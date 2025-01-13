Steelers GM Omar Khan saw a market inefficiency at the veteran quarterback position, took advantage of it, and it helped get the Steelers to the playoffs.

The only problem -- Pittsburgh flailed offensively down the stretch, skid into the postseason, and could hardly muster any effectiveness with the ball in the wild-card loss to the Ravens.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields had a combined 2024 cap hit less than $5 million. Now they're free agents. And the Steelers are slotted to pick in a down 2025 quarterback draft class.

Let's map quarterback ideas for the Steelers, a franchise now in a challenging spot at the game's most vital position.

Veteran quarterback market

Sign Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold MIN • QB • #14 CMP% 66.2 YDs 4319 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.92 View Profile

A year ago, this would've made no sense. But Darnold is really the only viable potential starter on the veteran quarterback market is the Vikings current starter, who's enjoyed a career renaissance with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Co. inside Kevin O'Connell's system.

Of course, the former No. 3 overall selection has set career highs across the board, and is still only 27 years old. If the Steelers want a reasonably long-term solution at quarterback, Darnold, on paper, is enticing.

The situation in Minnesota couldn't be much better. Above-average offensive line, time-tested system, arguably the best receiver in football, a stellar No. 2 wideout, and one of the more talented pass-catching tight ends in football. Can the Steelers replicate that? Or would they believe Darnold has now matured enough to be able to transcend his offensive situation? Those are seminal questions.

Oh yeah, and there's this -- the Vikings could just re-sign Darnold to serve as a classic bridge to 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. Or would that overcomplicate the quarterback dynamics in Minnesota?

I don't necessarily believe Darnold is now a lock to provide close to elite-level productivity on any other team -- including the Steelers -- but it'd be prudent for Pittsburgh to do diligence on Darnold if he's available in March.

Re-Sign Justin Fields

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 65.8 YDs 1106 TD 5 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

This idea probably wouldn't excite many in Pittsburgh, but Fields will only be 26 in 2025. We now are keenly aware of his passing limitations, yet he's proven to be one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks in the NFL. In his short audition in 2024, Fields completed nearly 66% of his passes with five touchdowns and one interception. While those classic statistics aren't perfect indicators of quarterback play, they certainly don't suggest he was ineffective to begin the year.

To avoid entering next season with two new quarterbacks, Fields would likely come at a cheap price and would, in theory, be given a longer leash as the starter with more of a college-style, RPO, quarterback-run based offense if he inks another deal with the Steelers.

Select Alabama's Jalen Milroe in Round 1/2

Milroe will be a lightning rod during the NFL Draft process. Mark my words. Some will hate him as a prospect. Others will be tantalized by the quarterback he could become after development in the NFL. He is clearly raw as a passer. He's also clearly an improving player in that regard. And he's a tremendous athlete -- think part Jalen Hurts, part Lamar Jackson. That type of explosion and cutting skill in a sturdy frame.

After a whopping 9.1% Big-Time Throw rate in 2023, Milroe's first season as Alabama's starter, he wasn't as electric as a passer but took better care of the football, with one fewer Turnover-Worthy Play than a season ago on nearly 40 more attempts.

The bad stretches can be ugly with Milroe. The dual-threat talent pops often, and it's a nightmare for defenses. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry in college with 19 runs of 15 or more yards and forced a running-back like 71 missed tackles on 321 attempts toting the rock.

Milroe would be a project-y type, yet he theoretically could initially lean on his legs in Pittsburgh as he's getting acclimated to the speed and complexity of NFL coverages.

Select Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart later

Now, of course, it's extraordinarily rare for a club to pick a quarterback outside of Round 1 with the expectation that he'll start as a rookie, so this idea probably has to come with some type of stopgap veteran like Jacoby Brissett or, ironically, Mason Rudolph.

Dart was the No. 13 quarterback recruit in the 2021 recruiting class, and after a quick transfer from USC to Ole Miss, he was one of the most prolific passers in the SEC for three seasons as the Rebels' full-time starter. He set new collegiate career highs with 69.3% completion, 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and a 10.8 yards-per-attempt average.

His 7.1% Big-Time Throw rate is the highest among the quarterback prospects in this class.

And Dart has NFL tools. Reasonably athletic. Strong arms. Plethora of downfield strikes at Ole Miss in his career. The glaring problem with his draft profile is Lane Kiffin's offensive system that prominently features vertical routes from spread looks when it's not peppering a defense with a litany of quick screens. Nothing wrong with those components in college. But Dart wasn't as schooled as most passers when it comes to reading defenses and throwing to the intermediate level through layers of coverage.

Select Syracuse's Kyle McCord later

In that 2021 recruiting class with Dart was McCord, a few places ahead, at No. 8 -- the inherent talent is undoubtedly there with McCord, and it was brought to the forefront at Syracuse in 2024 after his transfer from Ohio State.

McCord led the country in passing yards (4,779) in the most pass-happy offense in the nation. He threw 34 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, and five of those picks came in one game against Pittsburgh. And he loves to let it rip down the field. McCord demonstrated the ability to connect on those deep shots often with anticipation and quality ball placement. There are limitations though. McCord would not bring much athleticism to the position. The creativity outside the pocket we see so often in today's NFL? It will not be an element of McCord's game in the NFL. His feet are sluggish in most scenarios.

But the pocket passing talent? Absolutely there.