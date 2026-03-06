Barring an unlikely trade, the Las Vegas Raiders will release former Pro Bowl quarterback Geno Smith before the start of the new league year, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Raiders will open up $8 million in salary cap space if they release Smith but will also take on $18.5 million in dead money.

Owners of the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft, the Raiders are expected to use the pick to acquire Smith's replacement, former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who just led the Hoosiers to the school's first national championship. Mendoza was also the recipient of this year's Heisman Trophy.

Las Vegas acquired Smith from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason in exchange for a third-round pick. During his one season with the Raiders, the 35-year-old Smith completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also threw a league-high 17 interceptions while going 2-13 as the Raiders' starting quarterback.

Geno Smith LV • QB • #7 CMP% 67.4 YDs 3025 TD 19 INT 17 YD/Att 6.75 View Profile

The 39th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Smith toiled on largely bad New York Jets teams early in his career. He spent the middle portions of his career as a backup before getting a second chance to start in Seattle. Smith made the most of that opportunity, earning consecutive Pro Bowl selections while helping the Seahawks make the playoffs in 2022.

Unfortunately for Smith, he was unable to rediscover the success he had with Pete Caroll in Seattle during their one season together in Las Vegas. As a result, Carroll was fired shortly after the 2025 season, and Smith will join Kyler Murray (among others) as notable veteran quarterbacks who will be on new teams when the 2026 season begins.

With the expectation that the Raiders draft Mendoza, new coach Klint Kubiak possesses the assets to take the next step. While they are lacking at the skill positions, the Raiders have a 10 draft picks and a boatload of salary cap space to address that issue.

Las Vegas already has two talented skill players in running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Brock Bowers. Jeanty amassed 1,321 all-purpose yards during his rookie season. Bowers earned two Pro Bowl nods during his first two years in Las Vegas.