Buffalo Bills fans made a point to support Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews after his critical drop late in the team's playoff loss to Buffalo earlier this month, raising more than $140,000 for a charity Andrews has championed. Now Ravens fans are returning the favor, teaming up to raise money in honor of Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, who had a key drop of his own in Sunday's AFC Championship loss.

Will Funk-Heiser, of Catsonville, Maryland, organized a GoFundMe after Kincaid failed to secure a last-gasp throw from Josh Allen during the Bills' 32-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs: "We want Ravens Flock to donate ... and return the favor Bills Mafia did for us and Mark Andrews," he wrote.

Funk-Heiser initially set a $10,000 goal to help The Summit Center, a Western New York center focused on serving individuals with developmental, social and behavioral challenges, including autism. Kincaid has partnered with the nonprofit before, and Ravens fans quickly answered the call to support, with more than 330 donors pledging more than $9,500, causing Funk-Heiser to raise the goal another $10,000.

Kincaid, who just finished his second season with the Bills, has advocated for The Summit Center as his charity of choice for the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative since 2023, and also paid a personal visit to the center in the spring, according to Buffalo's WIVB-TV.

"Our students and families are still talking about Dalton's visit," said Mary Bennett, superintendent of Summit Academy, the center's school for children with autism. "The atmosphere was electric when he entered the building. Not only is he an incredible athlete, but he has a big heart, and that was evident during the time he spent with our students."