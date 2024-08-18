The 2024 NFL Draft became the first ever with six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks, which left the Las Vegas Raiders, who had pick No. 13, hung out to dry.

After two preseason games and the team's entire offseason program, head coach Antonio Pierce said he would make the decision to name either journeyman Gardner Minshew, who they signed to a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million guaranteed this offseason after playing five seasons with the Jaguars (2019-2020), Eagles (2021-20022) and Colts (2023), or 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell as the Raiders' starting quarterback to begin the 2024 regular season.

"Yeah, we've seen enough reps," Pierce said postgame Saturday. "Two games, like we talked about. Our guys are not playing in the third preseason game, our starters, so we'll sleep on it and make a decision in the next couple days."

It didn't take long for Pierce to come to a conclusion after the Raiders' home game against Dallas, a 27-12 defeat. He named Minshew the starter for the 2024 regular season on Sunday and, per NFL Media, has already told both players of his decision.

It came down to "experience." Everything we saw in practice, some it showed up in the games," Pierce said to the media about choosing Minshew over O'Connell.

"His [Minshew's] personality is infectious," Pierce said on Sunday. "His energy is infectious. His leadership is infectious. Things of improvement: footwork in the pocket, staying on script. There is some magic about him when he does break the pocket and does his thing, but there is a lot of times where the first or second read is there, we have to let it rip. He understands that. More importantly, taking care of the football"

"Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start," Pierce said.

Minshew started the contest and he played four drives, which resulted in a turnover on downs, a 29-yard made field goal, a punt and a turnover on downs. He threw for 95 yards on 10 of 21 passing.

O'Connell came off the bench in the second quarter, and he led four possessions. They resulted in a 27-yard field goal, a punt, a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant (incompletion on the two-point conversion attempt) and a 69-yard interception return touchdown for the Cowboys.

O'Connell's touchdown pass doesn't outweigh his 69-yard pick six to Dallas defensive back Kemon Hall in the eyes of his head coach. The interception return touchdown may have carried more weight in the eyes of his defensive-minded head coach in Pierce, who played nine NFL seasons at linebacker with Washington (2001-2004) and the New York Giants (2005-2009).

"I mean, everything," Pierce said when asked how the pick six weighs into Pierce's evaluation versus O'Connell's drive that ended with a touchdown. "You can't take the good and not take the bad. Wish it went well for both gentlemen. It just didn't. We'll look at it, and we'll evaluate. They both had opportunities. Aidan had 20 attempts and Minshew had 21, so about as balanced as we can get it. We'll look at it. Obviously you saw what our plan was tonight -- throw the ball around and let these guys showcase what they can do. We'll talk about it."

Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell this preseason



Minshew O'Connell Comp-Att 16-33 21-29 Pass Yards 212 172 Pass Yards/Att 6.4 5.9 TD-INT 1-0 1-1 Passer Rating 79.4 84.3

In the end, the decision reflective of the passers' entire offseason performances.

"I'm going all the way back to OTAs, minicamp, training camp, two preseason games. There's going to be a lot of factors obviously right?" Pierce said. "Command of the offense, the operational part. Efficiency. The turnovers are huge. That shows up. Taking care of the football is going to be important for our team. I think sitting there with [general manager Tom] Telesco and [offensive coordinator] Luke [Getsy] over the next couple days and just really pinpoint who is going to get us off to a fast start and get us where we want to be in that first quarter of the season."

It was thought O'Connell might have the upper hand given he was with the organization last season, but Pierce may be evaluating the situation with fresh eyes after an up-and-down 2023 that saw him become the interim head coach midseason after the firing of Josh McDaniels. Despite choosing Minshew to begin the season, he didn't rule out O'Connell starting at some point in 2024 or 2025.

"First and foremost, those two gentlemen are professionals," Pierce said. "The way they have handled this competition has really resonated throughout our building, our staff and our team. They have cheered each other on. They have been good teammates. They brought out the best versions of each other in practices and in the games. They both took it on the chin like a champ. I told them, 'Just both be ready.' We saw in the National Football League, you never know. Aidan is a young player that has tremendous upside that I think will be a starter at some point in this league if it's this year or next year. He will play in games. Gardner has done a good job of being that older presence because he has played a couple years in the league and been through some adversity. That's been good for Aidan."

Neither quarterback has made the decision easy for for Pierce. the end, it's Minshew getting the first crack.