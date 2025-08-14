The Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens were scheduled to hold joint practice ahead of their Week 3 preseason matchup, but that is no longer the case. On Thursday, both teams announced that they would not be practicing together next week, citing "logistical challenges."

What are logistical challenges? Well, the Ravens play their second preseason game against the Cowboys in Dallas on Saturday, while the Commanders host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The combination makes the planned joint practice, originally set for Thursday, Aug. 21, too difficult for both teams to accommodate.

"Recognizing the logistical challenges -- with our teams' previous games scheduled on different days -- and the added strain on players heading into a short week, the Ravens and Commanders mutually agreed to no longer hold a joint practice next week," the Ravens said in a statement. "Instead, we will concentrate on preparing for our upcoming preseason matchup."

Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters that he's "bummed" his squad won't get to host the Ravens for competitive practices, but this decision was made for the players. "The Battle of the Beltway" will have to wait two extra days when Baltimore visits Washington for both teams' preseason finale, a noon game on Saturday, Aug. 23.

"Sometimes, schedules don't sync up," Quinn said. "I visited with [Ravens head coach] John [Harbaugh] last night, and he's always choosing the best choices for players. So, every once in a while, it just doesn't sync up. We're bummed; we got a lot of respect for them and were looking forward to it, but we'll get to see them a couple days after that."

This is not the first joint practice to get canceled this preseason, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams called off their inter-squad sessions since the Chargers are dealing with a rash of injuries.