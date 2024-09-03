The NFL season is just days away and the excitement is palpable. The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are kicking off the 2024 regular season with an AFC Championship rematch that will feature a banner ceremony for the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.

Last year, the best division in football was the AFC North, but will that be the case again? We asked CBS Sports staff writers to predict the best division in football for 2024, along with their Super Bowl matchup and pick to win it all.

The team at CBS Sports also gave its boldest predictions for the season, from the Packers winning it all to the Rams being the best NFC team. These bold predictions will either land us on "worst takes" at the end of the season, or we will get the last laugh.

Note: Staff writers Shanna McCarriston, Tyler Sullivan, Jordan Dajani, John Breech, Garrett Podell, Bryan DeArdo, Cody Benjamin and Jared Dubin participated.

Best division predictions

McCarriston: AFC North (Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers)

AFC North (Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers) Sullivan: NFC West (Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks)

NFC West (Cardinals, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks) Dajani: AFC North

AFC North Breech: AFC North

AFC North Podell: NFC North (Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings)

NFC North (Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings) DeArdo: AFC North

AFC North Benjamin: NFC North

NFC North Dubin: NFC West

Most popular pick: AFC North

It's no surprise that the AFC North is the most popular pick. All four teams had a win percentage over .500 last season, the only division in the league to achieve that. With Joe Burrow coming back for the Bengals, Lamar Jackson coming off an MVP season, the Steelers having new quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and the Browns hoping for a full year of Deshaun Watson, each team is set up for success this year.

The Bengals and Ravens are both +145 to win the division, with the Browns next at +525 and the Steelers at +750.

Super Bowl matchup and winner predictions

McCarriston: Chiefs over Lions

Chiefs over Lions Sullivan: Packers over Jets

Packers over Jets Dajani: Lions over Chiefs

Lions over Chiefs Breech: Bengals over Lions

Bengals over Lions Podell: Packers over Ravens

Packers over Ravens DeArdo: 49ers over Bengals

49ers over Bengals Benjamin: Eagles over Bengals

Eagles over Bengals Dubin: Chiefs over 49ers

Most popular pick to reach Super Bowl: Lions

Most popular pick to win Super Bowl: Chiefs

The Chiefs are the favorites to win it all again this year (+575), with the 49ers at No. 2 (+625), followed by the Ravens (+900), Lions (+1000), Eagles (+1300) and Bengals (+1300).

Three writers have the Lions making it to New Orleans and they are arguably the biggest up-and-coming team. Their historic 2023 season and maintaining their stars makes them a good pick to take that next step and make it to the biggest stage in American sports. They came close last season, losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Bold predictions for 2024 season

McCarriston: Jets miss playoffs

The Jets are favored to win the AFC East at +165 and are -180 to make the playoffs. They have the sixth-best odds to win it all at +1700.

Sullivan: Seahawks reach the playoffs, win a playoff game

The Seahawks have the third-best odds to win their division at +600 and are +170 to make the playoffs.

Dajani: Jets win the AFC East

The Jets are getting back their Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who missed the entire season last year.

Breech: Rams get No. 1 seed in NFC

The Rams aren't even favored to win their division, never mind have the top spot in the conference. L.A. is +350 to come out on top of the NFC West.

Podell: Jordan Love wins NFL and Super Bowl MVP

The Packers have slightly better odds than many may think, coming in the top 10 to be crowned Super Bowl champs at the end of the year (+1700). Love certainly showed he has potential in this league and is tied for the sixth-best odds to win league MVP along with Brock Purdy (+1500).

DeArdo: Ravens miss playoffs

The Ravens are not only expected to make the playoffs (-270), but have the third-best odds to win it all (+900), so this is indeed a bold prediction.

Benjamin: Seahawks emerge as a top contender in the NFC

The Seahawks are a popular choice as a surprise team to perform well this season. CBS Sports predicted that Seattle will go 9-8 this year.

Dubin: The Saints bottom out and have a top 5 pick next year

CBS Sports predicts the Seahawks will go 6-11 and they have issues in many areas, specifically their offensive line.