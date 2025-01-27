This year's Super Bowl matchup is decided: It's the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from two years ago. The Chiefs are looking to make NFL history as the first team to win three straight Lombardi Trophies, while the Eagles are looking to avenge their big-game defeat to Kansas City in 2023.

What about the rest of this season's contenders? Here's a way-too-early ranking of all 12 playoff losers by chances of clinching their own Super Bowl berth at the close of the 2025 season:

Mike Tomlin can coach just about any roster to the playoffs. Can he win there anymore? Not if their offensive philosophy and weaponry don't adapt for modern times. Even worse: They're essentially back to Square 1 at quarterback, unless an incumbent prospect like Justin Fields makes major strides.

Was Bo Nix impressive as a rookie? Absolutely. Their stingy defense should remain mostly intact, too. Craving and actually acquiring true upgrades at the skill spots are two different things, however, and they still play in an AFC West where at least two rivals are poised to be major playoff contenders.

They might belong higher, considering how much Baker Mayfield has reestablished himself as a resilient gunslinger, with Bucky Irving also in tow as an emergent backfield threat. Mayfield will once again be starting fresh at offensive coordinator, though, and some of his other weapons are aging.

The roster is in good shape, and their leadership duo of Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is among the NFL's best. Yet after Sam Darnold's Cinderella rise and abrupt crash, they're in line to bet big on an unproven youngster's health under center, with J.J. McCarthy the favorite to take over.

Jared Verse, Byron Young and Co. have their quickly rebuilt defensive front looking scary for the foreseeable future, and Puka Nacua is one of the game's best possession wideouts. What is Matthew Stafford's future going on 37, though? A big pivot there could alter Sean McVay's strategy.

This year was downright ugly for Houston, with basically every one of C.J. Stroud's proven weapons losing time to injury. And still the Texans advanced to the second round of the playoffs. If DeMeco Ryans can shore up their discipline, they're bound to rebound in an open division thanks also to Stroud's leadership.

Their one-and-done 2024 playoff run wasn't pretty, but the rest of Jim Harbaugh's debut season was promising, and he's also been to the big stage before, with five postseason wins in five years as an NFL head coach. They've got tons of cap space to get Justin Herbert more toys, and their defense is physical.

If ever they were going to overcome the Chiefs, it seemed like it might be this year, with Josh Allen valiantly elevating a remade supporting cast to draw real MVP support. Nope. Not yet. Thankfully, more receiver help is surely on the way, and Allen is just too good for Buffalo not to be in the mix.

If the Bills can't get over the hump, then can the Ravens? Especially if Lamar Jackson's electric regular-season production has yet to translate deep in the playoffs? Once again, this is simply a case of a quarterback being too dynamic to ignore. They have too often been their own worst enemy.

Surprised? Don't be. Matt LaFleur has led playoff appearances in five of six seasons atop their staff, and Jordan Love was beleaguered by injuries all year. If he's back upright, this time with an added receiver or two, plus an improving defense led by Jeff Hafley, they have the upside to overtake the NFC North.

They squandered a path to Super Bowl LIX by falling at home in their debut game as the NFC's No. 1 seed. But that doesn't change the fact they still boast some of the NFL's top talent up front, in the backfield and out wide. Their defense should also be healthier. How much will their coordinator exodus hurt?

Too lofty? Jayden Daniels' "it" factor suggests not, considering he all but single-handedly led their rebuild within one game of the Super Bowl as a rookie. With a proven staff that's no stranger to pivotal games and tons of money to spend on upgrades across the board, they register as a fireworks show moving forward.