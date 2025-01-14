Wild Card Weekend is in the books, with six NFL teams advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs and another six going home for the 2025 offseason. CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has already taken a big-picture look at which of this year's wild-card losers are in decent shape for the long haul.

What about for 2025 alone? Here, we're ranking the six teams to endure a first-round exit by chances of returning to the postseason next winter, while identifying their top needs going into the offseason:

Top need: Quarterback

As long as Mike Tomlin is the coach, they'll be scrappy. The problem is, scrappy hasn't really meant playoff-caliber in Pittsburgh for ... seven years? And they're back to square one at quarterback, potentially resigned to run it back with one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Worse yet: Presuming Steelers management doesn't make the uncomfortable but perhaps necessary decision to start fresh up top, they're likely to maintain the same outdated offensive philosophies that have left them overly dependent on Tomlin's defense. In an AFC North with MVP gunslingers under center, that spells trouble.

Top need: Wide receiver

Bo Nix couldn't have had a much better start to his NFL career, flashing dynamic athleticism as Sean Payton's rookie signal-caller. Now comes the task of making legitimate upgrades to the quarterback's weaponry, which is easier said than done. (Ask the Carolina Panthers, who will be trying to restock Bryce Young's cupboard again this offseason.) Like C.J. Stroud in Houston, Nix also isn't guaranteed a leap from surprisingly steady rookie to full-blown superstar, depending on how his lineup looks. This team also resides in the AFC West, where the Kansas City Chiefs reign supreme.

Top need: Pass rusher

They've enjoyed a true career renaissance from Baker Mayfield, who went from surprisingly explosive in 2023 to downright fearsome in 2024, airing it out for a career-best 41 scores. Age and injuries took a toll on the rest of the group, however, and stars like Mike Evans (31), Chris Godwin (28) and Lavonte David (34) aren't getting any younger. Then there's Todd Bowles up top, whose conservative in-game leadership has often capped Tampa Bay as wild-card material. Projected to be among the bottom half of NFL teams in 2025 salary cap space, their best reason for optimism is the perpetually winnable NFC South.

Top need: Offensive line

The Vikings are a curious case, far exceeding expectations in two of Kevin O'Connell's three seasons running the show, only to go 0-2 in playoff games. Sam Darnold looked like a near-lock to be back as the coach's unlikely star quarterback until a finish-line flameout, leaving unproven first-rounder J.J. McCarthy as their most likely 2025 starter. O'Connell has enough playmakers at his disposal to buoy whichever guy throws the ball, and they've got plenty of cap space to replenish a battered front and restock Brian Flores' defense. Just don't expect their NFC North battle to go so swimmingly next time.

Top need: Wide receiver

For one thing, Matt LaFleur has proven almost immune to missing the postseason, reaching the playoffs in five of his six seasons atop the staff. Quarterback Jordan Love certainly has to do some settling down in the pocket, but part of his problem in 2024 was simply staying healthy, as he endured three different notable injuries. Ditto for his young receiving corps, which entered the year as an ultra-deep unit but finished in the medical tent. The Packers are due for a relatively tough schedule in 2025, but if they can secure another security blanket for Love, they've got a high ceiling on both sides of the ball.

Top need: Wide receiver

It's not nothing that Justin Herbert has played some of his ugliest football in the postseason, going 0-2 in his only playoff action over five NFL seasons. But he was otherwise sturdy as could be in his first go-round with Jim Harbaugh, whose old-school discipline enabled Los Angeles to overcome an offense very dependent on rookie wideout Ladd McConkey. With more than $70 million in projected cap space, they should be able to beef up Herbert's help out wide. And Harbaugh is undeniable when it comes to fostering contenders, now owning a 55-25-1 record and four playoff bids in five years as an NFL head coach.