The Steelers, Broncos, Chargers, Buccaneers, Packers and Vikings had their seasons come to a close in the NFL wild-card round, and with those organizations beginning to make plans for the 2025 season, we're wondering -- how does the long-term outlook of these teams compare?

It's time to rank them.

Ranking is comprised of ordering the six teams from 1 to 6 (with one being the best) in the following categories:

Quarterback situation

Financials

Skill-position talent

I initially planned to include the ever-important draft capital into these rankings, but these clubs are all so close on that front, it would've been foolish attempting to rank them 1-6 in that category.

To determine the full rankings, I've added the category scores, and the team with the lowest score is ranked first. The highest score is last. Quarterback ranking was used to break any ties.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback situation: 6th

6th Financials: 5th

5th Young non-QB talent: 6th

6th Total score: 17

The Steelers have been a pillar of stability in the NFL, famously with three head coaches since the 1969 -- which is absolutely mind-blowing -- and 15 playoff appearances in the last 24 seasons, two of which ended with Super Bowl victories.

This organization is firmly stuck at crossroads, now entering the fourth season after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. I attempted to provide ideas at the quarterback spot for the Steelers in the 2025 offseason. None of them are overly exciting.

They do have close to $53 million in cap space for next season, yet their skill-position talent is the least dynamic of this group. George Pickens is a premier talent at receiver yet battled through inconsistencies and visible frustration throughout his third season in Pittsburgh. Can we get excited about any other receiver? I can't. Pat Freiermuth is a rock-solid tight end. He'll be a foundational piece for the future. Najee Harris is a free agent. The firepower in Pittsburgh is hardly there. To make matters worse, the offensive line in as bad a shape as it's been in a long time. Rookie center Zach Frazier was the lone standout in 2024-2025.

All of this together -- most namely the stuck-in-no-man's-land quarterback scenario -- is why the Steelers came in last in these rankings. And what do they do with Mike Tomlin?

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback situation: 4th

4th Financials: 6th

6th Young non-QB talent: 4th



4th Total Score: 16

Baker Mayfield has played much like a former No. 1 overall pick should since joining the Buccaneers, with 69 touchdowns to 26 interceptions over the last two seasons in Tampa. While he threw six more interceptions this season than last, he set a career high in passer rating at 106.8, and the Buccaneers finished 10th in drop back EPA per play in non-garbage time scenarios.

Tampa Bay sits at fourth in quarterback situation because of how their financials and non-quarterback talent are tied to that position. Mayfield's cap hits are nearly $36 million and $46 million the next two seasons, higher than Jordan Love's over the next two years, and Tampa Bay's receiver group is aging. Could be completely revamped in 2025 and beyond. Tristan Wirfs is one of the best left tackles in football, and Bucky Irving is an exquisite, modern-day back with elusiveness and receiving skill.

The Buccaneers are nearing a new chapter in their franchise's history.

4. Denver Broncos

Quarterback situation: 3rd



3rd Financials: 3rd

3rd Young non-QB talent: 5th

5th Total Score: 11

While I wasn't quite as high on Bo Nix's rookie season as the masses -- he finished fourth, and behind Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Drake Maye among "full-time" rookie starters in my young quarterback grades project during the regular season -- I'm comfortable acknowledging it was a mostly successful Year 1 for the Broncos passer.

He operated Sean Payton's quick-passing offense about as well as one could expect from a rookie, and the wayward misses lessened as the season progressed, plus as he got more comfortable in the pocket, Nix leaned on his legs more, and we got glimpses of how athletic he really is down the stretch and even on a few plays against the Bills in the playoffs.

In 2025, Denver has around $48 million in cap space with only two players with a $20 million-plus cap hit -- right tackle Mike McGlinchey and Courtland Sutton.

3. Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback situation: 5th

5th Financials: 2nd

2nd Young non-QB talent: 1st

1st Total Score: 8

Sam Darnold turned back into a pumpkin at the absolute worst time for the Vikings, and now Minnesota's decision at the quarterback spot has gotten much easier. Or maybe just cheaper. Minnesota does have close to $70 million in cap space, which is why they have such a high ranking in the financials section.

With Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and when he returns from injury, stud left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Just as it was for Darnold in 2024, whoever takes the first snap for Minnesota in 2025 will find himself in a luxurious offensive environment.

Will Brian Flores get a head-coaching job or return for his third year as the ultimate aggressive defensive coordinator in the NFL? His unique scheme has mostly flourished alongside Kevin O'Connell's offense. The wild-card round loss highlighted its weaknesses. When a quarterback has quick answers for the blitz, it can be a long night.

Either way, the Vikings have one of better long-term outlooks of any team that lost in the first round of the playoffs.

2. Green Bay Packers

Quarterback situation: 2nd

2nd Financials: 4th

4th Young non-QB talent: 2nd

2nd Total Score: 8

How good is Jordan Love? After last year's playoffs, it felt like a no-brainer for the Packers to extend him after the season he pieced together. Heck, Green Bay was a few plays away from advancing to the NFC title game. Ironically, he had a nearly identical passer rating in 2023 as he did in 2024 (96.1 vs. 96.7) but this most recent version of Love felt more forced and less consistent across the board.

From Nov. 17 on, Love tossed 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions and flopped with three more interceptions in the wild-card loss to the Eagles. There's no doubting Love's arm talent. And it's not as though he was considerably less effective in 2024. It just didn't feel the same. Maybe his Week 1 knee injury lingered longer than we realized? Baked into this No. 2 ranking in quarterback situation is that Love doesn't represent more than a $40 million cap hit until 2028. Stellar cap-management there.

I still admire what the Packers have built in terms of young talent, and how it coincided with Love taking the reins at quarterback. Tucker Kraft is on the verge of entering the elite tight end tier, the team still boasts a seemingly endless list of athletic, youthful receivers, and Zach Tom was tremendous at right tackle in his breakout year. The rest of the line is rock solid (when healthy).

Green Bay floundered late this season. Their long-term outlook is still fantastic.

1. Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback situation: 1st

1st Financials: 1st

1st Young non-QB talent: 3rd

3rd Total Score: 6

Let's not allow recency bias to cloud judgment on Justin Herbert, who for all intents and purposes, had his finest season in 2024 since his rookie year of 2020 under Jim Harbaugh's watchful eye. And two of those Herbert interceptions against the Texans -- both house calls -- went directly through the hands of his intended receiver.

I still trust in Herbert's prodigious abilities as a thrower. It was also encouraging to see him utilize his athleticism as a runner more in 2024 than ever before -- he set a career high with 69 rushing attempts during the regular season.

Ladd McConkey went over 1,000 yards as a rookie and looks like one of the budding separators at receiver. Harbaugh, Herbert and Co. resuscitated the early career of Quentin Johnston, who had nearly 20 more receptions and almost 300 more receiving yards from his rookie season while catching eight touchdowns. At tackle, the Chargers are set. Rashawn Slater is a steel wall on the left side, and on the right side, youngster Joe Alt has All-Pro upside with his length and athleticism. The Chargers could use more firepower offensively, and it'll likely be a priority this offseason, yet this organization has the most glaring upward-facing arrow of any of the teams that lost on wild-card weekend.