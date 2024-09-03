Cam Heyward wanted to stay in Pittsburgh and he is getting his wish. The Steelers and the six-time Pro Bowl defensive end have agreed to a three-year deal, confirmed by the team, worth $45 million with $16 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN. The deal includes $29 million in new money and puts him under contract through 2026.

His signing bonus is worth almost $15 million, per the report.

The 35-year-old was entering the final year of a four-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2020. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Injuries impacted Heyward's 2023 season, with 33 total tackles and two sacks in 11 games. He missed six games with a groin injury that he suffered during training camp and irritated during Week 1.

Following the surgery, he was clearly not back at 100 percent, but is looking to bounce back in 2024. His two sacks was his lowest since 2013.

During contract negotiations, Heyward was vocal that he was open to switching teams, but noted that in a perfect worldl he would be in black and gold for life.

"The goal is to be a Steeler for the rest of my career" he said. "There are certain guys who are one-helmet guys. I want to be one of those one-helmet guys. There's a hunger and a desire there, but that doesn't mean just hanging it up and calling it a career. To me, I have more bullets to fire and I'm excited to do that."

The veteran was the Steelers No. 31 overall pick in 2011 and has remained with the team his entire career. He has three first-team All-Pro honors and was named Walter Payton Man of the Year last year.

He has played in 194 games, with 159 starts for the Steelers and could move to No. 4 on the Steelers all-time list in games played this season. In his career, he has 647 total tackles, 404 solo tackles, 118 tackles for a loss, 175 quarterback hurries, 47 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and two interceptions.