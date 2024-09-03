Less than a week after extending Brandon Aiyuk's contract, the 49ers have now taken care of their perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who was recently holding out for a new deal. San Francisco signed the veteran to a three-year deal worth $82.66 million, including $48 million at signing and a $25.69 million signing bonus, his agency announced Tuesday.

This announcement comes shortly after Williams' brother, Fred Williams, posted a video that shows four-time All-Pro getting on a plane to return to the Bay Area.

Earlier in the day, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones cited a source that said there are were "a few things to work through" but the belief was that a deal would be finalized this week. That report has come to fruition.

Seeing Williams' return to the Bay Area is a positive turn of events as this saga has drawn out throughout the summer. Recently, there were reports that Williams was prepared to miss regular-season games amid this dispute, so having him back in the fold is a rather remarkable swing in the right direction for the two sides.

Williams was under contract through the 2026 season after inking a six-year, $138 million extension with the Niners in 2021. That deal made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL at the time. While he is still among the top earners at his position, the problem was following the 2024 campaign with his $22 million and $32 million salaries in 2025 and 2026 not guaranteed. That issue has likely been rectified with the news of Williams' extension.

The 49ers open up the season on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets, and the defending NFC champs will have both Aiyuk and Williams for the highly-anticipated matchup.