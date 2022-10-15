The Carolina Panthers will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at home, while the Panthers are 1-4 overall and 0-1 on the road. This will be Carolina's first game since firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday and Steve Wilks will take over as the interim head coach. Wilks was previously the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018 but was fired after a 3-13 season.

This will be the first meeting between the franchises since 2019 when the Rams won a September matchup 30-27 as 1.5-point favorites on the road. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Rams vs. Panthers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 41.5. Before entering any Panthers vs. Rams picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Panthers spread: Rams -9.5

Rams vs. Panthers over/under: 41.5 points

Rams vs. Panthers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Rams

The Rams came up short against the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday, falling 22-10. One thing holding Los Angeles back was the mediocre play of QB Matthew Stafford, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice.

Los Angeles has now scored 10 points or fewer in three of their five games this season and rank last in the NFL in yards per play. However, the defense still has potential future Hall of Famers at every level with Aaron Donald on the defensive line, Bobby Wagner at linebacker and Jalen Ramsey in the secondary. Donald continues to be one of the game's biggest defensive threats and enters Week 6 with six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, four sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, the Panthers fell 37-15 to the San Francisco 49ers last week. The losing side was boosted by RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

After missing 23 games over the last two seasons, McCaffrey is finally healthy again and is playing well. He's rushed for 324 yards and two touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 188 yards and a score. When these teams last met in 2019, McCaffrey had 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns with 10 receptions for 81 yards in a loss. Expect a similarly heavy workload with Baker Mayfield benched in favor of P.J. Walker.

How to make Panthers vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rams vs. Panthers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Panthers vs. Rams spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 146-106 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.