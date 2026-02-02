The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to multi-year extensions. The extensions come after a trip to the NFC Championship Game. Snead became the Rams GM in 2012 and McVay joined him in 2017. In their nine seasons together, they have a 92-47 regular season record and a 10-6 playoff record, totaling 102 wins, second-most among active head coach and general manager duos, behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rams owner and chairman E. Stanley Kroenke commented on the impact Snead and McVay have made as a duo, saying, "They continue to embody the standard of this franchise to compete for championships, consistently delivering a product that our fans and city can be proud of. Their collaboration embodies the 'We Then Me' ethos we seek in our players, coaches and staff, and we are thrilled they will be leading the Los Angeles Rams for years to come."

With Los Angeles, McVay became the youngest coach to bring a team to the Super Bowl at 31 and the youngest to win it all at 36. The Rams made the playoffs seven times with five division titles five under Snead and McVay.

"I can't say enough about how special the relationship between Les and I is," McVay said last month. "I think the coolest part as it relates to just Les and I, our relationship has gotten stronger over the years. There's a real connection. I think there's an appreciation and a love and respect for each other as human beings first and foremost, but then an understanding and a trust to allow each other to do their jobs. We've always seen the game through the same lens. I think we both are incredibly competitive."

McVay is the winningest coach in franchise history and is the youngest coach to win Coach of the Year at 31.