than a year ago.

This rematch of the AFC Championship game will feature two of the best in the NFL. Lamar Jackson is playing behind a rebuilt offensive line, which could be a problem early in the season against a team that loves to blitz. The Chiefs will be better this year on offense than a year ago. Packers 33, Eagles 28: The Packers found out Jordan Love could be their guy last season, and I think that will continue here. The Eagles have shored up their secondary, but they were terrible against the pass last year. Love has a big night and the attacking new-look defense of the Packers plays well.

The Packers found out Jordan Love could be their guy last season, and I think that will continue here. The Eagles have shored up their secondary, but they were terrible against the pass last year. Love has a big night and the attacking new-look defense of the Packers plays well. Jaguars 34, Dolphins 31: This will be a high-scoring game. Miami is fast, which will cause problems for the Jacksonville secondary. But the Jaguars will also score against a Miami pass rush that is missing key players. The Jaguars will win it late with a field goal.

2. Expert picks: Best division, Super Bowl teams

It's time for the real games to begin, so we polled some of our NFL analysts, compiling predictions for the best division in the entire league, plus surprise contenders and even Super Bowl LIX matchups.

Most popular pick for best division: AFC North

It's no surprise here. All four teams had a win percentage over .500 last season, the only division in the league to achieve that. With Joe Burrow coming back for the Bengals, Lamar Jackson coming off an MVP season, the Steelers having new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and the Browns hoping for a full year of Deshaun Watson, each team is set up for success this year.



Most popular pick to reach the Super Bowl: Lions

The Chiefs are the favorites to win it all again this year (+575), with the 49ers at No. 2 (+625), followed by the Ravens (+900), Lions (+1000), Eagles (+1300) and Bengals (+1300). [But] three writers have the Lions making it to New Orleans. Their historic 2023 season ... makes them a good pick to take that next step and make it to the biggest stage in American sports.

3. QB Power Rankings: C.J. Stroud opens in top five

Every week throughout the 2024 season, we'll be ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks from first to last. Which ones are the best? Which ones could be in trouble? Our first pecking order of the regular season is officially here, and Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud is one of several youngsters opening the new year in the top 10, with Brock Purdy (No. 6) and Jordan Love (No. 9) also cracking the top 10.

4. Most underrated, overrated teams in AFC, NFC

Which clubs aren't getting enough attention going into 2024? And which ones are getting too much love? Our team of experts cast their votes for both labels. Get all the picks below:

AFC's most underrated/overrated In which there's debate on where the Steelers actually stand

In which there's debate on where the Steelers actually stand NFC's most underrated/overrated The NFC West may well be home to some sleeper contenders

5. Contract latest: Surtain, Heyward, Williams cash in

You get a new deal, and you get a new deal, and you get a new deal! Here's the latest on big-money extensions just ahead of the start of the season, with several big names securing big paydays:

6. Teen charged with attempted murder of Pearsall

Days after 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall returned home -- and then to team facilities -- following a brief hospitalization, the 17-year-old suspect arrested for allegedly shooting the wide receiver on Saturday has been charged with attempted murder. The suspect allegedly tried robbing Pearsall in San Francisco before a struggle resulted in both parties absorbing gunfire.