Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden believed that he was in Florida when he spoke with police officers during a recent DUI arrest, according to video that was obtained by 8 News Now. Snowden, 27, was actually in Las Vegas at the time of his arrest, which occurred back on Dec. 10.

Toxicology tests revealed Snowden's blood-alcohol level was over twice the legal limit after police officers discovered him asleep and unresponsive in a running SUV, according to court documents.

Snowden's car was sitting on a wall and leaning against a shopping cart in a parking lot located near Sunset Road in Las Vegas' southwest valley, according to police. Officers had gotten calls regarding a "suspicious vehicle" being parked in the area.

When police officers arrived on the scene, Snowden was seen in the driver's seat of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that "had almost rolled off a four-foot retaining wall," according to the police report. The Jeep was still running, but the SUV was in neutral.

In the video, police attempted to wake up Snowden when he was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

"The driver would wake up for a few seconds, look around but not seem to see the officers and fall back asleep," police said in the report. 10 minutes later, Snowden unclipped his seat belt, ended up turning car off, and removed himself from the vehicle.

"What are you doing out here?" an officer said to Snowden.

"Trying to get home," Snowden said.

"Trying to get home? Where are you coming from? Do you know what state you're in?" the officer asked the Raiders defensive end.

"Florida," Snowden replied.

"You're not in Florida," the officer said. "Do you know what city?"

Snowden, who was wearing a Raiders Santa hat, wasn't able to give a cognitive response and appeared to fall asleep on the hood of a police car.

"Mr. Snowden will be entering a not guilty plea and we will respond in court, which is the appropriate forum," Snowden's attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement following the NFL player's arrest.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 2025. Snowden is being charged with DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, and it's a misdemeanor.

Snowden is still a member of the Raiders roster.

"The Raiders are aware of the incident involving Charles Snowden and have been in contact with the NFL and local authorities," a Raiders spokesperson said in a statement shortly after the arrest. "The club will not comment further as this is a legal matter."

Snowden is in his second season with the Raiders and was promoted to the active roster in September 2024 after initially being on the practice squad. He tallied 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks this past season.