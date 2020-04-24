Rams free up $7 million by restructuring Jared Goff's contract, per report
Goff was open to restructuring his contract to help the team
The Los Angeles Rams are in a bit of a precarious spot when it comes to cap space. Despite going 9-7 and missing the postseason in 2019, they currently have the worst cap situation in the NFL, according to Over the Cap. They took big chances trying to capture a Lombardi Trophy, and some of those decisions backfired.
They made Todd Gurley the highest-paid running back two years ago but ended up releasing him this offseason, they traded multiple first-round picks for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and also made Jared Goff the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Goff signed a four-year, $134 million extension last September with $110 million guaranteed, the most in NFL history. During a video conference call with reporters earlier this month, Goff admitted that there has been internal discussion about adjusting his contract -- and even admitted that he's open to it.
"I think that's a better question for Kevin [Demoff] and my agent," Goff said, via NFL.com. "I think there's been some stuff about being able to clear some cap space. And if so, I'm all for it. I don't see why not. It doesn't change anything for me and helps the team out."
On Friday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reported that the Rams created some cap room by restructuring Goff's contract. Adam Schefter says that the move freed up a total of $7 million.
In 2018, Goff put up career-high numbers all across the board, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Rams fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, 13-3. The Rams felt comfortable moving forward with who they had under center, but Goff's play took a dip in 2019. Last season, the former No. 1 overall pick passed for 4,638 yards, 22 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions.
This restructuring doesn't necessarily mean that the 25-year-old signal-caller is taking a pay cut, however. The Rams could just have reallocated some of his money.
While Goff lost his Pro Bowl back in Gurley this offseason, he also lost one of his top wideouts in Brandin Cooks. The Rams have some holes to fill on the offensive side of the ball, and this move to free up some cap space could end up helping the Rams in a big way.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Best players available entering Day 2
A talented group of players await teams on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft smashes sets TV ratings record
Everyone was watching the NFL Draft
-
Saints among teams trying to trade up
The Saints don't have a second-round pick, but would like to enter the round
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 1
Pete Prisco grades the first 32 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Day 2 Mock: Swift to Buccaneers
There are plenty of offensive skill position players left on the board.
-
2020 NFL Draft picks for all 32 teams
Find out how many picks your team has in the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team will be here throughout Round 1 of the NFL Draft, providing...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game