All 32 NFL teams are finalizing their rosters ahead of the 2024 season, which means hundreds of players are becoming available, if only briefly, amid last-minute cuts and trades. Among the cutdown casualties: A handful of notable quarterbacks, including several recent early-round draft picks.

Keeping in mind that rosters are always fluid, with teams often tweaking their 53-man lineups even after the initial cutdown, here's how we'd rank the top signal-callers available in the wake of widespread cuts:

Honorable mention

5.

Status: Released by Lions

The former Indiana product offers an intriguing build (6-6, 230) and resume, studying under Doug Pederson and Kyle Shanahan in stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, but he's thrown all of 14 passes the last six seasons, usually serving as a No. 3 or, more recently, recovering from injury. Meanwhile, it's officially Hendon Hooker as the top backup to Jared Goff in Detroit.

4.

Status: Released by Bears

Outshined by charismatic second-year reserve Tyson Bagent behind No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams this offseason, Rypien still had a strong audition for his next club with a sharp preseason debut in Chicago, during which he showcased downfield chemistry with wideout Collin Johnson. The former Denver Broncos reserve previously started three games in the Mile High City, going 2-1 in those fill-in opportunities.

3.

Status: Released by Cardinals

Acquired in a player-for-player trade early this offseason, Ridder failed to beat out second-year reserve Clayton Tune for the top backup job behind Kyler Murray. Originally a third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, he certainly offers experience, entering Year 3 with 17 NFL starts under his belt. He's also flashed impressive touch and mobility; inconsistent decision making and ball security plagued his chances of securing a long-term job in Atlanta, however, cementing him as a bench project for now.

2.

Status: Waived by Patriots

A fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2022, Zappe fell victim to a numbers game after the triple-addition of Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye and Joe Milton III this offseason. He was streaky during multiple short-lived stints as the Pats' fill-in signal-caller in his first two years (11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions) but showed some spunk as a timing-based thrower, going 4-4 as a replacement starter.

1.

Status: Released by Jaguars with an injury settlement

The writing was on the wall for Beathard once former New England Patriots first-rounder Mac Jones arrived via trade, giving Trevor Lawrence a longer-term backup. Originally a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Beathard made just a single start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in three years as the No. 2, but he's proven scrappy and serviceable when called into action. He notably threw six touchdowns and zero picks while filling in for the banged-up 49ers back in 2022.