Rams predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Rams cleared the decks after falling to 4-12 last season, firing Jeff Fisher and bringing in Sean McVay, the youngest head coach in NFL history. Wade Phillips is also on board to help the defense reach its full potential.

Will everything come together in Jared Goff's second season? Let's break it down.

SportsLine

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 5.0 2.3% 1.2% 0.1% 0.04%

SportsLine doesn't consider the Rams a threat in the NFC West; in fact, their projection comes in at a lower number than that of the 49ers, a team that won just two games in 2016. New coach Sean McVay certainly has a tough task ahead turning around this team.

Vegas





Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 6 (U -150) +750 18/1 40/1 80/1





All odds via Westgate.

The books are trying to make some easy money by placing huge numbers on the Rams making some noise in the playoffs, hoping for a steady stream of small bets from glass-half-full bettors. But the lean in the action so far has been on the Under on six wins, showing the Rams don't have many believers in their second season in L.A.

Experts

John Breech defends his 7-9 prediction: